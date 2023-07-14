Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
HNMDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.67 -0.11 -0.8%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (HRMDX) Primary Inst (HNMDX)
HNMDX (Mutual Fund)

Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.67 -0.11 -0.8%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (HRMDX) Primary Inst (HNMDX)
HNMDX (Mutual Fund)

Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.67 -0.11 -0.8%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (HRMDX) Primary Inst (HNMDX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund

HNMDX | Fund

$13.67

$294 M

0.72%

$0.10

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

11.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

Net Assets

$294 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 86.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

$500,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund

HNMDX | Fund

$13.67

$294 M

0.72%

$0.10

0.98%

HNMDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Heartland
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    6423017
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Colin McWey

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Mid Cap Value Fund’s net assets are invested in common stocks and other equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. For purposes of this test, Heartland Advisors considers companies in the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Value Index as mid-capitalization companies. As of May 7, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell Midcap® Value Index was $3.5 billion to $45.8 billion. The median market capitalization of the Fund is expected to fluctuate over time depending on Heartland Advisors’ perceptions of relative valuations, future prospects, and market conditions.

The Mid Cap Value Fund invests primarily in a concentrated number (generally 40 to 60) of mid-capitalization common stocks selected on a value basis and whose current market prices, in Heartland Advisors’ judgment, are undervalued relative to their intrinsic value. A majority of its assets are generally invested in dividend-paying common stocks.

The Fund utilizes Heartland Advisors’ disciplined and time-tested 10 Principles of Value InvestingTM framework to identify securities with the potential for appreciation and a potential margin of safety to limit downside risk. The 10 Principles of Value Investing™ are: catalyst for recognition, low price in relation to earnings, low price in relation to cash flow, low price in relation to book value, financial soundness, positive earnings dynamics, sound business strategy, capable management and insider ownership, value of the company, and positive technical analysis.

Read More

HNMDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -10.8% 26.2% 18.64%
1 Yr 11.1% -29.4% 26.4% 19.16%
3 Yr 9.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 52.42%
5 Yr 1.9%* -14.9% 42.0% 34.44%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.1% -41.6% 42.6% 9.84%
2021 1.7% -23.5% 23.2% 92.51%
2020 2.2% -8.6% 93.7% 10.90%
2019 5.2% -2.6% 7.5% 48.88%
2018 -3.6% -8.8% 3.8% 25.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -19.1% 22.1% 17.32%
1 Yr 11.1% -29.4% 36.6% 15.18%
3 Yr 9.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 51.21%
5 Yr 3.9%* -13.5% 42.0% 25.36%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.1% -41.6% 42.6% 9.84%
2021 1.7% -23.5% 23.2% 92.51%
2020 2.2% -8.6% 93.7% 10.90%
2019 5.2% -2.6% 7.5% 48.88%
2018 -1.7% -7.6% 3.8% 6.61%

NAV & Total Return History

HNMDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HNMDX Category Low Category High HNMDX % Rank
Net Assets 294 M 504 K 30.4 B 74.08%
Number of Holdings 54 9 2354 78.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 90.3 M 129 K 9.16 B 64.57%
Weighting of Top 10 29.50% 5.3% 99.9% 23.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NOV Inc 4.48%
  2. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc 3.90%
  3. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 3.85%
  4. Charles Schwab Corp 3.69%
  5. FirstEnergy Corp 3.62%
  6. Exelon Corp 3.33%
  7. Cal-Maine Foods Inc 3.32%
  8. Encompass Health Corp 3.28%
  9. Raymond James Financial Inc 3.19%
  10. Amerco Inc 3.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HNMDX % Rank
Stocks 		99.32% 85.69% 100.65% 29.13%
Cash 		0.67% -0.65% 14.30% 70.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 25.98%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 27.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 24.93%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 27.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HNMDX % Rank
Healthcare 		15.21% 0.00% 32.47% 7.09%
Industrials 		13.92% 0.00% 29.02% 61.42%
Financial Services 		12.43% 0.00% 60.11% 92.13%
Technology 		11.00% 0.00% 30.07% 24.67%
Consumer Defense 		10.23% 0.00% 33.79% 10.24%
Energy 		8.19% 0.00% 29.17% 29.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.97% 0.00% 29.62% 82.41%
Basic Materials 		6.69% 0.00% 23.88% 35.17%
Real Estate 		6.27% 0.00% 40.74% 67.45%
Utilities 		5.36% 0.00% 24.69% 57.74%
Communication Services 		2.73% 0.00% 19.80% 46.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HNMDX % Rank
US 		93.62% 55.79% 100.30% 58.53%
Non US 		5.70% 0.00% 36.04% 28.08%

HNMDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HNMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.01% 16.27% 52.55%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.20% 70.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 9.45%

Sales Fees

HNMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HNMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 40.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HNMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 86.00% 0.00% 227.00% 89.60%

HNMDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HNMDX Category Low Category High HNMDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.72% 0.00% 8.88% 57.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HNMDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HNMDX Category Low Category High HNMDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.17% -1.84% 4.73% 24.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HNMDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HNMDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Colin McWey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2014

7.59

7.6%

McWey began at Heartland in 2009 as a Research Analyst. He assumed portfolio management responsibilities in 2010. He has been Lead Manager of the Mid Cap Value Strategy since January 2013 and became Lead Manager of its corresponding Fund at the Fund’s inception in October 2014. He was named co-Portfolio Manager of the Select Value Fund and its corresponding Strategy in 2015. Prior to joining Heartland, McWey worked in several capacities at Bank of America’s investment banking subsidiary, Banc of America Securities. He developed expertise in the fixed income markets and corporate finance, along with the Health Care and Financials sectors. His most recent position at Bank of America was Vice President of Debt Capital Markets, in which he was responsible for the origination and execution of public debt and hybrid capital securities offerings. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 2001 with a bachelor’s in economics and history.

Will Nasgovitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 05, 2015

7.32

7.3%

Will Nasgovitz is CEO of Heartland Advisors and the Heartland Funds. He is Portfolio Manager for the Select Value, Mid Cap Value, and Value Funds and their corresponding Opportunistic Value Equity, Mid Cap Value, and Small Cap Value Strategies. He is also President and Director of Heartland Funds. He began at Heartland Advisors in 2003 as a Research Associate and became Portfolio Manager in 2006 of the Select Value Fund, a Lipper Award winner for six consecutive years from 2007 to 2012. He added portfolio management responsibility for the Mid Cap Value Fund in 2015. He also returned to the Value Fund in 2019 as a Portfolio Manager, having previously co-managed from 2009 to 2013. Prior to joining the Firm, Nasgovitz was a Senior Research Associate at Cambridge Associates. Nasgovitz often shares his value investing market perspective with the national financial media, including Bloomberg, MarketWatch, TheStreet, and CNBC. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s in business in 2000.

Troy McGlone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2021

1.41

1.4%

Troy McGlone, CFA, is Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager for the Opportunistic Value Equity Strategy, as well as the Mid Cap Value Fund and its corresponding Mid Cap Value Strategy. He was a Research Intern during the summer of 2013, joined the Investment Team full-time in 2014, and was promoted to his current role in 2019. Previously, McGlone was a Portfolio Finance Analyst for five years at Stark Investments, an alternative investment firm. He initially joined Stark as a Securities Lending Analyst. He earned a Master of Business Administration in Applied Securities Analysis at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2014. His bachelor’s in finance was earned at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2006. Investment Experience • Heartland Advisors, 2014-present • Stark Investments, 2006-2012 Honors and Recognition* • Named a "Top Guns" manager by Informa Investment Solutions' PSN Manager Database Education • M.B.A. in Applied Securities Analysis, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 2014 • B.B.A., University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 2006 Certification and Licensing • CFA Charterholder

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×