Trending ETFs

The Hartford MidCap Fund

mutual fund
HMDCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.02 -0.09 -0.69%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (HMDYX) Primary A (HFMCX) C (HMDCX) Inst (HFMIX) Retirement (HFMTX) Retirement (HFMSX) Retirement (HFMRX) Retirement (HFMVX) Other (HMDFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Hartford MidCap Fund

HMDCX | Fund

$13.02

$8.93 B

0.00%

1.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

-6.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-13.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-11.8%

Net Assets

$8.93 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HMDCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Hartford MidCap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Whitaker

Fund Description

The Fund seeks its investment objective by investing primarily in stocks selected by the sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), on the basis of potential for capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of mid-capitalization companies. Wellington Management favors companies that it believes are high-quality. The key characteristics of high-quality companies include a leadership position within an industry, a strong balance sheet, a high return on equity, and/or a strong management team. Wellington Management uses fundamental analysis to evaluate a security for purchase or sale by the Fund. Fundamental analysis of a company involves the assessment of such factors as its business environment, management quality, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, revenues and dividends, and other related measures and indicators of value, including the evaluation of financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics based on Wellington Management’s proprietary ESG research. Wellington Management believes the integration of financially material ESG characteristics into its investment process allows it to better evaluate a company for factors that it deems relevant to future stock performance. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of a company’s risk and return potential. The Fund’s portfolio seeks to be diversified across the sectors included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The amount the Fund invests in any one sector may vary and the Fund is not required to invest in all sectors. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal bottom-up stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market.The Fund defines mid-capitalization companies as companies with market capitalizations within the collective range of the Russell Midcap and S&P MidCap 400 Indices. As of December 31, 2021, this range was approximately $434.8 million to $71.69 billion. The market capitalization range of these indices changes over time.
Read More

HMDCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HMDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -26.9% 59.5% 91.84%
1 Yr -6.7% -43.3% 860.3% 94.68%
3 Yr -13.0%* -41.5% 41.9% 87.73%
5 Yr -11.8%* -28.2% 82.7% 89.02%
10 Yr -4.1%* -18.2% 13.7% 85.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HMDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 77.86%
2021 -6.0% -52.0% 83.9% 76.84%
2020 1.1% -17.6% 195.3% 94.10%
2019 5.0% -16.0% 9.5% 69.86%
2018 -5.2% -13.6% 24.1% 83.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HMDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -53.4% 55.3% 87.94%
1 Yr -6.7% -60.3% 860.3% 91.13%
3 Yr -13.0%* -41.5% 41.9% 87.90%
5 Yr -11.8%* -27.5% 82.7% 91.07%
10 Yr -0.9%* -17.0% 15.4% 84.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HMDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 77.86%
2021 -6.0% -52.0% 83.9% 76.84%
2020 1.1% -17.6% 195.3% 94.10%
2019 5.0% -16.0% 9.5% 69.86%
2018 -5.2% -13.6% 24.1% 89.78%

NAV & Total Return History

HMDCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HMDCX Category Low Category High HMDCX % Rank
Net Assets 8.93 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 11.35%
Number of Holdings 104 20 3702 21.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.78 B 360 K 10.9 B 14.01%
Weighting of Top 10 19.45% 5.5% 92.1% 85.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WEX Inc 2.29%
  2. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 2.10%
  3. Etsy Inc 2.09%
  4. First Solar Inc 2.09%
  5. II-VI Inc 2.06%
  6. Genpact Ltd 2.00%
  7. Credit Acceptance Corp 1.95%
  8. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc 1.95%
  9. NVR Inc 1.88%
  10. Markel Corp 1.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HMDCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.94% 23.99% 100.52% 11.52%
Cash 		0.06% -0.52% 26.94% 87.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 82.45%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 82.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 81.91%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 82.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HMDCX % Rank
Technology 		25.01% 0.04% 62.17% 75.89%
Healthcare 		18.07% 0.00% 43.77% 46.99%
Industrials 		16.02% 0.00% 38.23% 35.99%
Financial Services 		13.33% 0.00% 43.01% 17.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.87% 0.00% 57.41% 77.48%
Basic Materials 		3.98% 0.00% 17.25% 25.35%
Real Estate 		3.41% 0.00% 19.28% 33.87%
Communication Services 		2.81% 0.00% 18.33% 51.77%
Utilities 		2.80% 0.00% 12.94% 7.27%
Energy 		2.38% 0.00% 62.10% 40.25%
Consumer Defense 		1.32% 0.00% 16.40% 68.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HMDCX % Rank
US 		93.73% 23.38% 100.52% 54.26%
Non US 		6.21% 0.00% 35.22% 27.66%

HMDCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HMDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.84% 0.02% 19.28% 12.25%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 47.07%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 97.46%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

HMDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% 100.00%
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 85.48%

Trading Fees

HMDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HMDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 250.31% 33.20%

HMDCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HMDCX Category Low Category High HMDCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 85.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HMDCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HMDCX Category Low Category High HMDCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.52% -2.24% 2.75% 42.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HMDCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HMDCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Whitaker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2010

12.26

12.3%

Mark A. Whitaker, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager, is involved in portfolio management for Funds. Mark is an equity portfolio manager on Wellington Management's Mid Cap Opportunities Team, which manages accounts for a globally diverse group of individual, institutional, and mutual fund clients. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Mark was an equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley, covering packaging and containers and electrical equipment (2000 — 2002). Before that, Mark was a cash management consultant at Ernst & Young (1999 — 2000). Mark received his MBA from Stanford University (2004) and his BS in business administration from the University of Kansas, Lawrence (1999). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Philip Ruedi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2010

12.26

12.3%

Philip W. Ruedi, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager, is Portfolio Manager for the Hartford MidCap Funds. Phil is an equity portfolio manager on Wellington Management's Mid Cap Opportunities Team, which manages accounts for a globally diverse group of individual, institutional, and mutual fund clients. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Phil was an equity research analyst at T. Rowe Price, covering a variety of industries, including waste management, staffing, IT services, food and drug retailing, parcel delivery, and other business and consumer services (1998 — 2004). While at T. Rowe Price, Phil was a member of the Investment Advisory Committee of the T. Rowe Price Mid Cap Growth Fund and was chosen to Institutional Investor magazine's "Best of the Buyside" in 2002. Before that, he was an analyst in John Nuveen's Health Care Mergers and Acquisitions Group (1993 — 1997). Phil received his MBA with a concentration in finance, with high honors, from the University of Chicago (1998) and his BBA in finance and accounting, with high distinction, from the University of Michigan (1993). He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

