Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Mid Cap Value Fund’s net assets are invested in common stocks and other equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. For purposes of this test, Heartland Advisors considers companies in the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Value Index as mid-capitalization companies. As of May 7, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell Midcap® Value Index was $3.5 billion to $45.8 billion. The median market capitalization of the Fund is expected to fluctuate over time depending on Heartland Advisors’ perceptions of relative valuations, future prospects, and market conditions.

The Mid Cap Value Fund invests primarily in a concentrated number (generally 40 to 60) of mid-capitalization common stocks selected on a value basis and whose current market prices, in Heartland Advisors’ judgment, are undervalued relative to their intrinsic value. A majority of its assets are generally invested in dividend-paying common stocks.

The Fund utilizes Heartland Advisors’ disciplined and time-tested 10 Principles of Value InvestingTM framework to identify securities with the potential for appreciation and a potential margin of safety to limit downside risk. The 10 Principles of Value Investing™ are: catalyst for recognition, low price in relation to earnings, low price in relation to cash flow, low price in relation to book value, financial soundness, positive earnings dynamics, sound business strategy, capable management and insider ownership, value of the company, and positive technical analysis.