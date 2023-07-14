Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.0%
1 yr return
22.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
34.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$26.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.2%
Expense Ratio 2.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 74.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HNRGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.0%
|-6.6%
|61.1%
|42.86%
|1 Yr
|22.4%
|8.3%
|78.3%
|20.00%
|3 Yr
|34.2%*
|12.3%
|223.6%
|45.59%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|55.7%
|45.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|25.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HNRGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|46.8%
|-23.7%
|88.5%
|46.38%
|2021
|17.2%
|-29.5%
|40.9%
|64.18%
|2020
|-9.4%
|-17.7%
|110.6%
|32.84%
|2019
|1.4%
|-22.4%
|66.3%
|44.78%
|2018
|N/A
|-16.6%
|-2.2%
|N/A
|Period
|HNRGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.0%
|-8.1%
|72.8%
|55.71%
|1 Yr
|22.4%
|-16.9%
|100.3%
|40.85%
|3 Yr
|34.2%*
|-9.1%
|223.6%
|26.09%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|55.7%
|43.66%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|25.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HNRGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|46.8%
|-23.7%
|88.5%
|46.38%
|2021
|17.2%
|-29.5%
|40.9%
|64.18%
|2020
|-9.4%
|-17.7%
|110.6%
|32.84%
|2019
|1.4%
|-22.4%
|66.3%
|44.78%
|2018
|N/A
|-16.6%
|-2.2%
|N/A
|HNRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNRGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.2 M
|20.4 M
|33 B
|94.29%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|24
|263
|92.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.97 M
|3.49 M
|32.1 B
|97.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.20%
|26.7%
|80.0%
|78.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNRGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.41%
|71.51%
|105.30%
|53.52%
|Cash
|0.59%
|-8.59%
|26.89%
|46.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|92.96%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.44%
|12.87%
|85.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.96%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.78%
|97.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNRGX % Rank
|Energy
|91.54%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.79%
|Basic Materials
|4.36%
|0.00%
|17.92%
|5.63%
|Utilities
|4.09%
|0.00%
|39.83%
|22.54%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.11%
|97.18%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|97.18%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.73%
|100.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.96%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|92.96%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.96%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|92.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.94%
|97.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNRGX % Rank
|US
|92.47%
|34.10%
|100.06%
|39.44%
|Non US
|6.94%
|0.00%
|66.03%
|69.01%
|HNRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.96%
|0.08%
|2.96%
|1.41%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.88%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|N/A
|HNRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|23.53%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|HNRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HNRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|74.00%
|5.00%
|382.00%
|67.24%
|HNRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNRGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.52%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|100.00%
|HNRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|HNRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNRGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.38%
|-1.80%
|4.54%
|88.57%
|HNRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$2.066
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 05, 2019
2.74
2.7%
Benton Cook, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined BP Capital Fund Advisors in June 2017, where he serves as a member of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining the team, Mr. Cook was a Portfolio Manager with Mariner Investment Group (2016 – 2017), and before that he was a Portfolio Manager with A.G. Hill Partners (2009 – 2015) and Opsis Capital Management (2005 -2009). Mr. Cook previously held positions as a Senior Analyst with Carlson Capital and as an Equity Research Analyst with Raymond James. Mr. Cook has an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and a BA in Economics from Johns Hopkins University. He is also a CFA charter holder and member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Wein joined the Investment Manager in September 2018 until February 2019.Josh previously joined BB&T Asset Management in 2008 and Sterling Capital Management through merger in October 2010. He has investment experience since 1995. Josh is an investment analyst with Sterling's Advisory Solutions team with a focus on alternative investments. Prior to joining BB&T, he worked as a Managing Member of Bellator Capital Partners, a long/short equity fund focused primarily on small and mid-cap equities. He also worked as an Equity Research Associate covering enterprise software companies at First Union Securities. Josh is a graduate of Emory University where he received his BBA in Finance. He received his MBA from Vanderbilt University. He is a CAIA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.18
|6.97
|8.32
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...