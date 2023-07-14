Home
Trending ETFs

HNISX (Mutual Fund)

HNISX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harbor International Small Cap Fund

HNISX | Fund

$14.70

$63.6 M

1.09%

$0.16

1.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

16.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

Net Assets

$63.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HNISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Harbor International Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Harbor
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Brodsky

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, principally common and preferred stocks, of foreign companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in the securities of small cap companies. The Fund defines small cap companies as those with market capitalizations that fall within the range of the MSCI EAFE (Europe, Australasia and Far East) Small Cap (ND) Index at the time of purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the range of the Index was $213 million to $21.2 billion, but it is expected to change frequently.The Subadviser’s investment process utilizes a range of screening and idea sourcing methodologies to shrink the universe of securities to a manageable level. The Subadviser primarily utilizes bottom-up research to identify companies with attractive valuations, as determined by the Subadviser, while taking into account macro-economic considerations. The Subadviser’s evaluation of companies includes an analysis of the corporate governance framework. The Subadviser looks to identify companies that:demonstrate traditional value metrics primarily on a price to book, price to earnings, and/or dividend yield basis;have well-capitalized and transparent balance sheets and funding sources; andthey believe have business models that are undervalued by the market.From time to time, the investment process may result in substantial investments in one or more sectors, geographic regions and/or countries. The Subadviser may sell or trim a holding when the investment thesis with respect to a holding is realized or the investment thesis is negatively impacted by macro-economic, industry or company-specific considerations. The Subadviser may also sell or trim a holding in order to manage position-size risk and/or if a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.Up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in emerging market companies, which the Fund defines as those countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which currently includes countries located in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Fund also may invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), European Depositary Receipts (EDRs), and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) (collectively, “Depositary Receipts”). Depositary Receipts are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities issued by a foreign or domestic company. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in, and/or receiving revenues in, foreign currencies.
Read More

HNISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% 2.0% 22.5% 67.92%
1 Yr 16.4% 2.6% 38.5% 56.60%
3 Yr 9.7%* 0.5% 19.4% 34.69%
5 Yr 1.1%* -4.5% 4.1% 51.06%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -22.7% 5.8% 17.65%
2021 4.4% -2.9% 9.4% 62.75%
2020 2.3% -3.7% 9.4% 20.41%
2019 4.4% 0.5% 7.1% 25.53%
2018 -5.0% -6.8% -2.4% 43.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -11.6% 22.5% 66.04%
1 Yr 16.4% -13.7% 38.5% 50.94%
3 Yr 9.7%* 0.5% 19.4% 31.25%
5 Yr 1.1%* -4.5% 7.1% 58.70%
10 Yr N/A* 1.9% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -22.7% 5.8% 17.65%
2021 4.4% -2.9% 9.4% 62.75%
2020 2.3% -3.7% 9.4% 20.41%
2019 4.4% 0.5% 7.1% 25.53%
2018 -5.0% -6.3% -2.3% 56.82%

NAV & Total Return History

HNISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HNISX Category Low Category High HNISX % Rank
Net Assets 63.6 M 6.29 M 11.8 B 86.54%
Number of Holdings 67 10 5533 84.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.3 M 495 K 2.65 B 75.00%
Weighting of Top 10 20.50% 1.9% 99.9% 55.77%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HNISX % Rank
Stocks 		97.10% 84.41% 100.00% 73.08%
Cash 		2.90% -0.17% 9.05% 34.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 96.15%
Other 		0.00% -2.32% 1.02% 92.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 98.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.55% 98.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HNISX % Rank
Industrials 		28.60% 5.36% 31.52% 15.38%
Technology 		17.85% 0.00% 18.01% 13.46%
Financial Services 		14.01% 3.05% 32.74% 59.62%
Consumer Defense 		13.29% 3.45% 18.05% 19.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.18% 4.00% 24.14% 92.31%
Basic Materials 		8.04% 1.74% 28.84% 76.92%
Communication Services 		5.38% 0.00% 8.94% 32.69%
Energy 		3.37% 0.00% 19.25% 75.00%
Healthcare 		1.28% 0.00% 9.89% 82.69%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 15.19% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.01% 98.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HNISX % Rank
Non US 		95.83% 72.39% 99.90% 63.46%
US 		1.27% 0.00% 20.11% 57.69%

HNISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HNISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.36% 4.27% 42.31%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.30% 1.92% 50.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 0.75% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

HNISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HNISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HNISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 2.00% 119.00% 58.33%

HNISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HNISX Category Low Category High HNISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.09% 0.00% 6.81% 98.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HNISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HNISX Category Low Category High HNISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.79% -0.10% 4.33% 40.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HNISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HNISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Brodsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 23, 2019

3.02

3.0%

Jonathan P. Brodsky founded Cedar Street in 2016. Prior to founding Cedar Street, Mr. Brodsky established the non-U.S. investment practice at Advisory Research, Inc., (“ARI”) a Chicago-based asset management firm. Prior to joining ARI in 2004, Mr. Brodsky worked for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) Office of International Affairs, focusing on cross-border regulatory, corporate governance, and enforcement matters. Prior to the SEC, Mr. Brodsky was an investment banker in corporate finance for JPMorgan Securities, Inc. Mr. Brodsky also worked for Ogilvy & Mather in Beijing, China. Mr. Brodsky began his investment career in 2000. Jonathan holds a B.A. in political science and an M.A. in international relations from Syracuse University and an M.B.A. and J.D. from Northwestern University. Jonathan is proficient in Spanish and Mandarin Chinese.

Waldemar Mozes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 23, 2019

3.02

3.0%

Waldemar Mozes, is a Partner and the Director of Investments for Cedar Street Asset Management. Prior to joining Cedar Street Asset Management, Waldemar developed and implemented the international investment capability at TAMRO Capital Partners LLC ("TAMRO"), an Alexandria, VA-based investment advisor specializing in small cap strategies for institutional investors. TAMRO was founded after its MBO from ABN AMRO in 2007.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 26.6 7.22 10.34

×