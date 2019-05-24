Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. companies with micro capitalizations. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. The Fund considers micro-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations under $750 million at the time of purchase.
In selecting securities, the Adviser primarily considers sales and expense trends, market position, historic and expected earnings and dividends. The Adviser continually monitors the Fund’s portfolio and may sell a security when there is a fundamental change in the security’s prospects or better investment opportunities become available. The Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization grows above the Fund’s micro-capitalization range. The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently, which could result in a high portfolio turnover rate.
|Period
|HMICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|59.15%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|97.50%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|50.95%
|5 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HMICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-100.0%
|73.0%
|93.75%
|2021
|N/A
|-76.0%
|212.6%
|52.27%
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|3.06%
|2019
|1.7%
|-87.3%
|336.8%
|N/A
|2018
|-5.4%
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|Period
|HMICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|59.32%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|97.15%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|50.18%
|5 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HMICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-100.0%
|76.6%
|92.53%
|2021
|N/A
|-30.7%
|212.6%
|54.11%
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|3.58%
|2019
|1.7%
|-87.3%
|341.1%
|N/A
|2018
|-4.8%
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|HMICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMICX % Rank
|Net Assets
|14.1 M
|10
|804 B
|84.01%
|Number of Holdings
|124
|1
|17333
|49.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.68 M
|-7.11 B
|145 B
|89.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.88%
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|85.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMICX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.84%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|27.96%
|Cash
|1.20%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|56.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-21.20%
|80.89%
|67.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|12.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|144.58%
|70.79%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|80.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMICX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|-3.80%
|94.95%
|56.05%
|Technology
|0.00%
|-26.81%
|99.57%
|53.41%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|-8.52%
|100.26%
|12.12%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|-19.53%
|93.31%
|11.62%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|-15.38%
|100.00%
|63.44%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|-7.59%
|99.69%
|2.06%
|Energy
|0.00%
|-6.25%
|144.83%
|44.97%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|-9.27%
|90.02%
|54.15%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|-7.54%
|98.24%
|74.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|-20.80%
|87.44%
|9.28%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|-5.18%
|96.19%
|37.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMICX % Rank
|US
|98.84%
|-142.98%
|149.27%
|10.64%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-38.73%
|159.65%
|60.41%
|HMICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|-2.86%
|950.64%
|20.68%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.87%
|89.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.49%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|N/A
|HMICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|25.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|N/A
|HMICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HMICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|87.52%
|HMICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMICX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.51%
|88.46%
|HMICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HMICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMICX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-46.00%
|10.88%
|99.18%
|HMICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2015
3.92
3.9%
Anthony is a senior portfolio manager for Hancock Horizon. He develops, recommends and executes investment strategies that meet the investment objectives of individual or family relationships. He is the senior analyst covering the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. He also manages the Hancock Horizon Microcap Fund. Anthony has nearly 20 years experience managing investment activities for personal trusts, foundations, retirement and estate accounts. Prior to Hancock Horizon, Anthony worked for Northern Trust where he managed portfolios for high net-worth clients. He earned a B.S. in Finance from Gannon University, is a member of the Tampa Bay CFA Society and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2015
3.92
3.9%
Steve is responsible for equity and fixed income research, and individual portfolio management for Hancock Horizon. Steve manages client portfolios with a commitment to maximizing investment returns, while creating a portfolio that fits each client’s goals and lifestyle needs for both the short and long term. He also serves as a senior analyst in the technology and telecom sectors. He manages the Hancock Horizon Microcap Fund. Steve has over 20 years of experience in financial planning. He has a B.S. in Finance from the University of New Orleans, holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Financial Planner.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|33.52
|5.37
|3.25
