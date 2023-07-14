Home
Trending ETFs

HNTVX (Mutual Fund)

HNTVX (Mutual Fund)

Heartland Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$44.67 -0.4 -0.89%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (HRTVX) Primary Inst (HNTVX)

Vitals

YTD Return

7.4%

1 yr return

8.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$689 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$45.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

$500,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HNTVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Heartland Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Heartland
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    1479498
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Nasgovitz

Fund Description

The Value Fund invests primarily in common stocks of small companies with market capitalizations less than the largest companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index, and may invest a significant portion of its assets in micro-capitalization securities, generally those with market capitalizations of less than $500 million at the time of purchase. As of May 7, 2021, the largest market capitalizations of a company in the Russell 2000® Value Index was $7.4 billion.

The Fund utilizes Heartland Advisors’ disciplined and time-tested 10 Principles of Value InvestingTM framework to identify securities with the potential for appreciation and a potential margin of safety to limit downside risk. The 10 Principles of Value Investing™ are: catalyst for recognition, low price in relation to earnings, low price in relation to cash flow, low price in relation to book value, financial soundness, positive earnings dynamics, sound business strategy, capable management and insider ownership, value of the company, and positive technical analysis.

HNTVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNTVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -10.6% 21.3% 43.82%
1 Yr 8.0% -16.4% 28.1% 33.84%
3 Yr 9.6%* -15.7% 112.5% 68.36%
5 Yr 0.3%* -24.5% 42.5% 36.03%
10 Yr -0.7%* -21.2% 23.2% 58.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNTVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -36.7% 212.9% 26.39%
2021 3.7% -38.4% 60.6% 85.19%
2020 3.9% -9.3% 66.8% 6.74%
2019 3.4% -5.9% 7.6% 78.83%
2018 -3.9% -12.3% -1.2% 18.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNTVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -12.9% 21.3% 42.52%
1 Yr 8.0% -16.4% 46.4% 31.17%
3 Yr 9.6%* -15.7% 112.5% 67.67%
5 Yr 1.7%* -19.0% 42.5% 27.83%
10 Yr 4.2%* -10.1% 23.2% 46.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNTVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -36.7% 212.9% 26.39%
2021 3.7% -38.4% 60.6% 85.19%
2020 3.9% -7.6% 66.8% 6.74%
2019 3.4% -5.9% 7.6% 78.83%
2018 -2.5% -12.3% -1.2% 10.53%

NAV & Total Return History

HNTVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HNTVX Category Low Category High HNTVX % Rank
Net Assets 689 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 37.01%
Number of Holdings 95 10 1551 58.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 151 M 812 K 2.82 B 35.67%
Weighting of Top 10 20.84% 4.8% 95.7% 43.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vonage Holdings Corp 2.76%
  2. Century Communities Inc 2.51%
  3. UMB Financial Corp 2.47%
  4. Vistra Corp 2.42%
  5. Centerra Gold Inc 2.31%
  6. Radian Group Inc 2.30%
  7. Argan Inc 2.27%
  8. TriCo Bancshares 2.20%
  9. HF Sinclair Corp 2.20%
  10. State Auto Financial Corp 2.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HNTVX % Rank
Stocks 		95.23% 14.38% 100.16% 89.72%
Cash 		4.78% -52.43% 47.85% 10.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 97.81%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 95.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 97.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 97.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HNTVX % Rank
Industrials 		20.71% 0.65% 48.61% 23.62%
Financial Services 		18.81% 0.00% 35.71% 81.02%
Healthcare 		11.38% 0.00% 25.76% 4.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.15% 0.00% 51.62% 64.24%
Energy 		9.76% 0.00% 29.42% 28.26%
Real Estate 		8.11% 0.00% 44.41% 44.15%
Basic Materials 		5.12% 0.00% 67.30% 48.12%
Technology 		5.05% 0.00% 34.03% 92.94%
Utilities 		4.52% 0.00% 13.86% 26.05%
Consumer Defense 		4.39% 0.00% 13.22% 39.51%
Communication Services 		2.01% 0.00% 24.90% 59.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HNTVX % Rank
US 		84.79% 11.42% 100.16% 96.28%
Non US 		10.44% 0.00% 78.53% 3.50%

HNTVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HNTVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.05% 37.36% 75.55%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 47.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 12.39%

Sales Fees

HNTVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HNTVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.50% 2.00% 41.03%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HNTVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 7.00% 252.00% 41.40%

HNTVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HNTVX Category Low Category High HNTVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.47% 0.00% 7.65% 98.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HNTVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HNTVX Category Low Category High HNTVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.15% -1.43% 4.13% 69.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HNTVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HNTVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Nasgovitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 1984

37.45

37.5%

Mr. Will Nasgovitz has served as a Portfolio Manager. He also serves as Portfolio Manager for Heartland Advisors’ advisory clients. He previously served as a Research Analyst from 2004 to 2006 and a Research Associate from November 2003 to 2004. He is the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Heartland Advisors and since May 2012 has served as Chief Executive Officer of Heartland. Prior to joining Heartland Advisors, Mr. Will Nasgovitz had been a Senior Research Associate with Cambridge Associates from 2000 to 2002. Mr. Will Nasgovitz is the son of Mr. Bill Nasgovitz, President and Director of the Heartland Funds and Portfolio Manager of the Value Fund.

Will Nasgovitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Will Nasgovitz is CEO of Heartland Advisors and the Heartland Funds. He is Portfolio Manager for the Select Value, Mid Cap Value, and Value Funds and their corresponding Opportunistic Value Equity, Mid Cap Value, and Small Cap Value Strategies. He is also President and Director of Heartland Funds. He began at Heartland Advisors in 2003 as a Research Associate and became Portfolio Manager in 2006 of the Select Value Fund, a Lipper Award winner for six consecutive years from 2007 to 2012. He added portfolio management responsibility for the Mid Cap Value Fund in 2015. He also returned to the Value Fund in 2019 as a Portfolio Manager, having previously co-managed from 2009 to 2013. Prior to joining the Firm, Nasgovitz was a Senior Research Associate at Cambridge Associates. Nasgovitz often shares his value investing market perspective with the national financial media, including Bloomberg, MarketWatch, TheStreet, and CNBC. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s in business in 2000.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

