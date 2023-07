The Portfolio invests primarily in companies based in developed markets outside the United States as well as in companies in emerging and frontier markets. Harding Loevner LP (“Harding Loevner”), the Portfolio’s investment adviser, undertakes fundamental research in an effort to identify companies that are well managed, financially sound, fast growing, and strongly competitive, and whose shares are reasonably priced relative to estimates of their value. To reduce its volatility, the Portfolio is diversified across dimensions of geography, industry, currency, and market capitalization. The Portfolio normally holds investments across at least 15 countries.

Factors bearing on whether a company is considered to be “based” outside the United States may include: (1) it is legally domiciled outside the United States; (2) it conducts at least 50% of its business, as measured by the location of its sales, earnings, assets, or production, outside the United States; or (3) it has the principal exchange listing for its securities outside the United States.

The Portfolio will normally invest broadly in equity securities of companies domiciled in the following countries and regions: (1) Europe; (2) the Pacific Rim; (3) Canada and Mexico; and (4) countries with emerging or frontier markets. At least 65% of the Portfolio’s total assets will be denominated in at least three currencies other than the U.S. dollar. For purposes of compliance with this restriction, American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts, and European Depositary Receipts (collectively, “Depositary Receipts”), will be considered to be denominated in the currency of the country where the securities underlying the Depositary Receipts are principally traded.

The Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks, preferred stocks, rights, and warrants issued by companies that are based outside the United States that Harding Loevner believes have a viable pathway to achieve “net zero” greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions by 2050, consistent with the “Paris Agreement” (as defined below), securities convertible into such securities (including Depositary Receipts), and investment companies that invest in the types of securities in which the Portfolio would normally invest. The 2015 Paris Agreement (the “Paris Agreement”) aims to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably limited to 1.5 degrees, compared to pre-industrial levels. “Net zero” is achieved when the amount of GHG emissions produced are cancelled out by those removed from the atmosphere. While the Portfolio invests in companies that Harding Loevner believes will achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050, investing in such companies is not included in the Portfolio’s investment objective.

The Portfolio seeks to achieve its 80% policy through both the exclusion of fossil fuel companies from the Portfolio, and through Harding Loevner’s screening of companies’ emission reduction practices, which must demonstrate a viable pathway to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050. Harding Loevner assesses this viability by examining the following factors in respect of each company, among others:

• Historical and projected GHG emissions

• GHG emission reduction targets, including Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) validated targets

• Climate-related disclosures, including Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reports and CDP (formerly, Carbon Disclosure Project) portal filings (being datasets on climate-related risks and opportunities, emissions, mitigation, adaptation, energy and water in cities, states and regions worldwide), or other relevant company disclosures

• Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sub-industry classification and its respective carbon risk-profile

• Third-party data regarding climate-related issues and GHG emissions, such as the Climate Action 100+

Harding Loevner uses publicly available information, its own data and insight, information from relevant industry groups, and third-party data providers to ascertain the carbon emission reduction practices of specific companies. Through this screening process (which is in addition to the ESG score assigned to the company, as discussed below) Harding Loevner seeks to identify and assess those companies which have committed to reducing their carbon emissions as well as meet its other investment criteria.

In addition, the Portfolio does not invest in companies with evidence of owning fossil fuel reserves, as well as companies which derive at least 25% of their revenues (either reported or estimated) from oil-, gas-, or coal-related activities.

Through its own research, as well as engagements with company management, the Investment Manager monitors business practices on an ongoing basis. Harding Loevner actively engages with companies and issuers with respect to their carbon emissions by, for example, arranging in-person meetings with senior management of companies to address issues relating to environmental policies and governance practices and exercises its voting rights in accordance with this aim. Harding Loevner may divest of any company which does not make demonstrative progress in aligning itself with the Paris Agreement and specifically with net zero GHG emission targets by 2050, or which does not engage with Harding Loevner in respect of the reduction of emissions.

The Portfolio also may invest in securities of U.S. companies that derive, or are expected to derive, a significant portion of their revenues from their foreign operations that meet these net zero criteria, although under normal circumstances not more than 15% of the Portfolio’s total assets will be invested in securities of U.S. companies.