Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
1.3%
1 yr return
-1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$60.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.4%
Expense Ratio 1.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HIYYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|88.53%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|94.36%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|71.23%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|61.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|6.68%
* Annualized
|HIYYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIYYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|60.3 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|87.73%
|Number of Holdings
|842
|2
|2736
|11.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.83 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|91.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.40%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|48.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIYYX % Rank
|Bonds
|102.07%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|3.59%
|Stocks
|1.18%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|27.98%
|Other
|0.91%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|9.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.75%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|64.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.72%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|20.03%
|Cash
|-5.62%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|96.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIYYX % Rank
|Energy
|60.09%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|36.27%
|Consumer Defense
|15.94%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.36%
|Basic Materials
|12.72%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.73%
|Communication Services
|3.63%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|43.26%
|Industrials
|3.33%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.73%
|Technology
|2.37%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|15.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.91%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.09%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.34%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|88.08%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|87.31%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIYYX % Rank
|US
|1.18%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|27.38%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|89.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIYYX % Rank
|Corporate
|69.10%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|95.38%
|Government
|12.76%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|2.16%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.49%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|4.18%
|Derivative
|7.52%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|4.04%
|Securitized
|0.12%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|36.36%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|86.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIYYX % Rank
|US
|85.64%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|17.44%
|Non US
|16.43%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|23.34%
|HIYYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.74%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|15.73%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|21.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|HIYYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HIYYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HIYYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|255.00%
|9.80%
|HIYYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIYYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|8.17%
|HIYYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HIYYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIYYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.60%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|40.09%
|HIYYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.099
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 05, 2021
|$0.071
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2020
|$0.117
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2017
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2017
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2016
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2016
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2016
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2016
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2016
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 14, 2015
|$0.075
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2015
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2014
8.42
8.4%
Gershon M. Distenfeld is a Senior Vice President and Director of Credit at AB, responsible for overseeing the investment strategy and management of all investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond portfolios and associated portfolio-management teams and Co-Head of Fixed Income. Strategies under his purview span the credit and risk spectrum, from short-duration investment-grade corporate bond portfolios to regional and global high-yield portfolios, encompassing a range of investment approaches, objectives and alpha targets, from income-oriented buy-and-hold strategies to active multi-sector total return strategies, and including both publicly traded securities and private placements in developed and emerging markets. Distenfeld is also a Partner of the firm. He co-manages AB’s multiple-award-winning High Income Fund, named “Best Fund over 10 Years” by Lipper from 2012 to 2015, and the multiple-award-winning Global High Yield and American Income portfolios, flagship fixed-income funds on the firm’s Luxembourg-domiciled fund platform for non-US investors. Distenfeld also designed and is one of the lead portfolio managers for AB’s Multi-Sector Credit Strategy, which invests across investment-grade and high-yield credit sectors globally. He is the author of a number of published papers, including one on high-yield bonds being attractive substitutes for equities and another on the often-misunderstood differences between high-yield bonds and loans. His blog “High Yield Won’t Bubble Over” (January 2013) is one of AB’s all-time most-read blogs. Distenfeld joined AB in 1998 as a fixed-income business analyst, and served as a high-yield trader (1999–2002) and high-yield portfolio manager (2002–2006) before being named director of High Yield in 2006. He began his career as an operations analyst supporting Emerging Markets Debt at Lehman Brothers. Distenfeld holds a BS in finance from the Sy Syms School of Business at Yeshiva University, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Will Smith is a Senior Vice President and Director of US High Yield Credit, one of the lead portfolio managers for multi-sector credit strategy. He is also a member of the High Income Portfolio Management Team. Mr. Smith joined AB in 2012 and spent 2014 in London as part of the European High Yield Portfolio Management Team. He started his career with UBS Investment Bank in 2009, working first as an analyst with the Credit Risk team and then later on the Fixed Income sales and trading desk. Mr. Smith holds a BA in economics from Boston College and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2022
0.36
0.4%
Robert Schwartz is a Senior Vice President and Corporate Credit Research Analyst, covering specialty finance, automotive, aerospace/defense and industrial companies. Prior to joining AB in 2012, he analyzed the same industries as a senior credit analyst at Citadel Investment Group and Bell Point Capital Management. Before beginning his investing career in 2005, Schwartz was a project leader with Boston Consulting Group, where he advised industrial and financial companies on corporate strategy. He started his career as an automotive engineer working in Detroit, where he was awarded two patents. Schwartz holds a BS in mechanical engineering (summa cum laude) from the University of Michigan and an MBA (with high distinction) from the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business. Location: New York
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
