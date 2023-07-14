Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.0%
1 yr return
11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
Net Assets
$892 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.2%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 71.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HNSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|21.28%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|47.64%
|3 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|57.24%
|5 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|56.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|14.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|HNSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.9%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|44.08%
|2021
|-7.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|71.06%
|2020
|8.9%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|48.65%
|2019
|8.3%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|1.48%
|2018
|-6.8%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|89.48%
|Period
|HNSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|20.61%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|46.79%
|3 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|57.42%
|5 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|64.93%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|13.28%
* Annualized
|Period
|HNSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.9%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|44.08%
|2021
|-7.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|71.23%
|2020
|8.9%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|48.65%
|2019
|8.3%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|1.48%
|2018
|-6.8%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|91.59%
|HNSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNSGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|892 M
|183 K
|28 B
|38.22%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|6
|1336
|79.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|247 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|41.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.24%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|36.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNSGX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.43%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|51.01%
|Cash
|2.57%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|43.60%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|59.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|66.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|58.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|57.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNSGX % Rank
|Healthcare
|26.88%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|15.99%
|Technology
|21.10%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|74.41%
|Industrials
|19.90%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|19.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.33%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|63.13%
|Real Estate
|6.12%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|12.46%
|Financial Services
|5.96%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|59.43%
|Communication Services
|3.64%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|25.76%
|Basic Materials
|2.69%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|43.60%
|Energy
|2.38%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|54.04%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|70.03%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|98.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNSGX % Rank
|US
|90.86%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|70.71%
|Non US
|6.57%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|23.91%
|HNSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|87.71%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|39.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|HNSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HNSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HNSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|71.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|63.73%
|HNSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNSGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|61.28%
|HNSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|HNSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNSGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.37%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|19.62%
|HNSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2000
21.59
21.6%
Ethan is a Managing Partner and Director of Research at Westfield Capital. As a member of the Investment Committee, he contributes ideas to all of Westfield’s products, with a specific concentration in Business, Financial, and Consumer Services. In 1999, Ethan joined the Westfield team after working as a Research Analyst at Johnson Rice & Company LLC, in New Orleans, LA. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Ethan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University in 1996. He is a member of the Boston Society of Security Analysts. In addition to spending time with his family, Ethan enjoys guitar, basketball, golf and scuba diving.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2000
21.59
21.6%
Will joined Westfield Capital Management in April 1994. In addition to his executive duties, he chairs the Investment Committee, serves as Market Strategist and contributes investment ideas primarily within the Health Care and Energy sectors. In 2001, Will was promoted to President and Chief Investment Officer and now oversees all of Westfield's US equity and hedge fund strategies. In this role, Will and his team have grown the firm from $2 billion to $13 billion in assets under management. Prior to joining Westfield, Will worked in the Technology Investment Banking Group at Alex Brown & Sons, where his responsibilities included mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and spin-offs. Before that, he was a Vice President at Kidder, Peabody & Company. Will graduated from Middlebury College in 1983 and received a Masters in Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 1992. Will and his family are very active in community service, focusing their efforts on education for underprivileged youth. He is a member of the Board of Directors of SquashBusters and the Advisory Board of The Base.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2011
11.26
11.3%
A Managing Partner and Portfolio Strategist on the Westfield Capital Investment Committee, John joined Westfield in 2006, after spending five years as a Managing Director, Equities Division at Lehman Brothers. He has also held equities-related positions at JP Morgan Securities and Morgan Stanley in Boston. John began his career at Procter and Gamble in 1987. John holds a Masters in Management from the JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and earned his undergraduate degree at Trinity College. He is a member of the Market Technicians Association, The Boston Eco
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Westfield Capital welcomed Rich to the team in 2004. He is a Managing Partner, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and a member of the Investment Committee. Rich brings 24 years of experience to his focus on the Information Technology sector for all the Products that the Investment Committee oversees. Before joining Westfield, Rich cultivated his investment experience at Wit Soundview Technology Group, Hambrecht & Quist, LLC and Smith Barney and KL Financial Group, holding various Analyst positions. Rich earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College in 1994 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He enjoys playing tennis and spending time with his young family.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
