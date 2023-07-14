Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Mid Cap Value Fund’s net assets are invested in common stocks and other equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. For purposes of this test, Heartland Advisors considers companies in the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Value Index as mid-capitalization companies. As of May 7, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell Midcap® Value Index was $3.5 billion to $45.8 billion. The median market capitalization of the Fund is expected to fluctuate over time depending on Heartland Advisors’ perceptions of relative valuations, future prospects, and market conditions.
The Mid Cap Value Fund invests primarily in a concentrated number (generally 40 to 60) of mid-capitalization common stocks selected on a value basis and whose current market prices, in Heartland Advisors’ judgment, are undervalued relative to their intrinsic value. A majority of its assets are generally invested in dividend-paying common stocks.
The Fund utilizes Heartland Advisors’ disciplined and time-tested 10 Principles of Value InvestingTM framework to identify securities with the potential for appreciation and a potential margin of safety to limit downside risk. The 10 Principles of Value Investing™ are: catalyst for recognition, low price in relation to earnings, low price in relation to cash flow, low price in relation to book value, financial soundness, positive earnings dynamics, sound business strategy, capable management and insider ownership, value of the company, and positive technical analysis.
|Period
|HNMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|18.64%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|19.16%
|3 Yr
|9.4%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|52.42%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|34.44%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HNMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.1%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|9.84%
|2021
|1.7%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|92.51%
|2020
|2.2%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|10.90%
|2019
|5.2%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|48.88%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|25.57%
|Period
|HNMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|17.32%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|15.18%
|3 Yr
|9.4%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|51.21%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|25.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HNMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.1%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|9.84%
|2021
|1.7%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|92.51%
|2020
|2.2%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|10.90%
|2019
|5.2%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|48.88%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|6.61%
|HNMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNMDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|294 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|74.08%
|Number of Holdings
|54
|9
|2354
|78.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|90.3 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|64.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.50%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|23.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNMDX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.32%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|29.13%
|Cash
|0.67%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|70.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|25.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|27.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|24.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|27.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNMDX % Rank
|Healthcare
|15.21%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|7.09%
|Industrials
|13.92%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|61.42%
|Financial Services
|12.43%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|92.13%
|Technology
|11.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|24.67%
|Consumer Defense
|10.23%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|10.24%
|Energy
|8.19%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|29.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.97%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|82.41%
|Basic Materials
|6.69%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|35.17%
|Real Estate
|6.27%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|67.45%
|Utilities
|5.36%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|57.74%
|Communication Services
|2.73%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|46.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNMDX % Rank
|US
|93.62%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|58.53%
|Non US
|5.70%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|28.08%
|HNMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|52.55%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|70.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|9.45%
|HNMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HNMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|40.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HNMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|86.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|89.60%
|HNMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNMDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.72%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|57.44%
|HNMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|HNMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNMDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.17%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|24.54%
|HNMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
7.59
7.6%
McWey began at Heartland in 2009 as a Research Analyst. He assumed portfolio management responsibilities in 2010. He has been Lead Manager of the Mid Cap Value Strategy since January 2013 and became Lead Manager of its corresponding Fund at the Fund’s inception in October 2014. He was named co-Portfolio Manager of the Select Value Fund and its corresponding Strategy in 2015. Prior to joining Heartland, McWey worked in several capacities at Bank of America’s investment banking subsidiary, Banc of America Securities. He developed expertise in the fixed income markets and corporate finance, along with the Health Care and Financials sectors. His most recent position at Bank of America was Vice President of Debt Capital Markets, in which he was responsible for the origination and execution of public debt and hybrid capital securities offerings. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 2001 with a bachelor’s in economics and history.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 05, 2015
7.32
7.3%
Will Nasgovitz is CEO of Heartland Advisors and the Heartland Funds. He is Portfolio Manager for the Select Value, Mid Cap Value, and Value Funds and their corresponding Opportunistic Value Equity, Mid Cap Value, and Small Cap Value Strategies. He is also President and Director of Heartland Funds. He began at Heartland Advisors in 2003 as a Research Associate and became Portfolio Manager in 2006 of the Select Value Fund, a Lipper Award winner for six consecutive years from 2007 to 2012. He added portfolio management responsibility for the Mid Cap Value Fund in 2015. He also returned to the Value Fund in 2019 as a Portfolio Manager, having previously co-managed from 2009 to 2013. Prior to joining the Firm, Nasgovitz was a Senior Research Associate at Cambridge Associates. Nasgovitz often shares his value investing market perspective with the national financial media, including Bloomberg, MarketWatch, TheStreet, and CNBC. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s in business in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2021
1.41
1.4%
Troy McGlone, CFA, is Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager for the Opportunistic Value Equity Strategy, as well as the Mid Cap Value Fund and its corresponding Mid Cap Value Strategy. He was a Research Intern during the summer of 2013, joined the Investment Team full-time in 2014, and was promoted to his current role in 2019. Previously, McGlone was a Portfolio Finance Analyst for five years at Stark Investments, an alternative investment firm. He initially joined Stark as a Securities Lending Analyst. He earned a Master of Business Administration in Applied Securities Analysis at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2014. His bachelor’s in finance was earned at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2006. Investment Experience • Heartland Advisors, 2014-present • Stark Investments, 2006-2012 Honors and Recognition* • Named a "Top Guns" manager by Informa Investment Solutions' PSN Manager Database Education • M.B.A. in Applied Securities Analysis, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 2014 • B.B.A., University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 2006 Certification and Licensing • CFA Charterholder
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
