The Portfolio invests primarily in companies that are based in frontier emerging markets, including the smaller traditionally-recognized emerging markets. Frontier emerging markets, with the exception of the oil-producing Gulf States and certain of the smaller traditionally-recognized emerging markets, tend to have relatively low gross national product per capita compared to the larger traditionally-recognized emerging markets and the world’s major developed economies. The frontier emerging markets include the least developed markets even by emerging markets standards. Frontier emerging markets offer investment opportunities that arise from long-term trends in demographics, deregulation, offshore outsourcing, and improving corporate governance in developing countries. Harding Loevner LP (“Harding Loevner”), the Portfolio’s investment adviser, undertakes fundamental research in an effort to identify companies that are well managed, financially sound, fast growing, and strongly competitive, and whose shares are reasonably priced relative to estimates of their value. To reduce its volatility, the Portfolio is diversified across dimensions of geography, industry, and currency. The Portfolio normally holds investments across at least 15 countries. As used herein, frontier emerging markets include countries that are represented in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index or the S&P Frontier Markets BMI, or similar market indices, and the smaller of the traditionally-recognized emerging markets, such as those individually constituting less than 5% of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index or the S&P Emerging Markets BMI. Factors bearing on whether a company is considered to be “based” in a frontier emerging market may include: (1) it is legally domiciled in a frontier emerging market; (2) it conducts at least 50% of its business, as measured by the location of its sales, earnings, assets, or production, in frontier emerging markets; or (3) it has the principal exchange listing for its securities in a frontier emerging market. Frontier emerging markets generally include all countries except Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States and the larger traditionally-recognized emerging markets of Taiwan, South Korea, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, India, China, and Russia. At least 65% of the Portfolio’s total assets will be denominated in at least three currencies other than the U.S. dollar. For purposes of compliance with this restriction, American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts, and European Depositary Receipts (collectively, “Depositary Receipts”) will be considered to be denominated in the currency of the country where the securities underlying the Depositary Receipts are principally traded. The Portfolio invests at least 65% of its total assets in common stocks, preferred stocks, rights, and warrants issued by companies that are based in the frontier emerging markets, securities convertible into such securities (including Depositary Receipts), and investment companies that invest in the types of securities in which the Portfolio would normally invest. The Portfolio also may invest in securities of U.S. companies that derive, or are expected to derive, a significant portion of their revenues from their foreign operations, although under normal circumstances, not more than 15% of the Portfolio’s total assets will be invested in securities of U.S. companies. The Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in frontier emerging market securities, and investment companies that invest in the types of securities in which the Portfolio would normally invest. The Portfolio may invest up to 35% of its total assets in securities of companies in any one industry if, at the time of investment, that industry represents 20% or more of the Portfolio’s benchmark index, currently the MSCI Frontier Emerging Markets Index. Because some frontier emerging market countries may present difficulties for efficient foreign investment, the Portfolio may use equity derivative securities to gain exposure to those countries.