Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of issuers located primarily in the United States. Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, chooses the Fund’s investments using fundamental research designed to identify issuers with improving quality metrics, business momentum and attractive relative valuations. The fundamental research emphasizes the sustainability of a business’s competitive advantages, revenue and margin drivers, and cash generation capacity. This research is aided by a proprietary screening tool that helps to identify companies with these characteristics. The Fund’s portfolio seeks to be broadly diversified by industry and company. The Fund may invest in a broad range of market capitalizations, but tends to focus on large capitalization companies with market capitalizations similar to those of companies in the S&P 500 Index.