Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. companies with micro capitalizations. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. The Fund considers micro-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations under $750 million at the time of purchase.

In selecting securities, the Adviser primarily considers sales and expense trends, market position, historic and expected earnings and dividends. The Adviser continually monitors the Fund’s portfolio and may sell a security when there is a fundamental change in the security’s prospects or better investment opportunities become available. The Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization grows above the Fund’s micro-capitalization range. The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently, which could result in a high portfolio turnover rate.