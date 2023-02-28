Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
1.7%
1 yr return
-1.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$90.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.7%
Expense Ratio 1.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 71.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|HITIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HITIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|90.2 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|88.62%
|Number of Holdings
|113
|4
|4919
|88.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|46.9 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|77.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.71%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|20.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HITIX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.46%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|43.70%
|Cash
|5.57%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|30.92%
|Stocks
|0.97%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|5.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|44.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|28.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|95.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HITIX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.52%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|81.48%
|56.06%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.45%
|51.52%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.09%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.11%
|51.52%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.15%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|83.33%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.64%
|65.15%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.37%
|50.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.75%
|51.52%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|54.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HITIX % Rank
|US
|0.97%
|-0.54%
|9.00%
|5.53%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|2.31%
|26.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HITIX % Rank
|Securitized
|64.37%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|3.28%
|Government
|26.86%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|34.37%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.62%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|38.86%
|Corporate
|3.15%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.62%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|38.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|66.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HITIX % Rank
|US
|84.69%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|29.53%
|Non US
|8.77%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|74.27%
|HITIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.03%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|24.64%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|74.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|HITIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HITIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HITIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|71.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|44.36%
|HITIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HITIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|10.19%
|HITIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HITIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HITIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.73%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|18.20%
|HITIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Michelle Russell-Dowe is the Head of Securitized Credit at Schroders, she is responsible for managing the Securitized Credit Team and the Securitized Credit Portfolio Strategies. She joined Schroders in 2016 and is based in New York. Michelle was the Head of Securitized Products at Brookfield Investment Management (previously Hyperion Capital Management) from 1999 to 2016, she was responsible for managing the Securitized Products Investment Team. She was the Lead Portfolio Manager responsible for the Securitized Investment Strategies. She was a Vice President at Duff & Phelps Credit Rating Co from 1994 to 1999, where she was responsible for rating securities including residential mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. Previously, Ms. Russell-Dowe has been a Co-Head of the Investor Committee of the American Securitization Forum (ASF) Qualifications: MBA in Finance (Valedictorian) from Columbia Graduate School of Business; BA in economics from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Anthony Breaks,Portfolio Manager on Schroders Securitized Credit Team. Mr. Breaks joined Schroders in 2016. Mr. Breaks is a Portfolio Manager on the Securitized Products Investments team. Mr. Breaks is maintains responsibility for portfolio management with a focus on high grade strategies. As well, Mr. breaks focusses on security evaluation of RMBS and esoteric ABS and CLO assets.. Mr. Breaks has experience in managing securitized product vehicles, such as SIV, ABCP, CDOs, CLOs and TRUPPS as well as insurance company asset management experience. Mr. Breaks earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.13
|2.41
