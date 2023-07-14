Home
Trending ETFs

HMCRX (Mutual Fund)

HMCRX (Mutual Fund)

Harbor Mid Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.31 -0.11 -0.82%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (HMCNX) Primary Retirement (HMCRX) Inst (HMCLX)

Harbor Mid Cap Fund

HMCRX | Fund

$13.31

$58.6 M

0.51%

$0.07

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.8%

1 yr return

5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$58.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Harbor Mid Cap Fund

HMCRX | Fund

$13.31

$58.6 M

0.51%

$0.07

0.93%

HMCRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Harbor Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Harbor
  • Inception Date
    Dec 02, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Viera

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, principally common and preferred stocks, of U.S. mid cap companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of mid cap companies.The Fund defines mid cap companies as those with market capitalizations that fall within the range of the Russell Midcap®Index, provided that if the upper end of the capitalization range of that Index falls below $15 billion, the Fund will continue to define those companies with market capitalizations between the upper end of the range of the Index and $15 billion as mid cap companies. As of December 31, 2021, the range of the Index was $435 million to $73.6 billion, but it is expected to change frequently.The Subadviser employs a disciplined investment approach that seeks to identify companies that, in the Subadviser’s view, demonstrate strong business fundamentals and earnings prospects that are not fully captured in the companies’ current market valuations. The Subadviser uses a bottom-up investment process, employing fundamental and qualitative criteria to identify individual companies for potential investment in the Fund’s portfolio. As part of its investment process with respect to each portfolio investment, the Subadviser considers environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors that it believes may have a material impact on an issuer and the value of its securities. As a result, the key ESG considerations may vary depending on the industry, sector, geographic region or other factors and the core business of each issuer. The Subadviser employs statistical analysis, which is designed to limit certain risks in the Fund’s portfolio versus the Fund’s benchmark. The Fund’s sector weightings are a result of, and secondary to, individual stock selections.The Subadviser may sell a stock if one of the following situations arises:The company executes according to the Subadviser’s investment thesis and the market recognizes it in the stock’s valuation;The investment process identifies a company the Subadviser believes has superior return and risk characteristics. In this situation, the more attractive stock would force them to sell the less attractive stock so that they continue to own only their best investment ideas; orThe company’s prospects deteriorate as a result of poor business plan execution, new competitors, management changes, a souring business environment or other adverse effects.The Fund expects to invest in approximately 50 to 70 companies.
HMCRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HMCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -23.7% 31.6% 37.88%
1 Yr 5.8% -41.1% 28.9% 63.38%
3 Yr 10.1%* -20.7% 20.7% 22.25%
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HMCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -52.6% 20.1% 51.54%
2021 10.4% -25.0% 15.1% 19.32%
2020 5.9% -2.9% 196.6% 13.01%
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HMCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -27.0% 31.6% 32.83%
1 Yr 5.8% -41.1% 48.6% 53.65%
3 Yr 10.1%* -20.7% 20.7% 22.19%
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HMCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -52.6% 20.1% 51.54%
2021 10.4% -25.0% 15.1% 19.32%
2020 5.9% -2.9% 196.6% 13.01%
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HMCRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HMCRX Category Low Category High HMCRX % Rank
Net Assets 58.6 M 481 K 145 B 80.86%
Number of Holdings 58 1 2445 70.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.6 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 77.39%
Weighting of Top 10 24.55% 2.9% 100.0% 40.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Synopsys Inc 3.14%
  2. Republic Services Inc 2.75%
  3. Coterra Energy Inc Ordinary Shares 2.72%
  4. Applied Materials Inc 2.72%
  5. Autodesk Inc 2.63%
  6. Continental Resources Inc 2.60%
  7. CBRE Group Inc Class A 2.60%
  8. Xilinx Inc 2.55%
  9. Ansys Inc 2.52%
  10. Eaton Vance Corp 2.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HMCRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.21% 0.00% 100.57% 56.03%
Cash 		1.79% -2.51% 100.00% 42.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 93.97%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 92.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 94.97%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 94.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HMCRX % Rank
Technology 		23.96% 0.00% 40.65% 8.06%
Industrials 		21.42% 0.00% 45.89% 11.84%
Financial Services 		15.20% 0.00% 46.10% 30.23%
Healthcare 		8.97% 0.00% 47.15% 73.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.58% 2.49% 46.48% 78.84%
Real Estate 		7.32% 0.00% 25.82% 54.16%
Energy 		5.42% 0.00% 58.13% 45.34%
Basic Materials 		4.67% 0.00% 26.18% 67.51%
Communication Services 		1.67% 0.00% 30.98% 63.48%
Utilities 		1.40% 0.00% 18.97% 78.34%
Consumer Defense 		1.39% 0.00% 32.18% 94.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HMCRX % Rank
US 		98.21% 0.00% 100.04% 32.16%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 99.75%

HMCRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HMCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.03% 33.98% 57.18%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 78.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

HMCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HMCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

HMCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 321.00% 5.16%

HMCRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HMCRX Category Low Category High HMCRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.51% 0.00% 3.08% 95.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HMCRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HMCRX Category Low Category High HMCRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.40% -2.06% 3.38% 45.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HMCRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

HMCRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Viera

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Paul E. Viera founded EARNEST Partners in 1998 and is the Chief Executive Officer and a Portfolio Manager. He conceived and developed Return Pattern Recognition®, the investment methodology used to screen equities at EARNEST Partners. Prior to forming EARNEST Partners he was a Global Partner at Invesco Advisers, Inc. and a senior member of its Investment Team. Mr. Viera was a Vice President at Bankers Trust in both New York and London where he joined in 1985. Paul has a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan, an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

