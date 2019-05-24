Home
Hancock Horizon Microcap Fund

mutual fund
HMICX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.08 +0.06 +0.4%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(HMICX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hancock Horizon Microcap Fund

HMICX | Fund

$15.08

$14.1 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

Net Assets

$14.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HMICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hancock Horizon Microcap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    May 29, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Anthony Slovick

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. companies with micro capitalizations. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. The Fund considers micro-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations under $750 million at the time of purchase.

In selecting securities, the Adviser primarily considers sales and expense trends, market position, historic and expected earnings and dividends. The Adviser continually monitors the Fund’s portfolio and may sell a security when there is a fundamental change in the security’s prospects or better investment opportunities become available. The Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization grows above the Fund’s micro-capitalization range. The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently, which could result in a high portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

HMICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HMICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% 59.15%
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% 97.50%
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% 50.95%
5 Yr -5.3%* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HMICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 73.0% 93.75%
2021 N/A -76.0% 212.6% 52.27%
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% 3.06%
2019 1.7% -87.3% 336.8% N/A
2018 -5.4% -60.1% 304.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HMICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% 59.32%
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% 97.15%
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% 50.18%
5 Yr -4.7%* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HMICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 76.6% 92.53%
2021 N/A -30.7% 212.6% 54.11%
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% 3.58%
2019 1.7% -87.3% 341.1% N/A
2018 -4.8% -60.1% 304.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HMICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HMICX Category Low Category High HMICX % Rank
Net Assets 14.1 M 10 804 B 84.01%
Number of Holdings 124 1 17333 49.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.68 M -7.11 B 145 B 89.85%
Weighting of Top 10 11.88% 0.0% 20474.3% 85.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. EZCORP Inc 1.60%
  2. Zumiez Inc 1.60%
  3. On Deck Capital Inc 1.55%
  4. United States Lime & Minerals Inc 1.54%
  5. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc 1.52%
  6. Fonar Corp 1.51%
  7. NAPCO Security Technologies Inc 1.49%
  8. Regional Management Corp 1.47%
  9. UFP Technologies Inc 1.45%
  10. Protective Insurance Corp Class B 1.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HMICX % Rank
Stocks 		98.84% -142.98% 259.25% 27.96%
Cash 		1.20% -2458.20% 7388.76% 56.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -21.20% 80.89% 67.06%
Other 		0.00% -7288.76% 493.15% 12.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.37% 144.58% 70.79%
Bonds 		0.00% -955.59% 2458.15% 80.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HMICX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% -3.80% 94.95% 56.05%
Technology 		0.00% -26.81% 99.57% 53.41%
Real Estate 		0.00% -8.52% 100.26% 12.12%
Industrials 		0.00% -19.53% 93.31% 11.62%
Healthcare 		0.00% -15.38% 100.00% 63.44%
Financial Services 		0.00% -7.59% 99.69% 2.06%
Energy 		0.00% -6.25% 144.83% 44.97%
Communication Services 		0.00% -9.27% 90.02% 54.15%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% -7.54% 98.24% 74.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% -20.80% 87.44% 9.28%
Basic Materials 		0.00% -5.18% 96.19% 37.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HMICX % Rank
US 		98.84% -142.98% 149.27% 10.64%
Non US 		0.00% -38.73% 159.65% 60.41%

HMICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HMICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A -2.86% 950.64% 20.68%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 2.87% 89.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 84.49%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 52000.00% N/A

Sales Fees

HMICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 25.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

HMICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HMICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 5067.00% 87.52%

HMICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HMICX Category Low Category High HMICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 84.51% 88.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HMICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HMICX Category Low Category High HMICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -46.00% 10.88% 99.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HMICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HMICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anthony Slovick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

3.92

3.9%

Anthony is a senior portfolio manager for Hancock Horizon. He develops, recommends and executes investment strategies that meet the investment objectives of individual or family relationships. He is the senior analyst covering the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. He also manages the Hancock Horizon Microcap Fund. Anthony has nearly 20 years experience managing investment activities for personal trusts, foundations, retirement and estate accounts. Prior to Hancock Horizon, Anthony worked for Northern Trust where he managed portfolios for high net-worth clients. He earned a B.S. in Finance from Gannon University, is a member of the Tampa Bay CFA Society and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Steven Solomon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

3.92

3.9%

Steve is responsible for equity and fixed income research, and individual portfolio management for Hancock Horizon. Steve manages client portfolios with a commitment to maximizing investment returns, while creating a portfolio that fits each client’s goals and lifestyle needs for both the short and long term. He also serves as a senior analyst in the technology and telecom sectors. He manages the Hancock Horizon Microcap Fund. Steve has over 20 years of experience in financial planning. He has a B.S. in Finance from the University of New Orleans, holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Financial Planner.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 33.52 5.37 3.25

