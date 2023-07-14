Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.3%
1 yr return
8.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$3.84 B
Holdings in Top 10
32.5%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HLEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|75.10%
|1 Yr
|8.3%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|60.28%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|57.81%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|78.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|57.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|HLEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|79.55%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|41.32%
|2020
|4.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|65.26%
|2019
|5.5%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|17.17%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|62.30%
|Period
|HLEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|72.22%
|1 Yr
|8.3%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|55.95%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|57.81%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|77.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|56.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|HLEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|79.55%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|41.32%
|2020
|4.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|65.26%
|2019
|5.5%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|17.17%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|59.67%
|HLEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLEZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.84 B
|717 K
|102 B
|16.11%
|Number of Holdings
|85
|10
|6734
|63.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.51 B
|340 K
|19.3 B
|14.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.54%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|54.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HLEZX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.92%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|38.72%
|Cash
|2.08%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|54.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|61.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|57.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|53.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|58.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HLEZX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.32%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|14.62%
|Technology
|23.28%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|42.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.24%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|36.74%
|Industrials
|12.78%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|9.70%
|Consumer Defense
|9.14%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|19.40%
|Communication Services
|7.13%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|72.83%
|Healthcare
|4.08%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|47.09%
|Energy
|1.80%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|76.84%
|Utilities
|1.78%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|40.10%
|Real Estate
|0.45%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|74.39%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|97.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HLEZX % Rank
|Non US
|95.23%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|56.61%
|US
|2.69%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|20.92%
|HLEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|64.89%
|Management Fee
|0.96%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|66.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|HLEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HLEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|53.09%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HLEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|9.22%
|HLEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLEZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|38.49%
|HLEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HLEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLEZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.41%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|62.58%
|HLEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2022
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2021
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.348
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2006
15.43
15.4%
Mr. Craig Shaw, is a Co-lead Portfolio Manager of Harding Loevner’s portion of the Fund. Mr. Shaw, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Partner, has worked for Harding Loevner since 2001. Previous to his current position, Mr. Shaw was a Consultant in the capital markets and accounting areas from 1999 to 2000 and a Security Analyst with ABN AMRO Securities from 1996 to 1997. Mr. Shaw also worked for Barclays de Zoete Wedd, Credit Lyonnais Securities Asia and Parker Drilling Company in various analytic roles. Mr. Shaw received his BA in Business Administration from Concordia College in 1986 and MIM from American Graduate School of International Management (Thunderbird) in 1989.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2011
10.42
10.4%
Mr. Richard Schmidt, is a Portfolio Manager of Harding Loevner’s portion of the Fund. Mr. Schmidt, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Partner, has worked with Harding Loevner since 2011. Previous to his current position, Mr. Schmidt was Chief Investment Officer with Oranda Capital Management from 2007 to 2011. Mr. Schmidt also worked for JP Morgan Asset Management, Jardine Fleming Investment Management, Jardine Fleming Securities, BT Brokerage and Winfull, Laing & Cruickshank in various analytic roles. Mr. Schmidt received his BS in Foreign Services from Georgetown University in 1986.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Scott Crawshaw is a member of the PM team for the Emerging Markets Equity, International Equity & Global Equity strategies. He is also an Emerging Markets analyst. Scott joined the firm in 2014 & is a Partner. He has 22 yrs of experience in EM research & portfolio management, including 5 yrs at ISIS Asset Management where he served as an Emerging Markets Fund Manager until 2003. Prior to joining Harding Loevner, Scott served as an Emerging Markets Senior Portfolio Manager at Russell Investments. He graduated from The University of Bristol (1995) with a BSc in Mathematics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2015
7.33
7.3%
Pradipta Chakrabortty has been a portfolio manager and an analyst since 2008. As an analyst, he focuses on frontier emerging market companies. Mr. Chakrabortty graduated from BIRLA Institute of Technology & Science (Pilani, India) in 1994, received an MBA in Finance and Marketing from XLRI School of Management (Jamshedpur, India) in 1998, and received an MBA in Finance from University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School, in 2008. He joined Harding Loevner in 2008. Mr. Chakrabortty serves as a co-lead portfolio manager for the Frontier Emerging Markets Portfolio and as a portfolio manager for the Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio and Emerging Markets Portfolio.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...