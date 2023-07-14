The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, principally common and preferred stocks, of U.S. mid cap companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of mid cap companies. The Fund defines mid cap companies as those with market capitalizations that fall within the range of the Russell Midcap ® Index, provided that if the upper end of the capitalization range of that Index falls below $15 billion, the Fund will continue to define those companies with market capitalizations between the upper end of the range of the Index and $15 billion as mid cap companies. As of December 31, 2021, the range of the Index was $435 million to $73.6 billion, but it is expected to change frequently. The Subadviser employs a disciplined investment approach that seeks to identify companies that, in the Subadviser’s view, demonstrate strong business fundamentals and earnings prospects that are not fully captured in the companies’ current market valuations. The Subadviser uses a bottom-up investment process, employing fundamental and qualitative criteria to identify individual companies for potential investment in the Fund’s portfolio. As part of its investment process with respect to each portfolio investment, the Subadviser considers environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors that it believes may have a material impact on an issuer and the value of its securities. As a result, the key ESG considerations may vary depending on the industry, sector, geographic region or other factors and the core business of each issuer. The Subadviser employs statistical analysis, which is designed to limit certain risks in the Fund’s portfolio versus the Fund’s benchmark. The Fund’s sector weightings are a result of, and secondary to, individual stock selections. The Subadviser may sell a stock if one of the following situations arises: ■ The company executes according to the Subadviser’s investment thesis and the market recognizes it in the stock’s valuation; ■ The investment process identifies a company the Subadviser believes has superior return and risk characteristics. In this situation, the more attractive stock would force them to sell the less attractive stock so that they continue to own only their best investment ideas; or ■ The company’s prospects deteriorate as a result of poor business plan execution, new competitors, management changes, a souring business environment or other adverse effects. The Fund expects to invest in approximately 50 to 70 companies.