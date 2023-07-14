The Value Fund invests primarily in common stocks of small companies with market capitalizations less than the largest companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index, and may invest a significant portion of its assets in micro-capitalization securities, generally those with market capitalizations of less than $500 million at the time of purchase. As of May 7, 2021, the largest market capitalizations of a company in the Russell 2000® Value Index was $7.4 billion.

The Fund utilizes Heartland Advisors’ disciplined and time-tested 10 Principles of Value InvestingTM framework to identify securities with the potential for appreciation and a potential margin of safety to limit downside risk. The 10 Principles of Value Investing™ are: catalyst for recognition, low price in relation to earnings, low price in relation to cash flow, low price in relation to book value, financial soundness, positive earnings dynamics, sound business strategy, capable management and insider ownership, value of the company, and positive technical analysis.