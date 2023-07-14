Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Harding Loevner Emerging Markets Fund

mutual fund
HLEMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$42.91 -0.07 -0.16%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Adv (HLEMX) Primary
HLEMX (Mutual Fund)

Harding Loevner Emerging Markets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$42.91 -0.07 -0.16%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Adv (HLEMX) Primary
HLEMX (Mutual Fund)

Harding Loevner Emerging Markets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$42.91 -0.07 -0.16%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Adv (HLEMX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harding Loevner Emerging Markets Fund

HLEMX | Fund

$42.91

$2.59 B

0.79%

$0.34

1.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

Net Assets

$2.59 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harding Loevner Emerging Markets Fund

HLEMX | Fund

$42.91

$2.59 B

0.79%

$0.34

1.31%

HLEMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Harding Loevner Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Harding Loevner
  • Inception Date
    Nov 09, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Craig Shaw

HLEMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HLEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -11.0% 30.2% 74.20%
1 Yr 0.6% -12.7% 29.2% 94.89%
3 Yr -6.4%* -16.8% 12.9% 89.45%
5 Yr -5.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 94.28%
10 Yr -0.8%* -12.3% 12.5% 79.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HLEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -50.1% 7.2% 92.30%
2021 -5.7% -18.2% 13.6% 75.07%
2020 4.2% -7.2% 79.7% 67.15%
2019 5.5% -4.4% 9.2% 17.33%
2018 -4.2% -7.2% 7.0% 62.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HLEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -30.3% 30.2% 71.45%
1 Yr 0.6% -48.9% 29.2% 87.32%
3 Yr -6.4%* -16.1% 12.9% 89.77%
5 Yr -5.4%* -9.8% 36.3% 94.39%
10 Yr 0.3%* -12.3% 12.5% 72.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HLEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -50.1% 7.2% 92.30%
2021 -5.7% -18.2% 13.6% 75.07%
2020 4.2% -7.2% 79.7% 67.15%
2019 5.5% -4.4% 9.2% 17.33%
2018 -4.1% -7.2% 7.0% 61.97%

NAV & Total Return History

HLEMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HLEMX Category Low Category High HLEMX % Rank
Net Assets 2.59 B 717 K 102 B 21.36%
Number of Holdings 86 10 6734 63.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 964 M 340 K 19.3 B 20.80%
Weighting of Top 10 32.95% 2.8% 71.7% 51.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.09%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.09%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.09%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.09%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.09%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.09%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.09%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.09%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.09%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 6.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HLEMX % Rank
Stocks 		97.60% 0.90% 110.97% 47.95%
Cash 		2.39% -23.67% 20.19% 46.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 92.55%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 89.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 91.76%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 91.67%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HLEMX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.34% 0.00% 48.86% 12.94%
Technology 		23.27% 0.00% 47.50% 42.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.24% 0.00% 48.94% 37.00%
Industrials 		12.79% 0.00% 43.53% 9.44%
Consumer Defense 		9.10% 0.00% 28.13% 19.66%
Communication Services 		7.13% 0.00% 39.29% 73.09%
Healthcare 		4.09% 0.00% 93.26% 46.57%
Energy 		1.81% 0.00% 24.80% 76.58%
Utilities 		1.78% 0.00% 39.12% 40.49%
Real Estate 		0.45% 0.00% 17.15% 74.64%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.03% 99.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HLEMX % Rank
Non US 		94.92% -4.71% 112.57% 62.26%
US 		2.68% -1.60% 104.72% 21.69%

HLEMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HLEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.03% 41.06% 49.20%
Management Fee 0.97% 0.00% 2.00% 68.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

HLEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HLEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 54.32%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HLEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 0.00% 190.00% 10.81%

HLEMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HLEMX Category Low Category High HLEMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.79% 0.00% 12.61% 95.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HLEMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HLEMX Category Low Category High HLEMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.18% -1.98% 17.62% 71.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HLEMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HLEMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Craig Shaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2006

15.43

15.4%

Mr. Craig Shaw, is a Co-lead Portfolio Manager of Harding Loevner’s portion of the Fund. Mr. Shaw, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Partner, has worked for Harding Loevner since 2001. Previous to his current position, Mr. Shaw was a Consultant in the capital markets and accounting areas from 1999 to 2000 and a Security Analyst with ABN AMRO Securities from 1996 to 1997. Mr. Shaw also worked for Barclays de Zoete Wedd, Credit Lyonnais Securities Asia and Parker Drilling Company in various analytic roles. Mr. Shaw received his BA in Business Administration from Concordia College in 1986 and MIM from American Graduate School of International Management (Thunderbird) in 1989.

Richard Schmidt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Mr. Richard Schmidt, is a Portfolio Manager of Harding Loevner’s portion of the Fund. Mr. Schmidt, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Partner, has worked with Harding Loevner since 2011. Previous to his current position, Mr. Schmidt was Chief Investment Officer with Oranda Capital Management from 2007 to 2011. Mr. Schmidt also worked for JP Morgan Asset Management, Jardine Fleming Investment Management, Jardine Fleming Securities, BT Brokerage and Winfull, Laing & Cruickshank in various analytic roles. Mr. Schmidt received his BS in Foreign Services from Georgetown University in 1986.

Scott Crawshaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Scott Crawshaw is a member of the PM team for the Emerging Markets Equity, International Equity & Global Equity strategies. He is also an Emerging Markets analyst. Scott joined the firm in 2014 & is a Partner. He has 22 yrs of experience in EM research & portfolio management, including 5 yrs at ISIS Asset Management where he served as an Emerging Markets Fund Manager until 2003. Prior to joining Harding Loevner, Scott served as an Emerging Markets Senior Portfolio Manager at Russell Investments. He graduated from The University of Bristol (1995) with a BSc in Mathematics.

Pradipta Chakrabortty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Pradipta Chakrabortty has been a portfolio manager and an analyst since 2008. As an analyst, he focuses on frontier emerging market companies. Mr. Chakrabortty graduated from BIRLA Institute of Technology & Science (Pilani, India) in 1994, received an MBA in Finance and Marketing from XLRI School of Management (Jamshedpur, India) in 1998, and received an MBA in Finance from University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School, in 2008. He joined Harding Loevner in 2008. Mr. Chakrabortty serves as a co-lead portfolio manager for the Frontier Emerging Markets Portfolio and as a portfolio manager for the Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio and Emerging Markets Portfolio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×