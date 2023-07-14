Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.3%
1 yr return
9.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$8.12 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.9%
Expense Ratio 1.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HLRGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.3%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|63.98%
|1 Yr
|9.1%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|42.73%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|40.27%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HLRGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|35.82%
|2021
|0.6%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|62.07%
|2020
|5.1%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|46.30%
|2019
|4.5%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|24.60%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|HLRGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.3%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|64.43%
|1 Yr
|9.1%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|38.98%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|38.08%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HLRGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|35.82%
|2021
|0.6%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|62.45%
|2020
|5.1%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|10.90%
|2019
|4.5%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|20.06%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|HLRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLRGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.12 M
|199 K
|133 B
|96.27%
|Number of Holdings
|328
|1
|9075
|15.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.06 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|98.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.85%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|99.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HLRGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.51%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|39.32%
|Cash
|0.49%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|54.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|60.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|64.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|55.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|57.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HLRGX % Rank
|Healthcare
|19.32%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|26.10%
|Technology
|18.03%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|71.92%
|Industrials
|14.92%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|6.83%
|Financial Services
|14.55%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|48.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.42%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|62.78%
|Consumer Defense
|5.88%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|28.30%
|Communication Services
|5.23%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|86.34%
|Basic Materials
|4.77%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|44.93%
|Energy
|3.75%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|22.80%
|Real Estate
|0.75%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|70.26%
|Utilities
|0.35%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|62.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HLRGX % Rank
|Non US
|58.66%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|8.81%
|US
|40.85%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|90.20%
|HLRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.75%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|17.33%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|47.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|HLRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HLRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|43.14%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HLRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|59.52%
|HLRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLRGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.05%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|55.47%
|HLRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HLRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLRGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.67%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|48.30%
|HLRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2016
5.45
5.5%
Moon Surana, CFA has been a portfolio manager since 2015 and an analyst since 2009. As an analyst, she focuses on financials companies. Ms. Surana graduated from Manipal Institute of Technology in 2005 and received an MS in Financial Engineering from the University of Michigan in 2008. She joined Harding Loevner in 2009. Ms. Surana serves as a portfolio manager for the Global Equity Research Portfolio, International Equity Research Portfolio, and Emerging Markets Research Portfolio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Edmund Bellord an analyst since 2019. As an analyst, he focuses on asset allocation strategies. Mr. Bellord graduated from the University of Edinburgh in 1995 and received an MBA from University of California at Berkeley’s Walter Haas School of Business in 2001. He joined Harding Loevner in 2019. Mr. Bellord serves as a portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Research Portfolio, Global Equity Research Portfolio, and International Equity Research Portfolio.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
