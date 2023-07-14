The Portfolio invests in companies based in the United States and other developed markets, as well as in companies in emerging and frontier markets. Harding Loevner LP (“Harding Loevner”), the Portfolio’s investment adviser, undertakes fundamental research in an effort to identify companies that are well managed, financially sound, fast growing, and strongly competitive, and whose shares are reasonably priced relative to estimates of their value. The investment adviser’s analysts, after completing this research, assign a rating to each stock based upon its potential return relative to an appropriate benchmark. The universe of stocks eligible for investment in the Portfolio are those rated for purchase by the analysts and that otherwise meet the investment characteristics and guidelines established for the Portfolio. These guidelines include limits on exposure by geography, industry and currency, and may include other limits, such as market capitalization. To reduce its volatility, the Portfolio is diversified across these elements. The Portfolio may invest in companies in all capitalization ranges, including smaller and medium-sized companies. The investment adviser expects that a majority of the stocks that its analysts have rated for purchase that meet the Portfolio’s investment characteristics and guidelines will be held in the Portfolio. The portfolio managers may exclude any stock at their discretion based on factors such as trading volumes, market capitalization, or geography. In determining the weight of each security in the Portfolio, the portfolio managers will seek to maintain a portfolio that, over time, is generally less volatile than the Portfolio’s benchmark, taking into consideration factors including the relevant security’s predicted relative price performance, the timeliness of investment potential, the implications for portfolio risk and the requirement to observe the investment characteristics and guidelines established for the Portfolio. The portfolio managers will periodically re-balance the portfolio when and as they deem appropriate, to reflect, among other things, changes to securities prices, analysts’ ratings, desired investment characteristics, investment guidelines, or assumptions about prospective volatility or tracking error. The portfolio managers will use risk models and other quantitative tools to assist them in determining portfolio weightings. The Portfolio will normally invest broadly in equity securities of companies domiciled in the following countries and regions: (1) Europe; (2) the Pacific Rim; (3) the United States, Canada, and Mexico; and (4) countries with emerging or frontier markets. At least 65% of the Portfolio’s total assets will be denominated in at least three currencies, which may include the U.S. dollar. For purposes of compliance with this restriction, American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts, and European Depositary Receipts (collectively, “Depositary Receipts”), will be considered to be denominated in the currency of the country where the securities underlying the Depositary Receipts are principally traded. The Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks, preferred stocks, rights, and warrants issued by companies that are based both inside and outside the United States, securities convertible into such securities (including Depositary Receipts), and investment companies that invest in the types of securities in which the Portfolio would normally invest. Because some emerging market countries may present difficulties for efficient foreign investment, the Portfolio may use equity derivative securities to gain exposure to those countries.