The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in local currency-denominated emerging markets debt securities, as well as forwards and other derivative instruments that provide market exposure to such securities. Local currencies are the currencies of the markets where the Fund’s investments are located. The Fund will invest primarily in these non-U.S. dollar currencies. Emerging markets are (a) those markets represented in any of the following three indices: JP Morgan GBI Emerging Markets Global Diversified Index, JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index, or JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified Index; or (b) any market not included in the International Monetary Fund’s list of Advanced Economies as of the most recent year end period. The Fund will invest in both investment grade and non-investment grade debt securities (also referred to as “junk bonds”) from emerging markets. The Fund may invest in debt issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign agency, supranational, and sub-national government issuers; corporate debt securities and loan participation securities; credit- and index-linked derivatives; global depositary notes (“GDNs”); inflation protected securities; as well as other debt securities, both fixed- and floating-rate. The Fund may buy and sell exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivative instruments, including bond futures; currency, interest rate, total rate of return, and credit default swaps; forward rate agreements; currency, bond, and swap options; deliverable and non-deliverable currency forward contracts; and other derivative instruments to enhance portfolio management efficiency, and may hold outright short positions in these instruments for hedging purposes and otherwise in pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may invest in certain restricted securities, such as securities that are only eligible for resale pursuant to Rule 144A, and securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that are issued pursuant to Regulation S. The Fund may trade securities actively and may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. The Fund’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), combines comprehensive top-down quantitative and macroeconomic analysis with detailed bottom-up fundamental credit, interest rate, and currency research to seek to identify the most attractive investment opportunities in the emerging local debt and currency markets.