Trending ETFs

HNLVX (Mutual Fund)

HNLVX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

7.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

Net Assets

$2.25 B

Holdings in Top 10

31.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HNLVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Harbor Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Harbor
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Howard Gleicher

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, principally common and preferred stocks of large cap companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large cap companies.The Fund defines large cap companies as those with market capitalizations that fall within the range of the Russell 1000® Value Index. As of December 31, 2021, the range of the Index was $435 million to $1.9 trillion, but it is expected to change frequently.The Subadviser employs a fundamental, bottom-up research driven approach to identify approximately 35 to 45 companies for investment by the Fund. The Subadviser focuses on those companies that it believes are higher quality businesses that are undervalued by the market relative to what the Subadviser believes to be their fair value.The Subadviser seeks to identify higher quality companies by focusing on the following attributes:Attractive business fundamentalsStrong financialsExperienced, motivated company managementHigh and/or consistently improving market position, return on invested capital and operating marginsThe Subadviser then assesses the attractiveness of the valuations of those higher quality companies by analyzing a variety of valuation metrics, such as cash flow return on enterprise value, price-to-earnings, sales and free cash flow ratios and break-up values, among others.The Subadviser looks for potential catalysts for the company’s business that could help unlock what the Subadviser believes is the company’s true value, including:Productive use of strong free cash flowRestructuring and/or productivity gainsChange in management or controlInnovative, competitively superior productsAccretive acquisitions or divestituresAs part of its investment process with respect to each portfolio investment, the Subadviser considers environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors that it believes may have a material impact on an issuer and the value of its securities. As a result, the key ESG considerations may vary depending on the industry, sector, geographic region or other factors and the core business of each issuer.The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in the securities of foreign issuers, including issuers located or doing business in emerging markets.The Subadviser may sell a holding if the value potential is realized, if warning signals emerge of fundamental deterioration, or if the valuation is no longer compelling relative to other investment opportunities.
Read More

HNLVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -14.3% 35.6% 82.11%
1 Yr 7.9% -34.9% 38.6% 67.15%
3 Yr 7.7%* -27.8% 93.5% 34.04%
5 Yr 6.0%* -30.5% 97.2% 25.10%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 5.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -56.3% 28.9% 28.05%
2021 9.9% -20.5% 152.6% 32.17%
2020 3.4% -13.9% 183.6% 58.88%
2019 7.1% -8.3% 8.9% 5.86%
2018 -2.4% -13.5% 12.6% 40.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -20.5% 35.6% 73.56%
1 Yr 7.9% -34.9% 40.3% 58.04%
3 Yr 7.7%* -27.8% 93.5% 33.74%
5 Yr 6.0%* -29.8% 97.2% 31.12%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 4.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -56.3% 28.9% 28.13%
2021 9.9% -20.5% 152.6% 32.63%
2020 3.4% -13.9% 183.6% 58.80%
2019 7.1% -8.3% 8.9% 5.86%
2018 -2.3% -10.9% 12.6% 62.02%

NAV & Total Return History

HNLVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HNLVX Category Low Category High HNLVX % Rank
Net Assets 2.25 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 39.12%
Number of Holdings 45 2 4154 85.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 729 M 288 K 270 B 39.62%
Weighting of Top 10 31.03% 1.8% 106.2% 52.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.49%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.90%
  3. Corteva Inc 3.37%
  4. Adobe Inc 3.22%
  5. Danaher Corp 3.16%
  6. Lennar Corp Class A 3.07%
  7. Sony Group Corp ADR 2.89%
  8. Johnson Controls International PLC 2.89%
  9. Parker Hannifin Corp 2.88%
  10. Ansys Inc 2.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HNLVX % Rank
Stocks 		97.13% 0.00% 130.24% 79.85%
Cash 		2.87% -102.29% 100.00% 18.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 90.26%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 90.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 89.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 89.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HNLVX % Rank
Technology 		19.54% 0.00% 48.94% 75.50%
Financial Services 		19.32% 0.00% 55.59% 10.11%
Healthcare 		11.64% 0.00% 60.70% 88.28%
Industrials 		10.57% 0.00% 29.90% 30.02%
Basic Materials 		10.21% 0.00% 25.70% 2.14%
Consumer Defense 		8.55% 0.00% 47.71% 21.82%
Utilities 		5.06% 0.00% 20.91% 9.19%
Real Estate 		4.88% 0.00% 31.91% 8.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.61% 0.00% 30.33% 94.33%
Energy 		4.08% 0.00% 41.64% 51.07%
Communication Services 		1.55% 0.00% 27.94% 96.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HNLVX % Rank
US 		88.82% 0.00% 127.77% 84.30%
Non US 		8.31% 0.00% 32.38% 14.79%

HNLVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HNLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.01% 49.27% 64.12%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.00% 66.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

HNLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HNLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HNLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 0.00% 496.00% 27.75%

HNLVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HNLVX Category Low Category High HNLVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.74% 0.00% 24.06% 95.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HNLVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HNLVX Category Low Category High HNLVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.90% -54.00% 6.06% 37.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HNLVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HNLVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Howard Gleicher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2012

10.02

10.0%

Howard Gleicher is CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Aristotle Capital. Having begun in the investment industry in 1985, Howard heads the firm and leads the investment effort. Prior to founding Aristotle Capital, Howard was co-founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Metropolitan West Capital Management, LLC. Howard’s prior investment-related experience includes serving as Principal, Portfolio Manager and Investment Policy Committee member at Palley-Needelman Asset Management, Inc., and Equity Portfolio Manager at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO).

Gregory Padilla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Gregory (Greg) Padilla is Portfolio Manager and a senior member of the research team at Aristotle Capital. He serves as a portfolio manager on the U.S. (“Value Equity”) and Global Equity portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, Greg was Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Vinik Asset Management, LP and Tradewinds Global Investors, LLC.Greg earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Arizona State University and his MBA with honors and concentration in investments and financial markets from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

