Harding Loevner Global Equity Research Portfolio

mutual fund
HLRGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.42 -0.03 -0.24%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (HLRGX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harding Loevner Global Equity Research Portfolio

HLRGX | Fund

$12.42

$8.12 M

1.05%

$0.13

1.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.3%

1 yr return

9.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$8.12 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HLRGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Harding Loevner Global Equity Research Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Harding Loevner
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Moon Surana

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests in companies based in the United States and other developed markets, as well as in companies in emerging and frontier markets. Harding Loevner LP (“Harding Loevner”), the Portfolio’s investment adviser, undertakes fundamental research in an effort to identify companies that are well managed, financially sound, fast growing, and strongly competitive, and whose shares are reasonably priced relative to estimates of their value. The investment adviser’s analysts, after completing this research, assign a rating to each stock based upon its potential return relative to an appropriate benchmark. The universe of stocks eligible for investment in the Portfolio are those rated for purchase by the analysts and that otherwise meet the investment characteristics and guidelines established for the Portfolio. These guidelines include limits on exposure by geography, industry and currency, and may include other limits, such as market capitalization. To reduce its volatility, the Portfolio is diversified across these elements. The Portfolio may invest in companies in all capitalization ranges, including smaller and medium-sized companies.The investment adviser expects that a majority of the stocks that its analysts have rated for purchase that meet the Portfolio’s investment characteristics and guidelines will be held in the Portfolio. The portfolio managers may exclude any stock at their discretion based on factors such as trading volumes, market capitalization, or geography. In determining the weight of each security in the Portfolio, the portfolio managers will seek to maintain a portfolio that, over time, is generally less volatile than the Portfolio’s benchmark, taking into consideration factors including the relevant security’s predicted relative price performance, the timeliness of investment potential, the implications for portfolio risk and the requirement to observe the investment characteristics and guidelines established for the Portfolio. The portfolio managers will periodically re-balance the portfolio when and as they deem appropriate, to reflect, among other things, changes to securities prices, analysts’ ratings, desired investment characteristics, investment guidelines, or assumptions about prospective volatility or tracking error. The portfolio managers will use risk models and other quantitative tools to assist them in determining portfolio weightings.The Portfolio will normally invest broadly in equity securities of companies domiciled in the following countries and regions: (1) Europe; (2) the Pacific Rim; (3) the United States, Canada, and Mexico; and (4) countries with emerging or frontier markets. At least 65% of the Portfolio’s total assets will be denominated in at least three currencies, which may include the U.S. dollar. For purposes of compliance with this restriction, American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts, and European Depositary Receipts (collectively, “Depositary Receipts”), will be considered to be denominated in the currency of the country where the securities underlying the Depositary Receipts are principally traded.The Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks, preferred stocks, rights, and warrants issued by companies that are based both inside and outside the United States, securities convertible into such securities (including Depositary Receipts), and investment companies that invest in the types of securities in which the Portfolio would normally invest.Because some emerging market countries may present difficulties for efficient foreign investment, the Portfolio may use equity derivative securitiesto gain exposure to those countries.
Read More

HLRGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HLRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -35.6% 29.2% 63.98%
1 Yr 9.1% 17.3% 252.4% 42.73%
3 Yr -0.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 40.27%
5 Yr -0.5%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HLRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -24.3% 957.1% 35.82%
2021 0.6% -38.3% 47.1% 62.07%
2020 5.1% -54.2% 0.6% 46.30%
2019 4.5% -76.0% 54.1% 24.60%
2018 -3.0% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HLRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -35.6% 29.2% 64.43%
1 Yr 9.1% 11.4% 252.4% 38.98%
3 Yr -0.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 38.08%
5 Yr 1.3%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HLRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -24.3% 957.1% 35.82%
2021 0.6% -33.1% 47.1% 62.45%
2020 5.1% -44.4% 1.8% 10.90%
2019 4.5% -6.5% 54.1% 20.06%
2018 -1.2% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HLRGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HLRGX Category Low Category High HLRGX % Rank
Net Assets 8.12 M 199 K 133 B 96.27%
Number of Holdings 328 1 9075 15.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.06 M -18 M 37.6 B 98.46%
Weighting of Top 10 10.85% 9.1% 100.0% 99.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Netflix Inc 1.22%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 1.20%
  3. eBay Inc 1.18%
  4. AbbVie Inc 1.18%
  5. Teradyne Inc 1.16%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.13%
  7. First Republic Bank 1.12%
  8. Cisco Systems Inc 1.10%
  9. Applied Materials Inc 1.08%
  10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp A 1.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HLRGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.51% 61.84% 125.47% 39.32%
Cash 		0.49% -174.70% 23.12% 54.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 60.79%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 64.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 55.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 57.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HLRGX % Rank
Healthcare 		19.32% 0.00% 35.42% 26.10%
Technology 		18.03% 0.00% 49.87% 71.92%
Industrials 		14.92% 0.00% 44.06% 6.83%
Financial Services 		14.55% 0.00% 38.42% 48.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.42% 0.00% 40.94% 62.78%
Consumer Defense 		5.88% 0.00% 73.28% 28.30%
Communication Services 		5.23% 0.00% 57.66% 86.34%
Basic Materials 		4.77% 0.00% 38.60% 44.93%
Energy 		3.75% 0.00% 21.15% 22.80%
Real Estate 		0.75% 0.00% 39.48% 70.26%
Utilities 		0.35% 0.00% 29.12% 62.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HLRGX % Rank
Non US 		58.66% 0.58% 99.46% 8.81%
US 		40.85% 0.13% 103.82% 90.20%

HLRGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HLRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.75% 0.01% 44.27% 17.33%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.82% 47.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

HLRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HLRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 43.14%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HLRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 0.00% 395.00% 59.52%

HLRGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HLRGX Category Low Category High HLRGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.05% 0.00% 3.26% 55.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HLRGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HLRGX Category Low Category High HLRGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.67% -4.27% 12.65% 48.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HLRGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HLRGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Moon Surana

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2016

5.45

5.5%

Moon Surana, CFA has been a portfolio manager since 2015 and an analyst since 2009. As an analyst, she focuses on financials companies. Ms. Surana graduated from Manipal Institute of Technology in 2005 and received an MS in Financial Engineering from the University of Michigan in 2008. She joined Harding Loevner in 2009. Ms. Surana serves as a portfolio manager for the Global Equity Research Portfolio, International Equity Research Portfolio, and Emerging Markets Research Portfolio.

Edmund Bellord

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Edmund Bellord an analyst since 2019. As an analyst, he focuses on asset allocation strategies. Mr. Bellord graduated from the University of Edinburgh in 1995 and received an MBA from University of California at Berkeley’s Walter Haas School of Business in 2001. He joined Harding Loevner in 2019. Mr. Bellord serves as a portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Research Portfolio, Global Equity Research Portfolio, and International Equity Research Portfolio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

