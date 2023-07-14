Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.5%
1 yr return
16.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$63.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.5%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HNISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|2.0%
|22.5%
|67.92%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|2.6%
|38.5%
|56.60%
|3 Yr
|9.7%*
|0.5%
|19.4%
|34.69%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-4.5%
|4.1%
|51.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|4.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HNISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.6%
|-22.7%
|5.8%
|17.65%
|2021
|4.4%
|-2.9%
|9.4%
|62.75%
|2020
|2.3%
|-3.7%
|9.4%
|20.41%
|2019
|4.4%
|0.5%
|7.1%
|25.53%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-6.8%
|-2.4%
|43.18%
|Period
|HNISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-11.6%
|22.5%
|66.04%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-13.7%
|38.5%
|50.94%
|3 Yr
|9.7%*
|0.5%
|19.4%
|31.25%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-4.5%
|7.1%
|58.70%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.9%
|7.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HNISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.6%
|-22.7%
|5.8%
|17.65%
|2021
|4.4%
|-2.9%
|9.4%
|62.75%
|2020
|2.3%
|-3.7%
|9.4%
|20.41%
|2019
|4.4%
|0.5%
|7.1%
|25.53%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-6.3%
|-2.3%
|56.82%
|HNISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNISX % Rank
|Net Assets
|63.6 M
|6.29 M
|11.8 B
|86.54%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|10
|5533
|84.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.3 M
|495 K
|2.65 B
|75.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.50%
|1.9%
|99.9%
|55.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNISX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.10%
|84.41%
|100.00%
|73.08%
|Cash
|2.90%
|-0.17%
|9.05%
|34.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|96.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.32%
|1.02%
|92.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|98.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.55%
|98.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNISX % Rank
|Industrials
|28.60%
|5.36%
|31.52%
|15.38%
|Technology
|17.85%
|0.00%
|18.01%
|13.46%
|Financial Services
|14.01%
|3.05%
|32.74%
|59.62%
|Consumer Defense
|13.29%
|3.45%
|18.05%
|19.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.18%
|4.00%
|24.14%
|92.31%
|Basic Materials
|8.04%
|1.74%
|28.84%
|76.92%
|Communication Services
|5.38%
|0.00%
|8.94%
|32.69%
|Energy
|3.37%
|0.00%
|19.25%
|75.00%
|Healthcare
|1.28%
|0.00%
|9.89%
|82.69%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.19%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|98.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNISX % Rank
|Non US
|95.83%
|72.39%
|99.90%
|63.46%
|US
|1.27%
|0.00%
|20.11%
|57.69%
|HNISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.36%
|4.27%
|42.31%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.30%
|1.92%
|50.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.75%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.15%
|N/A
|HNISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|HNISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HNISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.00%
|2.00%
|119.00%
|58.33%
|HNISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNISX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.09%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|98.15%
|HNISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|HNISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNISX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.79%
|-0.10%
|4.33%
|40.38%
|HNISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 23, 2019
3.02
3.0%
Jonathan P. Brodsky founded Cedar Street in 2016. Prior to founding Cedar Street, Mr. Brodsky established the non-U.S. investment practice at Advisory Research, Inc., (“ARI”) a Chicago-based asset management firm. Prior to joining ARI in 2004, Mr. Brodsky worked for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) Office of International Affairs, focusing on cross-border regulatory, corporate governance, and enforcement matters. Prior to the SEC, Mr. Brodsky was an investment banker in corporate finance for JPMorgan Securities, Inc. Mr. Brodsky also worked for Ogilvy & Mather in Beijing, China. Mr. Brodsky began his investment career in 2000. Jonathan holds a B.A. in political science and an M.A. in international relations from Syracuse University and an M.B.A. and J.D. from Northwestern University. Jonathan is proficient in Spanish and Mandarin Chinese.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 23, 2019
3.02
3.0%
Waldemar Mozes, is a Partner and the Director of Investments for Cedar Street Asset Management. Prior to joining Cedar Street Asset Management, Waldemar developed and implemented the international investment capability at TAMRO Capital Partners LLC ("TAMRO"), an Alexandria, VA-based investment advisor specializing in small cap strategies for institutional investors. TAMRO was founded after its MBO from ABN AMRO in 2007.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|26.6
|7.22
|10.34
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...