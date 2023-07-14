Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long and short futures and call and put options on futures on the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”); futures contracts on the Cboe Volatility Index; and cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds and treasury securities. The Fund may also invest in securities that represent the return of a securities index (such as exchange traded funds like the SPDR Trust Series I units); volatility exchange traded funds; and income securities of any maturity or credit quality (including lower quality fixed income securities, commonly referred to as “junk” bonds), and investment companies that invest in such income securities (including affiliated and unaffiliated investment companies).
The Fund’s strategy employs a rules-based program that seeks to achieve its investment objective in three ways: (1) the Fund collects premiums on options it sells; (2) the Fund may enter into positions designed to hedge or profit from either an increase or decrease in Index volatility; and (3) the Fund may increase or decrease the balance of puts and calls and futures based on market direction.
The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.
|Period
|HMXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|68.77%
|1 Yr
|9.4%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|89.57%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|1.28%
|5 Yr
|9.1%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|1.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HMXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.6%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|0.90%
|2021
|1.4%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|15.61%
|2020
|7.7%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|25.52%
|2019
|3.9%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|71.32%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|HMXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMXIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|158 M
|25
|17.4 B
|45.32%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|2
|508
|46.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|150 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|44.66%
|Weighting of Top 10
|84.72%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|24.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMXIX % Rank
|Cash
|99.93%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|6.11%
|Stocks
|0.07%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|91.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|57.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|66.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|59.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|11.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMXIX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|23.93%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|76.07%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|16.67%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|22.22%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|18.80%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|19.23%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|16.67%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|71.79%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|25.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|85.04%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|32.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMXIX % Rank
|US
|0.07%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|85.50%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|92.37%
|HMXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.01%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|5.76%
|Management Fee
|1.75%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|97.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.42%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|N/A
|HMXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|HMXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HMXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|456.80%
|17.86%
|HMXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMXIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|60.22%
|HMXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HMXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMXIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.97%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|61.89%
|HMXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Russell Kellites has been a portfolio manager at AlphaCentric Advisors LLC since 2016 and has served as Managing Director of Theta Capital Partners since 2008. Prior to joining Theta Capital Partners, Mr. Kellites’ employment includes Goldman Sachs & Co where he was an Associate and Merrill Lynch & Co where he was a Vice President. Mr. Kellites attended Columbia University where he received a BS in computer science (cum laude), matriculated in the MS computer science program, with a focus in artificial intelligence, and received an MBA.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
