|Period
|HNIDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|58.58%
|1 Yr
|19.2%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|35.46%
|3 Yr
|5.8%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|24.51%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|35.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
William (Bill) is a co-founder of Marathon and has been a Portfolio Manager of Marathon's Japanese equities since 1987. Bill is a Director of the company and sits on the Board. He is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He has worked in the investment management industry since 1982. Bill holds an M.A. from Oxford University.
"Nick manages European equities across Marathon's International and European equity portfolios and is a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He joined Marathon in 2003 as a European equity analyst and assumed portfolio management responsibilities of European equities in 2010. Nick has worked in the investment management industry since 1994. Previous roles included that of investment analyst at American Express Asset Management and Schroders. Nick holds an M.A. from Cambridge University."
Charles manages European equities across Marathon's Global, International and European equity portfolios. He joined Marathon as a European equity analyst in 1998 and assumed portfolio management responsibilities of European equities in 2007. In 2018 Charles joined the firm's Board of Directors and was appointed Managing Director of the business in 2019. He is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. Prior to joining Marathon, Charles was part of Olivetti's internal M&A team in Italy involved in the disposal programme to restructure Olivetti's business. Prior to that, Charles worked for Lazard Brothers initially in the Corporate Strategy group and latterly in the Corporate Finance division. Charles holds an M.A. from Oxford University and an MBA from INSEAD.
Robert joined Marathon in January 2014 and is responsible for US small and mid-cap and Canadian equities within Global and International portfolios. He is a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. Prior to Marathon, Robert worked at Hermes Fund Managers for 12 years latterly as Head of US equities, leading a team of four managing the Hermes US small and mid-cap equity strategy. Robert holds an M.A. from Cambridge University and is a CFA charterholder.
Neil is a co-founder of Marathon and has been a Portfolio Manager of Marathon's European equities since inception of the firm in 1986. Neil is also a Director of Marathon and sits on the Board. He is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He has worked in the investment management industry since 1981 and holds an M.A. from Cambridge University.
Simon manages Japanese equities across Marathon's Global, International and Japanese equity portfolios and is a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He joined Marathon in 2016 from Jupiter Asset Management where he was head of Japan equities and manager of the Jupiter Japan Income Fund. He began his investment career at Cazenove Fund Management, where he managed Japanese equities and was also a Director, Partner and Head of Global equities. Simon holds a B.A. from Durham University.
Justin joined Marathon in 2021 to manage Asia Pacific ex-Japan equities, and he is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. Justin started his career at Arthur Andersen as a tax specialist before moving into investment management in 1996 at Friends Ivory & Sime where he was responsible for UK Smaller Companies. In 2001 he moved to Pictet Asset Management where he covered Asian equities. Prior to joining Marathon he spent two years at BP Investment Management, covering Developed Asia. Justin holds an M.A. from Oxford University, is ASIP Qualified (CFA UK member) and holds the ACA Chartered Accountancy designation.
Alex joined Marathon in 2021 as an Emerging Markets equity Portfolio Manager. He is responsible for Global Emerging Markets investments within Global and International strategies as well as in standalone Emerging Markets funds and accounts. He is a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. Alex joined Marathon from Fidelity International, where he began his career in 2004 as an equity analyst before being appointed a Portfolio Manager in 2008, initially for Latin American equities and, from 2013 for Global Emerging Markets. Alex holds an M.A. from the University of Nottingham.
