Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.2%
1 yr return
7.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
Net Assets
$2.25 B
Holdings in Top 10
31.0%
Expense Ratio 0.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HNLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|82.11%
|1 Yr
|7.9%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|67.15%
|3 Yr
|7.7%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|34.04%
|5 Yr
|6.0%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|25.10%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|5.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|HNLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|28.05%
|2021
|9.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|32.17%
|2020
|3.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|58.88%
|2019
|7.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|5.86%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|40.46%
|Period
|HNLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|73.56%
|1 Yr
|7.9%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|58.04%
|3 Yr
|7.7%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|33.74%
|5 Yr
|6.0%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|31.12%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|4.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|HNLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|28.13%
|2021
|9.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|32.63%
|2020
|3.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|58.80%
|2019
|7.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|5.86%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|62.02%
|HNLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNLVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.25 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|39.12%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|2
|4154
|85.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|729 M
|288 K
|270 B
|39.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.03%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|52.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNLVX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.13%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|79.85%
|Cash
|2.87%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|18.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|90.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|90.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|89.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|89.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNLVX % Rank
|Technology
|19.54%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|75.50%
|Financial Services
|19.32%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|10.11%
|Healthcare
|11.64%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|88.28%
|Industrials
|10.57%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|30.02%
|Basic Materials
|10.21%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|2.14%
|Consumer Defense
|8.55%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|21.82%
|Utilities
|5.06%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|9.19%
|Real Estate
|4.88%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|8.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.61%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|94.33%
|Energy
|4.08%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|51.07%
|Communication Services
|1.55%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|96.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNLVX % Rank
|US
|88.82%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|84.30%
|Non US
|8.31%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|14.79%
|HNLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.64%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|64.12%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|66.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|HNLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HNLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HNLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|27.75%
|HNLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNLVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.74%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|95.64%
|HNLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HNLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNLVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.90%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|37.47%
|HNLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 25, 2012
10.02
10.0%
Howard Gleicher is CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Aristotle Capital. Having begun in the investment industry in 1985, Howard heads the firm and leads the investment effort. Prior to founding Aristotle Capital, Howard was co-founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Metropolitan West Capital Management, LLC. Howard’s prior investment-related experience includes serving as Principal, Portfolio Manager and Investment Policy Committee member at Palley-Needelman Asset Management, Inc., and Equity Portfolio Manager at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Gregory (Greg) Padilla is Portfolio Manager and a senior member of the research team at Aristotle Capital. He serves as a portfolio manager on the U.S. (“Value Equity”) and Global Equity portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, Greg was Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Vinik Asset Management, LP and Tradewinds Global Investors, LLC.Greg earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Arizona State University and his MBA with honors and concentration in investments and financial markets from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
