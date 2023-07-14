Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long and short futures and call and put options on futures on the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”); futures contracts on the Cboe Volatility Index; and cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds and treasury securities. The Fund may also invest in securities that represent the return of a securities index (such as exchange traded funds like the SPDR Trust Series I units); volatility exchange traded funds; and income securities of any maturity or credit quality (including lower quality fixed income securities, commonly referred to as “junk” bonds), and investment companies that invest in such income securities (including affiliated and unaffiliated investment companies).

The Fund’s strategy employs a rules-based program that seeks to achieve its investment objective in three ways: (1) the Fund collects premiums on options it sells; (2) the Fund may enter into positions designed to hedge or profit from either an increase or decrease in Index volatility; and (3) the Fund may increase or decrease the balance of puts and calls and futures based on market direction.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.