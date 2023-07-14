The Fund invests in companies whose securities are listed on U.S. national securities exchanges, including through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers listed on U.S. national securities exchanges. Investments consist primarily of common stocks. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities of energy‑related master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). As a non-principal investment strategy, the Fund may also invest in securities such as preferred stocks, warrants, equity-like instruments, and debt instruments. With respect to up to 10% of its total assets, the Fund may invest in high-yield debt securities, preferred shares, and convertible securities (commonly referred to as “junk securities”). The Fund invests without regard to market capitalization.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in companies operating in the United States across the full spectrum of the energy supply/demand value chain, including traditional upstream, midstream, and downstream energy companies, as well as renewable energy companies and energy end users.