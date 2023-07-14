Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Hennessy Energy Transition Fund

mutual fund
HNRGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.64 -0.54 -2.33%
primary theme
Energy Sector Equity
share class
Inst (HNRIX) Primary A (HNRGX)
HNRGX (Mutual Fund)

Hennessy Energy Transition Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.64 -0.54 -2.33%
primary theme
Energy Sector Equity
share class
Inst (HNRIX) Primary A (HNRGX)
HNRGX (Mutual Fund)

Hennessy Energy Transition Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.64 -0.54 -2.33%
primary theme
Energy Sector Equity
share class
Inst (HNRIX) Primary A (HNRGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hennessy Energy Transition Fund

HNRGX | Fund

$22.64

$26.2 M

0.52%

$0.12

2.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.0%

1 yr return

22.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

34.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$26.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 74.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hennessy Energy Transition Fund

HNRGX | Fund

$22.64

$26.2 M

0.52%

$0.12

2.96%

HNRGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 34.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hennessy Energy Transition Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hennessy
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    467873
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Benton Cook

Fund Description

The Fund invests in companies whose securities are listed on U.S. national securities exchanges, including through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers listed on U.S. national securities exchanges. Investments consist primarily of common stocks. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities of energy‑related master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). As a non-principal investment strategy, the Fund may also invest in securities such as preferred stocks, warrants, equity-like instruments, and debt instruments. With respect to up to 10% of its total assets, the Fund may invest in high-yield debt securities, preferred shares, and convertible securities (commonly referred to as “junk securities”). The Fund invests without regard to market capitalization.
  Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in companies operating in the United States across the full spectrum of the energy supply/demand value chain, including traditional upstream, midstream, and downstream energy companies, as well as renewable energy companies and energy end users.
The Portfolio Managers use a proprietary research and investment process that involves fundamental and quantitative analysis of various macroeconomic and commodity price and other factors to select the Fund’s investments and determine the weighting of each investment. The Portfolio Managers may sell all or a portion of a position of the Fund’s portfolio holding for a number of reasons, including (1) the issuer’s fundamentals deteriorating, (2) the parameters established for the security’s profits or losses being realized, or (3) the Fund requiring cash to meet redemption requests.
Read More

HNRGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.0% -6.6% 61.1% 42.86%
1 Yr 22.4% 8.3% 78.3% 20.00%
3 Yr 34.2%* 12.3% 223.6% 45.59%
5 Yr N/A* -9.5% 55.7% 45.71%
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 46.8% -23.7% 88.5% 46.38%
2021 17.2% -29.5% 40.9% 64.18%
2020 -9.4% -17.7% 110.6% 32.84%
2019 1.4% -22.4% 66.3% 44.78%
2018 N/A -16.6% -2.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.0% -8.1% 72.8% 55.71%
1 Yr 22.4% -16.9% 100.3% 40.85%
3 Yr 34.2%* -9.1% 223.6% 26.09%
5 Yr N/A* -12.4% 55.7% 43.66%
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 46.8% -23.7% 88.5% 46.38%
2021 17.2% -29.5% 40.9% 64.18%
2020 -9.4% -17.7% 110.6% 32.84%
2019 1.4% -22.4% 66.3% 44.78%
2018 N/A -16.6% -2.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HNRGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HNRGX Category Low Category High HNRGX % Rank
Net Assets 26.2 M 20.4 M 33 B 94.29%
Number of Holdings 30 24 263 92.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.97 M 3.49 M 32.1 B 97.18%
Weighting of Top 10 45.20% 26.7% 80.0% 78.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Enterprise Products Partners LP 6.82%
  2. WPX Energy Inc Class A 6.52%
  3. TPI Composites Inc 6.47%
  4. First Solar Inc 6.34%
  5. MPLX LP Partnership Units 5.40%
  6. Comstock Resources Inc 5.36%
  7. Technipfmc Plc 5.24%
  8. Technipfmc Plc 5.24%
  9. Technipfmc Plc 5.24%
  10. Technipfmc Plc 5.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HNRGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.41% 71.51% 105.30% 53.52%
Cash 		0.59% -8.59% 26.89% 46.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.02% 92.96%
Other 		0.00% -1.44% 12.87% 85.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 92.96%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.78% 97.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HNRGX % Rank
Energy 		91.54% 0.00% 100.00% 64.79%
Basic Materials 		4.36% 0.00% 17.92% 5.63%
Utilities 		4.09% 0.00% 39.83% 22.54%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 44.11% 97.18%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 97.18%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 16.73% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 92.96%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 92.96%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 92.96%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 92.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 4.94% 97.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HNRGX % Rank
US 		92.47% 34.10% 100.06% 39.44%
Non US 		6.94% 0.00% 66.03% 69.01%

HNRGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HNRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.96% 0.08% 2.96% 1.41%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.25% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.00% 21.88%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

HNRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% 23.53%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

HNRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HNRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 74.00% 5.00% 382.00% 67.24%

HNRGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HNRGX Category Low Category High HNRGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.52% 0.00% 5.12% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HNRGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HNRGX Category Low Category High HNRGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.38% -1.80% 4.54% 88.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HNRGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HNRGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Benton Cook

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 05, 2019

2.74

2.7%

Benton Cook, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined BP Capital Fund Advisors in June 2017, where he serves as a member of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining the team, Mr. Cook was a Portfolio Manager with Mariner Investment Group (2016 – 2017), and before that he was a Portfolio Manager with A.G. Hill Partners (2009 – 2015) and Opsis Capital Management (2005 -2009). Mr. Cook previously held positions as a Senior Analyst with Carlson Capital and as an Equity Research Analyst with Raymond James. Mr. Cook has an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and a BA in Economics from Johns Hopkins University. He is also a CFA charter holder and member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute.

L. Wein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Wein joined the Investment Manager in September 2018 until February 2019.Josh previously joined BB&T Asset Management in 2008 and Sterling Capital Management through merger in October 2010. He has investment experience since 1995. Josh is an investment analyst with Sterling's Advisory Solutions team with a focus on alternative investments. Prior to joining BB&T, he worked as a Managing Member of Bellator Capital Partners, a long/short equity fund focused primarily on small and mid-cap equities. He also worked as an Equity Research Associate covering enterprise software companies at First Union Securities. Josh is a graduate of Emory University where he received his BBA in Finance. He received his MBA from Vanderbilt University. He is a CAIA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.18 6.97 8.32

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×