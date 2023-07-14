Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$108 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$59.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 222.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HNDDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Horizon Active Dividend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Horizon Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    1648630
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ronald Saba

Fund Description

The Active Dividend Fund’s investment adviser, Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon”), seeks to achieve the Active Dividend Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in the equity securities of U.S. and foreign dividend paying companies. Equity securities include common and preferred stock, convertible debt securities, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Active Dividend Fund employs a fundamental bottom-up process to identify companies that the Manager believes have one or more of the following characteristics:

Dividend-paying
Favorable long-term fundamental characteristics
Priced below what Horizon believes to be the Company’s intrinsic value
Projected ability to grow intrinsic value per share over the long-term

The intrinsic value of a security is the value that Horizon believes an informed buyer would pay for the security. Horizon’s calculation of a company’s intrinsic value may consider the company’s growth prospects, historic and projected return on capital, tangible and intangible asset values or projections of the company’s future cash flows and may also compare the current market valuation of the company to its own historical valuation or to the current market valuation of other similar companies.

The Active Dividend Fund may invest in companies of any size capitalization, although it expects to generally invest in large capitalization companies. The Fund considers a large market capitalization company to be a company with a market capitalization greater than

$10 billion at the time of purchase. In addition, the Active Dividend Fund may buy or write options on puts or calls for investment purposes, to hedge other investments or to generate option premiums for the Active Dividend Fund, and may implement such investments through option combinations such as spreads, straddles, strangles and collars.

Under normal circumstances, the Active Dividend Fund will invest not less than 80% of the value of its net assets in “dividend paying securities”, which the Adviser defines as equity securities (i) that have paid a dividend in the prior 12 calendar months or (ii) that the Adviser believes are reasonably likely to pay a dividend in the 12 calendar months following the Active Dividend Fund’s acquisition of the security.

The Active Dividend Fund’s option strategies may involve options combinations, such as spreads or collars. In “spread” transactions, the Active Dividend Fund buys and writes a put or buys and writes a call on the same underlying instrument with the options having different exercise prices, expiration dates, or both. When the Active Dividend Fund engages in spread transactions, it seeks to profit from differences in the option premiums paid and received and in the market prices of the related options positions when they are closed out or sold. A “collar” position combines a put option purchased by the Active Dividend Fund (the right of the Active Dividend Fund to sell a specific security within a specified period) with a call option that is written by the Active Dividend Fund (the right of the counterparty to buy the same security) in a single instrument, and the Active Dividend Fund’s right to sell the security is typically set at a price that is below the counterparty’s right to buy the security. Thus, the combined position “collars” the performance of the underlying security, providing protection from depreciation below the price specified in the put option, and allowing for participation in any appreciation up to the price specified by the call option. In each case, the premium received for writing an option offsets, in part, the premium paid to purchase the corresponding option; however, downside protection may be limited as compared to just owning a single option. There is no limit on the number or size of the options transactions in which the Active Dividend Fund may engage; however, the Active Dividend Fund will not use options for the purpose of increasing the Active Dividend Fund’s leverage with respect to any portfolio investment.

The Active Dividend Fund will typically sell portfolio securities to seek to secure gains or limit potential losses, when Horizon believes that other more favorable opportunities exist or when Horizon otherwise believes it is in the best interest of the Active Dividend Fund.

HNDDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNDDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -13.6% 215.2% 87.81%
1 Yr 4.6% -58.6% 197.5% 46.60%
3 Yr 6.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 56.03%
5 Yr -0.7%* -15.3% 29.4% 66.94%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNDDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -65.1% 22.3% 26.58%
2021 7.6% -25.3% 25.5% 53.65%
2020 -1.9% -8.4% 56.7% 87.62%
2019 3.3% -9.2% 10.4% 83.49%
2018 -2.9% -9.4% 3.1% 31.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNDDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -13.6% 215.2% 84.56%
1 Yr 4.6% -58.6% 197.5% 44.14%
3 Yr 6.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 56.40%
5 Yr 0.3%* -15.1% 32.0% 63.27%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNDDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -65.1% 22.3% 26.58%
2021 7.6% -25.3% 25.5% 53.73%
2020 -1.9% -8.4% 56.7% 87.53%
2019 3.4% -9.2% 10.4% 82.48%
2018 -1.8% -8.9% 3.3% 31.18%

NAV & Total Return History

HNDDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HNDDX Category Low Category High HNDDX % Rank
Net Assets 108 M 1 M 151 B 85.89%
Number of Holdings 56 2 1727 73.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 46.5 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 82.46%
Weighting of Top 10 33.11% 5.0% 99.2% 27.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.49%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 4.36%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 4.00%
  4. Walmart Inc 3.85%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co 3.41%
  6. Blackstone Inc 3.11%
  7. Lockheed Martin Corp 2.97%
  8. The Home Depot Inc 2.92%
  9. Chevron Corp 2.91%
  10. Honeywell International Inc 2.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HNDDX % Rank
Stocks 		98.45% 28.02% 125.26% 44.91%
Cash 		1.40% -88.20% 71.98% 54.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.15% 0.00% 12.57% 10.50%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 32.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 32.86%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 34.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HNDDX % Rank
Healthcare 		23.73% 0.00% 30.08% 5.99%
Technology 		14.75% 0.00% 54.02% 22.03%
Financial Services 		14.46% 0.00% 58.05% 86.53%
Energy 		11.87% 0.00% 54.00% 11.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.47% 0.00% 22.74% 8.56%
Consumer Defense 		8.19% 0.00% 34.10% 53.45%
Industrials 		7.50% 0.00% 42.76% 87.53%
Basic Materials 		7.48% 0.00% 21.69% 6.57%
Utilities 		1.55% 0.00% 27.04% 82.79%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 89.28%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 97.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HNDDX % Rank
US 		82.75% 24.51% 121.23% 85.44%
Non US 		15.70% 0.00% 41.42% 8.27%

HNDDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HNDDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.04% 45.41% 38.66%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 84.11%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 20.76%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

HNDDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HNDDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HNDDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 222.00% 0.00% 488.00% 97.95%

HNDDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HNDDX Category Low Category High HNDDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.13% 0.00% 41.90% 10.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HNDDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HNDDX Category Low Category High HNDDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.67% -1.51% 4.28% 32.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HNDDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HNDDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ronald Saba

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Mr. Saba has more than twenty years of experience performing fundamental research and managing equity portfolios. He joined Horizon Investments in 2009 and is responsible for all fundamental equity research. Prior to joining Horizon, Mr. Saba was Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Charlotte Capital, LLC from 1999 through 2006, where he was lead portfolio manager for the firm’s two institutional investment products.

Michael Dickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2018

4.17

4.2%

Dr. Dickson serves as Head of Portfolio Management and in this role oversees all investment strategies managed by Horizon. He also conducts research on the development of quantitative methods and strategies that support Horizon’s investment process and new product development. His research is published in scholarly journals and he frequently speaks on these topics at industry conferences. In previous roles at Horizon, he served as Director of Structured Financial Solutions and as a portfolio manager with an emphasis on retirement income and protection strategies. Dr. Dickson specializes in the areas of empirical asset pricing, portfolio construction, and factor models. Both during and after his Ph.D. studies he taught undergraduate and graduate school coursework in finance and portfolio management at UNC Charlotte. Prior to earning his Ph.D. he worked in financial analysis support roles at Premier, Inc. and Global Compliance. Dr. Dickson received his BS in Chemistry from Winthrop University and both an MS in Economics and Ph.D. in Finance from UNC Charlotte.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

