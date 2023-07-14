Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
7.4%
1 yr return
8.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
Net Assets
$689 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.8%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
$500,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Value Fund invests primarily in common stocks of small companies with market capitalizations less than the largest companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index, and may invest a significant portion of its assets in micro-capitalization securities, generally those with market capitalizations of less than $500 million at the time of purchase. As of May 7, 2021, the largest market capitalizations of a company in the Russell 2000® Value Index was $7.4 billion.
The Fund utilizes Heartland Advisors’ disciplined and time-tested 10 Principles of Value InvestingTM framework to identify securities with the potential for appreciation and a potential margin of safety to limit downside risk. The 10 Principles of Value Investing™ are: catalyst for recognition, low price in relation to earnings, low price in relation to cash flow, low price in relation to book value, financial soundness, positive earnings dynamics, sound business strategy, capable management and insider ownership, value of the company, and positive technical analysis.
|Period
|HNTVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.4%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|43.82%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|33.84%
|3 Yr
|9.6%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|68.36%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|36.03%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|58.01%
* Annualized
|HNTVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNTVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|689 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|37.01%
|Number of Holdings
|95
|10
|1551
|58.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|151 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|35.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.84%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|43.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNTVX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.23%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|89.72%
|Cash
|4.78%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|10.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|97.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|95.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|97.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|97.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNTVX % Rank
|Industrials
|20.71%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|23.62%
|Financial Services
|18.81%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|81.02%
|Healthcare
|11.38%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|4.42%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.15%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|64.24%
|Energy
|9.76%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|28.26%
|Real Estate
|8.11%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|44.15%
|Basic Materials
|5.12%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|48.12%
|Technology
|5.05%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|92.94%
|Utilities
|4.52%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|26.05%
|Consumer Defense
|4.39%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|39.51%
|Communication Services
|2.01%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|59.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNTVX % Rank
|US
|84.79%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|96.28%
|Non US
|10.44%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|3.50%
|HNTVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|75.55%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|47.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|12.39%
|HNTVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HNTVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|41.03%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HNTVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|41.40%
|HNTVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNTVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.47%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|98.49%
|HNTVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|HNTVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNTVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.15%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|69.25%
|HNTVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.506
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 1984
37.45
37.5%
Mr. Will Nasgovitz has served as a Portfolio Manager. He also serves as Portfolio Manager for Heartland Advisors’ advisory clients. He previously served as a Research Analyst from 2004 to 2006 and a Research Associate from November 2003 to 2004. He is the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Heartland Advisors and since May 2012 has served as Chief Executive Officer of Heartland. Prior to joining Heartland Advisors, Mr. Will Nasgovitz had been a Senior Research Associate with Cambridge Associates from 2000 to 2002. Mr. Will Nasgovitz is the son of Mr. Bill Nasgovitz, President and Director of the Heartland Funds and Portfolio Manager of the Value Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Will Nasgovitz is CEO of Heartland Advisors and the Heartland Funds. He is Portfolio Manager for the Select Value, Mid Cap Value, and Value Funds and their corresponding Opportunistic Value Equity, Mid Cap Value, and Small Cap Value Strategies. He is also President and Director of Heartland Funds. He began at Heartland Advisors in 2003 as a Research Associate and became Portfolio Manager in 2006 of the Select Value Fund, a Lipper Award winner for six consecutive years from 2007 to 2012. He added portfolio management responsibility for the Mid Cap Value Fund in 2015. He also returned to the Value Fund in 2019 as a Portfolio Manager, having previously co-managed from 2009 to 2013. Prior to joining the Firm, Nasgovitz was a Senior Research Associate at Cambridge Associates. Nasgovitz often shares his value investing market perspective with the national financial media, including Bloomberg, MarketWatch, TheStreet, and CNBC. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s in business in 2000.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
