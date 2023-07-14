Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.5%
1 yr return
3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
Net Assets
$79.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.7%
Expense Ratio 0.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HNGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|86.52%
|1 Yr
|3.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|89.73%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|54.54%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|40.02%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|64.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|HNGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|39.88%
|2021
|6.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|35.08%
|2020
|5.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|74.82%
|2019
|6.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|21.28%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|28.22%
|HNGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNGSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|79.9 M
|189 K
|222 B
|86.77%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|2
|3509
|87.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|36.1 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|88.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.66%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|72.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNGSX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.77%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|75.60%
|Cash
|3.23%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|19.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|58.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|60.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|55.65%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|55.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNGSX % Rank
|Technology
|30.13%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|69.08%
|Financial Services
|23.91%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|2.72%
|Industrials
|12.04%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|8.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.97%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|92.66%
|Basic Materials
|7.58%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|2.72%
|Healthcare
|6.79%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|93.08%
|Communication Services
|5.95%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|84.42%
|Real Estate
|3.48%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|12.20%
|Consumer Defense
|2.15%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|69.50%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|68.67%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|79.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNGSX % Rank
|US
|92.91%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|62.57%
|Non US
|3.86%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|42.79%
|HNGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|73.89%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|43.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|HNGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HNGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HNGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|7.46%
|HNGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNGSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|60.95%
|HNGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HNGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNGSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.18%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|17.26%
|HNGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2011
10.59
10.6%
Brian Massey, CFA, is a co-founder and President of Mar Vista Investment Partners and has 30 years of investment experience. He serves as a portfolio manager/analyst and is a member of the investment team. Prior to starting Mar Vista in 2007, Brian spent 10 years as both a portfolio manager and analyst, and was Director of Research at Roxbury Capital Management. Before coming to Roxbury, Brian was a management consultant in KPMG Peat Marwick’s Corporate Finance and Strategic Consulting group. He has a B.S. in economics from Johns Hopkins University and an M.B.A. from The Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2011
10.59
10.6%
Silas Myers, CFA, is a co-founder and CEO of Mar Vista Investment Partners and has 31 years of investment experience. He serves as a portfolio manager/analyst and is a member of the investment team. Before starting Mar Vista in 2007, Silas spent seven years as a portfolio manager and analyst at Roxbury Capital Management. He was also an equity analyst and product specialist at Hotchkis and Wiley, where he performed in-depth industry and company analysis. He began his career as a vice president and portfolio manager at Utendahl Capital Management. He has a B.A. in psychology and an M.B.A., both from Harvard University. He is also a Robert A. Toigo Foundation Alumnus.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Jeffrey Prestine is a partner and has 22 years of investment experience. He serves as a portfolio manager/analyst and is a member of the investment team. Before joining Mar Vista Investment Partners in January 2009, he was an analyst covering technology and energy stocks at Roxbury Capital Management. Jeff joined Roxbury from Seneca Capital Management, where he was a technology and energy analyst for more than five years. He began his career in finance at Prudential Securities as an associate analyst covering enterprise software companies. Prior to entering the investment industry in 1999, Jeff was a senior consultant with Arthur Anderson Business Consulting. Jeff earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder and has an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Joshua Honeycutt, CFA, is a partner and has 21 years of investment experience. He serves as a portfolio manager/analyst and is a member of the investment team. Before joining Mar Vista Investment Partners in January 2009, he spent seven years as an analyst at Roxbury Capital Management with a special emphasis in covering consumer discretionary and retail stocks. Josh was also an analyst with Harvey & Company, covering mergers and acquisitions and an associate in forensic accounting at Tucker Alan. He has a B.S. with distinction in management/finance from Purdue University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
