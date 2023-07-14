Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
12.9%
1 yr return
16.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
Net Assets
$17.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
31.7%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HLMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|75.46%
|1 Yr
|16.8%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|54.82%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|22.96%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|27.56%
|10 Yr
|4.9%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|18.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|HLMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.1%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|21.58%
|2021
|2.9%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|27.95%
|2020
|6.1%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|51.65%
|2019
|5.4%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|75.14%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|35.96%
|Period
|HLMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|74.54%
|1 Yr
|16.8%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|53.90%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|24.01%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|28.37%
|10 Yr
|5.6%*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|19.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|HLMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.1%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|21.58%
|2021
|2.9%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|27.95%
|2020
|6.1%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|51.65%
|2019
|5.4%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|75.42%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|34.21%
|HLMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLMIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|17.5 B
|167 K
|150 B
|9.40%
|Number of Holdings
|64
|5
|516
|57.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.15 B
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|9.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.72%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|51.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HLMIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.61%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|47.70%
|Cash
|3.39%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|46.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|92.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|92.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|91.94%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|92.17%
|HLMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|78.97%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|38.53%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|HLMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HLMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|61.11%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HLMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|19.27%
|HLMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLMIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.22%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|5.06%
|HLMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HLMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLMIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.17%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|6.96%
|HLMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2022
|$0.587
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.379
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2004
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2003
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2002
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2001
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2004
17.59
17.6%
Ferrill Roll, CFA, has been a portfolio manager with Harding Loevner since 2001 and an analyst since 1996. He is a Co-Lead Portfolio Manager for the International Equity Fund. and a Financials analyst. He joined the firm in 1996 and is a Partner. Ferrill has extensive experience, including serving as general partner of Cesar Montemayor Capital, LP, a global investment partnership investing in fixed income, currency, and equity markets. Ferrill began his career at JP Morgan. He graduated from Stanford University (1980) with a degree in Economics and is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Bryan Lloyd is a portfolio manager of the International Equity strategy and a Financials analyst. He is a Partner of the firm and has over 21 years of industry experience. He joined Harding Loevner in 2011 after seven years at Calamos Asset Management. While at Calamos, Bryan served as vice president/senior analyst of financial services and prior to that held the position of research analyst. From 1999–2003, he worked at Credit Suisse First Boston as an associate in equity research. Earlier in his career, he served as a credit analyst at ABN AMRO Bank and as a financial analyst at M&T Bank. He is a graduate of Lafayette College with a BA in Mathematics and Economics and is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Andrew West is the manager of research, a portfolio manager of the International Equity, International Equity Research, Global Equity Research, and Emerging Markets Research strategies, and a Consumer Discretionary and Industrials analyst. As manager of research, Andrew is responsible for monitoring and supporting the quality and consistency of analyst output. He is a Partner of the firm and has over 25 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Harding Loevner in 2006, Andrew worked at Standard & Poor’s Equity Research, Veitia & Associates, and International Assets Advisory Corp. Andrew holds a BS in Business Administration/Finance from the University of Central Florida and an MBA in Finance and International Business from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Patrick Todd is a portfolio manager of the International Equity strategy and a Health Care and Real Estate analyst. Patrick joined Harding Loevner in 2012 and has over 11 years of industry experience. He previously worked at Gabelli & Company as a research analyst, Ironbound Capital as a research analyst, and Merrill Lynch Investment Managers as a portfolio specialist. Patrick holds a BA in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard University and an MBA in Applied Value Investing from Columbia Business School. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Babatunde Ojo, CFA has been a portfolio manager since 2014 and an analyst since 2012. As an analyst, he focuses on frontier emerging markets companies. Mr. Ojo graduated from University of Lagos in 2002. He received an MBA in Finance and Management from University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School, in 2012 and joined Harding Loevner that same year. Mr. Ojo serves as a co-lead portfolio manager for the Frontier Emerging Markets Portfolio.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
