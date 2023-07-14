Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$18.03
$514 M
0.66%
$0.12
1.16%
YTD Return
10.4%
1 yr return
16.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$514 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.9%
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$18.03
$514 M
0.66%
$0.12
1.16%
|Period
|HLMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|30.94%
|1 Yr
|16.0%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|29.50%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-19.4%
|4.3%
|0.78%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-12.7%
|5.4%
|5.00%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-10.3%
|5.5%
|21.84%
* Annualized
|Period
|HLMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.9%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|17.04%
|2021
|4.7%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|9.30%
|2020
|5.8%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|47.29%
|2019
|6.6%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|13.71%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|51.69%
|Period
|HLMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-27.1%
|20.7%
|30.94%
|1 Yr
|16.0%
|-48.7%
|33.0%
|29.50%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-14.2%
|4.3%
|0.78%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|4.20%
|10 Yr
|5.7%*
|-5.2%
|6.6%
|4.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|HLMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.9%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|17.04%
|2021
|4.7%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|9.30%
|2020
|5.8%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|47.29%
|2019
|6.6%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|13.71%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|33.05%
|HLMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLMRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|514 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|48.92%
|Number of Holdings
|89
|30
|1618
|65.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|135 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|46.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.92%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|36.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HLMRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.24%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|31.65%
|Cash
|1.76%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|64.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|85.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|85.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|86.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HLMRX % Rank
|Technology
|22.70%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|28.06%
|Healthcare
|16.77%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|19.42%
|Industrials
|16.12%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|88.49%
|Communication Services
|13.02%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|5.76%
|Financial Services
|8.63%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|47.48%
|Consumer Defense
|8.18%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|20.14%
|Basic Materials
|6.15%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|51.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.83%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|96.40%
|Utilities
|2.30%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|18.71%
|Energy
|1.79%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|43.88%
|Real Estate
|0.51%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|83.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HLMRX % Rank
|Non US
|93.59%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|56.83%
|US
|4.65%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|25.90%
|HLMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|71.32%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|51.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|N/A
|HLMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HLMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|64.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HLMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|11.30%
|HLMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLMRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.66%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|87.05%
|HLMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|HLMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLMRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.29%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|34.33%
|HLMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Jafar Rizvi is a co-lead portfolio manager of the Global Small Companies Equity and International Small Companies Equity strategies and a Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, and International Small Companies analyst. Jafar is a Partner of the firm and has over 25 years of experience. Before joining Harding Loevner in 2008, he was a senior analyst at Cohen, Klingenstein & Marks, where he also followed the Information Technology and Telecom Services sectors. He previously worked as an analyst at Franklin Templeton, Sands Brothers & Co., and Deutsche Bank. Jafar is a graduate of Aligarh University with a BA in Economics, J Nehru University with an MA in Economics, Baruch College with an MBA in Computer Information Systems, and Columbia University with an MPA in International Economic Policy and Management. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 02, 2018
4.16
4.2%
Anix Vyas, CFA is a co-lead portfolio manager of the International Small Companies Equity strategy and an analyst of the Industrials and Materials sectors. Anix joined Harding Loevner in 2013. Anix has over 15 years experience. Prior to joining Harding Loevner, he worked as a Research Analyst for Gabelli & Company, Inc. / GAMCO Investors, Inc. Mr. Vyas graduated from Fordham University in 2002 with a degree in Finance & Accounting. He received an MBA inFinance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
