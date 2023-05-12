At least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will under normal circumstances be invested in fixed-income securities rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) (commonly known as “junk bonds”), unrated securities considered by the Adviser to be of comparable quality, and related derivatives. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities with a range of maturities from short- to long-term. The Fund may also invest in equity securities.

In selecting securities for purchase or sale by the Fund, the Adviser attempts to take advantage of inefficiencies that it believes exist in the global debt markets. These inefficiencies arise from investor behavior, market complexity, and the investment limitations to which investors are subject. The Adviser combines quantitative analysis with fundamental credit and economic research in seeking to exploit these inefficiencies.

The Fund will most often invest in securities of U.S. issuers, but may also purchase fixed-income securities of foreign issuers, including securities denominated in foreign currencies and securities of emerging market issuers. The Adviser may or may not hedge any foreign currency exposure through the use of currency-related derivatives.

The Fund expects to use derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forwards and swaps, to a significant extent, subject to the limits of applicable law. Derivatives may provide a more efficient and economical exposure to market segments than direct investments, and may also be a more efficient way to alter the Fund’s exposure. The Fund may, for example, use credit default and interest rate swaps to gain exposure to the fixed-income markets or particular fixed-income securities and, as noted above, may use currency-related derivatives. The Adviser may use derivatives to effectively leverage the Fund by creating aggregate market exposure substantially in excess of the Fund’s net assets.