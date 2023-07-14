Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|HMCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|37.88%
|1 Yr
|5.8%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|63.38%
|3 Yr
|10.1%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|22.25%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HMCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|51.54%
|2021
|10.4%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|19.32%
|2020
|5.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|13.01%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|N/A
|HMCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMCRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|58.6 M
|481 K
|145 B
|80.86%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|1
|2445
|70.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.6 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|77.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.55%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|40.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMCRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.21%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|56.03%
|Cash
|1.79%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|42.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|93.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|92.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|94.97%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|94.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMCRX % Rank
|Technology
|23.96%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|8.06%
|Industrials
|21.42%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|11.84%
|Financial Services
|15.20%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|30.23%
|Healthcare
|8.97%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|73.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.58%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|78.84%
|Real Estate
|7.32%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|54.16%
|Energy
|5.42%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|45.34%
|Basic Materials
|4.67%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|67.51%
|Communication Services
|1.67%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|63.48%
|Utilities
|1.40%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|78.34%
|Consumer Defense
|1.39%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|94.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HMCRX % Rank
|US
|98.21%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|32.16%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|99.75%
|HMCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|57.18%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|78.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|HMCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HMCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HMCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|5.16%
|HMCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMCRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.51%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|95.23%
|HMCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|HMCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HMCRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.40%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|45.82%
|HMCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 02, 2019
2.5
2.5%
Paul E. Viera founded EARNEST Partners in 1998 and is the Chief Executive Officer and a Portfolio Manager. He conceived and developed Return Pattern Recognition®, the investment methodology used to screen equities at EARNEST Partners. Prior to forming EARNEST Partners he was a Global Partner at Invesco Advisers, Inc. and a senior member of its Investment Team. Mr. Viera was a Vice President at Bankers Trust in both New York and London where he joined in 1985. Paul has a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan, an MBA from the Harvard Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
