Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
10.7%
1 yr return
2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.9%
Net Assets
$8.93 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.5%
Expense Ratio 0.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HMDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|87.59%
|1 Yr
|2.5%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|87.41%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|62.08%
|5 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|70.78%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|34.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|HMDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|47.86%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|53.68%
|2020
|3.9%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|86.86%
|2019
|6.0%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|46.58%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|67.89%
|HMDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMDFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.93 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|10.99%
|Number of Holdings
|104
|20
|3702
|21.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.78 B
|360 K
|10.9 B
|13.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.45%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|84.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMDFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.94%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|11.17%
|Cash
|0.06%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|87.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|82.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|81.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|81.56%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|81.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMDFX % Rank
|Technology
|25.01%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|75.53%
|Healthcare
|18.07%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|46.63%
|Industrials
|16.02%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|35.64%
|Financial Services
|13.33%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|17.02%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.87%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|77.13%
|Basic Materials
|3.98%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|25.00%
|Real Estate
|3.41%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|33.51%
|Communication Services
|2.81%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|51.42%
|Utilities
|2.80%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|6.91%
|Energy
|2.38%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|39.89%
|Consumer Defense
|1.32%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|68.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMDFX % Rank
|US
|93.73%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|53.90%
|Non US
|6.21%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|27.30%
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|82.88%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|46.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|32.81%
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMDFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|84.93%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMDFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.61%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|5.22%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2010
12.26
12.3%
Mark A. Whitaker, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager, is involved in portfolio management for Funds. Mark is an equity portfolio manager on Wellington Management's Mid Cap Opportunities Team, which manages accounts for a globally diverse group of individual, institutional, and mutual fund clients. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Mark was an equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley, covering packaging and containers and electrical equipment (2000 — 2002). Before that, Mark was a cash management consultant at Ernst & Young (1999 — 2000). Mark received his MBA from Stanford University (2004) and his BS in business administration from the University of Kansas, Lawrence (1999). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2010
12.26
12.3%
Philip W. Ruedi, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager, is Portfolio Manager for the Hartford MidCap Funds. Phil is an equity portfolio manager on Wellington Management's Mid Cap Opportunities Team, which manages accounts for a globally diverse group of individual, institutional, and mutual fund clients. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Phil was an equity research analyst at T. Rowe Price, covering a variety of industries, including waste management, staffing, IT services, food and drug retailing, parcel delivery, and other business and consumer services (1998 — 2004). While at T. Rowe Price, Phil was a member of the Investment Advisory Committee of the T. Rowe Price Mid Cap Growth Fund and was chosen to Institutional Investor magazine's "Best of the Buyside" in 2002. Before that, he was an analyst in John Nuveen's Health Care Mergers and Acquisitions Group (1993 — 1997). Phil received his MBA with a concentration in finance, with high honors, from the University of Chicago (1998) and his BBA in finance and accounting, with high distinction, from the University of Michigan (1993). He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
