The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in U.S. and foreign fixed and floating rate securitized credit instruments. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in such securitized credit instruments. Securitized credit instruments include commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), asset-backed securities (“ABS”), agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”), collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), and uniform mortgage-backed securities (“UMBS”). Agency MBS and Agency CMBS are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises, including the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”), or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”). The Fund’s investments may include exposure to both senior and subordinated tranches of each of these types of securitized credit instruments. Although the Fund may invest in securities of any maturity or duration, the Fund expects to maintain a dollar weighted average duration of 3 years or less under normal market conditions. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a fixed income security’s price to changes in interest rates. The Fund’s average duration measure will incorporate a bond’s yield, coupon, final maturity, and the effect of derivatives that may be used to manage the Fund’s interest rate risk. The Fund may invest in mortgage-related high-yield instruments rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in non-U.S. securities, which may include non-U.S. dollar denominated foreign mortgage-related securities. Generally, a security is considered to be a U.S. or non-U.S. security based on the issuer’s “country of risk,” as determined by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA” or the “Sub-Adviser”), based on information provided by one or more third-party service providers. The Fund may invest in certain restricted securities, such as securities that are only eligible for resale pursuant to Rule 144A, and certain securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that are issued pursuant to Regulation S. The Fund may invest in mortgage dollar rolls. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) market. The Fund may use forward currency contracts to hedge currency risk and may engage in repurchase agreement transactions. The Sub-Adviser uses a research oriented, value-driven approach to investment and seeks to diversify credit risk and access sectors with the strongest fundamentals over the course of a credit cycle. The Sub-Adviser seeks to add value at different points in the credit cycle by capitalizing on inefficiencies within and among the financing markets for assets, including cyclical opportunities, and opportunities driven by regulation. In general, the Fund seeks to benefit from various risk premiums found within the securitized debt markets, capturing value through security selection, sector rotation and issue specific selection. In addition, the Sub-Adviser integrates financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics into its investment process. The Sub-Adviser evaluates the impact and risk around issues such as climate change, environmental performance, labor standards and corporate governance, which it views as important in its assessment of a company’s risk and potential for profitability.