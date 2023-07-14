Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Harbor Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
HNSGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.68 -0.07 -0.55%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (HASGX) Primary Other (HRSGX) Inv (HISGX) Retirement (HNSGX)
HNSGX (Mutual Fund)

Harbor Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.68 -0.07 -0.55%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (HASGX) Primary Other (HRSGX) Inv (HISGX) Retirement (HNSGX)
HNSGX (Mutual Fund)

Harbor Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.68 -0.07 -0.55%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (HASGX) Primary Other (HRSGX) Inv (HISGX) Retirement (HNSGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harbor Small Cap Growth Fund

HNSGX | Fund

$12.68

$892 M

0.00%

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

11.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

Net Assets

$892 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 71.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harbor Small Cap Growth Fund

HNSGX | Fund

$12.68

$892 M

0.00%

0.79%

HNSGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Harbor Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Harbor
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ethan Meyers

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, principally common and preferred stocks of small cap companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small cap companies.The Fund defines small cap companies as those with market capitalizations that fall within the range of the Russell 2000® Growth Index, provided that if the upper end of the capitalization range of that Index falls below $2.5 billion, the Fund will continue to define those companies with market capitalizations between the upper end of the range of the Index and $2.5 billion as small cap companies. As of December 31, 2021, the range of the Index was $32 million to $13.8 billion, but it is expected to change frequently.The Subadviser uses a bottom-up process to identify companies that meet the Subadviser’s strict fundamental criteria and then performs a qualitative review on each identified company to select approximately 60 to 80 companies for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. The Subadviser’s research may include personal interviews and other contact with company management. Sector allocations are the outcome of the Subadviser’s bottom-up investment process.In selecting stocks for the Fund’s portfolio, the Subadviser looks for companies that it believes possess the following characteristics:Accelerating earnings growthStrong balance sheetsAttractive valuations as measured by price/earnings to growth ratiosIn addition, the Subadviser prefers companies that it believes possess the following qualitative characteristics:Superior company managementSignificant insider ownershipUnique market positions and broad market opportunitiesSolid financial controls and accounting processesAs part of its investment process with respect to each portfolio investment, the Subadviser considers environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors that it believes may have a material impact on an issuer and the value of its securities. As a result, the key ESG considerations may vary depending on the industry, sector, geographic region or other factors and the core business of each issuer.
Read More

HNSGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -21.9% 50.1% 21.28%
1 Yr 11.7% -72.8% 36.6% 47.64%
3 Yr -4.2%* -54.1% 47.5% 57.24%
5 Yr -4.6%* -42.6% 12.7% 56.61%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% 14.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.9% -82.1% 547.9% 44.08%
2021 -7.8% -69.3% 196.9% 71.06%
2020 8.9% -28.2% 32.1% 48.65%
2019 8.3% -3.2% 9.3% 1.48%
2018 -6.8% -14.5% 20.4% 89.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -24.8% 50.1% 20.61%
1 Yr 11.7% -72.8% 36.6% 46.79%
3 Yr -4.2%* -54.1% 47.5% 57.42%
5 Yr -4.6%* -42.6% 14.6% 64.93%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 13.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.9% -82.1% 547.9% 44.08%
2021 -7.8% -69.3% 196.9% 71.23%
2020 8.9% -28.2% 32.1% 48.65%
2019 8.3% -3.2% 9.3% 1.48%
2018 -6.8% -14.5% 20.4% 91.59%

NAV & Total Return History

HNSGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HNSGX Category Low Category High HNSGX % Rank
Net Assets 892 M 183 K 28 B 38.22%
Number of Holdings 62 6 1336 79.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 247 M 59 K 2.7 B 41.25%
Weighting of Top 10 25.24% 5.9% 100.0% 36.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Option Care Health Inc 3.23%
  2. Atkore Inc 3.10%
  3. Innoviva Inc 2.68%
  4. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc 2.58%
  5. National Vision Holdings Inc 2.57%
  6. Amedisys Inc 2.51%
  7. Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR 2.50%
  8. Acceleron Pharma Inc 2.41%
  9. Haemonetics Corp 2.40%
  10. Pure Storage Inc Class A 2.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HNSGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.43% 77.52% 101.30% 51.01%
Cash 		2.57% -1.30% 22.49% 43.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 59.76%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 66.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 58.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 57.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HNSGX % Rank
Healthcare 		26.88% 0.00% 47.90% 15.99%
Technology 		21.10% 2.91% 75.51% 74.41%
Industrials 		19.90% 0.00% 36.64% 19.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.33% 0.00% 40.68% 63.13%
Real Estate 		6.12% 0.00% 15.31% 12.46%
Financial Services 		5.96% 0.00% 42.95% 59.43%
Communication Services 		3.64% 0.00% 15.31% 25.76%
Basic Materials 		2.69% 0.00% 10.30% 43.60%
Energy 		2.38% 0.00% 55.49% 54.04%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 70.03%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.56% 98.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HNSGX % Rank
US 		90.86% 67.06% 99.56% 70.71%
Non US 		6.57% 0.00% 26.08% 23.91%

HNSGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HNSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.05% 27.56% 87.71%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.05% 4.05% 39.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

HNSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HNSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HNSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 71.00% 3.00% 439.00% 63.73%

HNSGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HNSGX Category Low Category High HNSGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 61.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HNSGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HNSGX Category Low Category High HNSGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.37% -4.08% 1.10% 19.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HNSGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HNSGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ethan Meyers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2000

21.59

21.6%

Ethan is a Managing Partner and Director of Research at Westfield Capital. As a member of the Investment Committee, he contributes ideas to all of Westfield’s products, with a specific concentration in Business, Financial, and Consumer Services. In 1999, Ethan joined the Westfield team after working as a Research Analyst at Johnson Rice & Company LLC, in New Orleans, LA. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Ethan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University in 1996. He is a member of the Boston Society of Security Analysts. In addition to spending time with his family, Ethan enjoys guitar, basketball, golf and scuba diving.

William Muggia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2000

21.59

21.6%

Will joined Westfield Capital Management in April 1994. In addition to his executive duties, he chairs the Investment Committee, serves as Market Strategist and contributes investment ideas primarily within the Health Care and Energy sectors. In 2001, Will was promoted to President and Chief Investment Officer and now oversees all of Westfield's US equity and hedge fund strategies. In this role, Will and his team have grown the firm from $2 billion to $13 billion in assets under management. Prior to joining Westfield, Will worked in the Technology Investment Banking Group at Alex Brown & Sons, where his responsibilities included mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and spin-offs. Before that, he was a Vice President at Kidder, Peabody & Company. Will graduated from Middlebury College in 1983 and received a Masters in Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 1992. Will and his family are very active in community service, focusing their efforts on education for underprivileged youth. He is a member of the Board of Directors of SquashBusters and the Advisory Board of The Base.

John Montgomery

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2011

11.26

11.3%

A Managing Partner and Portfolio Strategist on the Westfield Capital Investment Committee, John joined Westfield in 2006, after spending five years as a Managing Director, Equities Division at Lehman Brothers. He has also held equities-related positions at JP Morgan Securities and Morgan Stanley in Boston. John began his career at Procter and Gamble in 1987. John holds a Masters in Management from the JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and earned his undergraduate degree at Trinity College. He is a member of the Market Technicians Association, The Boston Eco

Richard Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Westfield Capital welcomed Rich to the team in 2004. He is a Managing Partner, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and a member of the Investment Committee. Rich brings 24 years of experience to his focus on the Information Technology sector for all the Products that the Investment Committee oversees. Before joining Westfield, Rich cultivated his investment experience at Wit Soundview Technology Group, Hambrecht & Quist, LLC and Smith Barney and KL Financial Group, holding various Analyst positions. Rich earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College in 1994 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He enjoys playing tennis and spending time with his young family.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×