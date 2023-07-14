Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-7.3%
1 yr return
-14.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.7%
Expense Ratio 7.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HLMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.3%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|62.50%
|1 Yr
|-14.8%
|-29.7%
|41.4%
|60.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|24.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.0%
|18.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.3%
|12.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HLMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.3%
|-32.2%
|31.3%
|44.54%
|1 Yr
|-14.8%
|-55.0%
|60.3%
|43.70%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.4%
|27.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.7%
|13.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.3%
|11.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|HLMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.8 M
|1.4 M
|7.72 B
|91.67%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|21
|961
|72.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.4 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|94.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.68%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|80.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HLMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.00%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|44.92%
|Cash
|1.00%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|52.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|83.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|83.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|83.05%
|HLMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|7.00%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|5.26%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|76.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|N/A
|HLMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|HLMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HLMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|278.00%
|N/A
|HLMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.41%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|48.33%
|HLMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HLMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.23%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|67.24%
|HLMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Pradipta Chakrabortty has been a portfolio manager and an analyst since 2008. As an analyst, he focuses on frontier emerging market companies. Mr. Chakrabortty graduated from BIRLA Institute of Technology & Science (Pilani, India) in 1994, received an MBA in Finance and Marketing from XLRI School of Management (Jamshedpur, India) in 1998, and received an MBA in Finance from University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School, in 2008. He joined Harding Loevner in 2008. Mr. Chakrabortty serves as a co-lead portfolio manager for the Frontier Emerging Markets Portfolio and as a portfolio manager for the Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio and Emerging Markets Portfolio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Jingyi Li is a cCo-Lead Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity strategy. He is also an analyst of China, Industrials, and Utilities. Jingyi began at the firm in 2010 and has 20 yrs of experience, including 5 years as a Vice President of New China Capital Management based in Connecticut and China before joining Harding Loevner. He is a graduate of the Yale School of Management (MBA 2005) and Shanghai Jiaotong University (BA 1998).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Wenting Shen, CFA has been a portfolio manager for the Portfolio since its inception in 2020 and an analyst at the Adviser since 2016. Ms. Shen graduated from Peking University in 2009 and received an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management in 2014. She joined Harding Loevner in 2016. Prior to joining Harding Loevner, Ms. Shen was an equity analyst at Del Rey Global Investors, LLC from 2014 to 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|3.22
