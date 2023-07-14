Mr. Craig Shaw, is a Co-lead Portfolio Manager of Harding Loevner’s portion of the Fund. Mr. Shaw, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Partner, has worked for Harding Loevner since 2001. Previous to his current position, Mr. Shaw was a Consultant in the capital markets and accounting areas from 1999 to 2000 and a Security Analyst with ABN AMRO Securities from 1996 to 1997. Mr. Shaw also worked for Barclays de Zoete Wedd, Credit Lyonnais Securities Asia and Parker Drilling Company in various analytic roles. Mr. Shaw received his BA in Business Administration from Concordia College in 1986 and MIM from American Graduate School of International Management (Thunderbird) in 1989.