Trending ETFs

AlphaCentric Premium Opportunity Fund

mutual fund
HMXCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.24 +0.02 +0.08%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (HMXIX) Primary A (HMXAX) C (HMXCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AlphaCentric Premium Opportunity Fund

HMXCX | Fund

$24.24

$158 M

0.00%

3.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.3%

1 yr return

8.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.1%

Net Assets

$158 M

Holdings in Top 10

84.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HMXCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -2.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AlphaCentric Premium Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AlphaCentric Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Russell Kellites

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long and short futures and call and put options on futures on the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”); futures contracts on the Cboe Volatility Index; and cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds and treasury securities. The Fund may also invest in securities that represent the return of a securities index (such as exchange traded funds like the SPDR Trust Series I units); volatility exchange traded funds; and income securities of any maturity or credit quality (including lower quality fixed income securities, commonly referred to as “junk” bonds), and investment companies that invest in such income securities (including affiliated and unaffiliated investment companies).

The Fund’s strategy employs a rules-based program that seeks to achieve its investment objective in three ways: (1) the Fund collects premiums on options it sells; (2) the Fund may enter into positions designed to hedge or profit from either an increase or decrease in Index volatility; and (3) the Fund may increase or decrease the balance of puts and calls and futures based on market direction.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.

Read More

HMXCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HMXCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -2.8% 240.8% 71.94%
1 Yr 8.4% -4.3% 140.6% 91.30%
3 Yr 0.1%* -8.3% 18.3% 2.56%
5 Yr 8.1%* -5.0% 17.3% 3.83%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HMXCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.5% -34.1% 904.0% 1.80%
2021 0.8% -28.6% 438.4% 18.50%
2020 7.4% -93.5% 8.2% 35.86%
2019 3.8% -38.9% 19.8% 73.64%
2018 -1.4% -10.9% 12.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HMXCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -2.7% 244.0% 72.33%
1 Yr 8.4% -4.3% 140.6% 89.13%
3 Yr 0.1%* -8.3% 18.3% 1.92%
5 Yr 8.1%* -5.4% 17.3% 4.09%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HMXCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.5% -34.1% 904.0% 1.80%
2021 0.8% -5.9% 438.4% 19.08%
2020 7.4% -81.2% 8.2% 49.66%
2019 3.8% -29.0% 19.8% 79.07%
2018 -1.4% -10.9% 12.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HMXCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HMXCX Category Low Category High HMXCX % Rank
Net Assets 158 M 25 17.4 B 44.94%
Number of Holdings 39 2 508 45.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 150 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 44.27%
Weighting of Top 10 84.72% 11.3% 100.0% 23.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs U 81.88%
  2. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 7.60%
  3. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 7.60%
  4. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 7.60%
  5. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 7.60%
  6. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 7.60%
  7. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 7.60%
  8. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 7.60%
  9. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 7.60%
  10. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 7.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HMXCX % Rank
Cash 		99.93% -0.76% 100.29% 5.73%
Stocks 		0.07% -3.92% 100.76% 90.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 12.60%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 45.92% 27.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 14.89%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 97.96% 10.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HMXCX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.35% 23.08%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 44.43% 74.36%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.74% 15.81%
Industrials 		0.00% 1.41% 43.91% 21.37%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.91% 17.95%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 29.60% 18.38%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 69.54% 14.96%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 70.94%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 22.87% 24.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 19.02% 84.19%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 60.58% 31.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HMXCX % Rank
US 		0.07% -3.89% 100.00% 85.11%
Non US 		0.00% -2.17% 99.33% 87.79%

HMXCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HMXCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.00% 0.20% 6.78% 1.23%
Management Fee 1.75% 0.20% 1.75% 95.52%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 89.08%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

HMXCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HMXCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HMXCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 456.80% 4.91%

HMXCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HMXCX Category Low Category High HMXCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.76% 16.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HMXCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HMXCX Category Low Category High HMXCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.97% -2.54% 14.24% 95.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HMXCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HMXCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Russell Kellites

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Russell Kellites has been a portfolio manager at AlphaCentric Advisors LLC since 2016 and has served as Managing Director of Theta Capital Partners since 2008. Prior to joining Theta Capital Partners, Mr. Kellites’ employment includes Goldman Sachs & Co where he was an Associate and Merrill Lynch & Co where he was a Vice President. Mr. Kellites attended Columbia University where he received a BS in computer science (cum laude), matriculated in the MS computer science program, with a focus in artificial intelligence, and received an MBA.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

