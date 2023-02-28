Home
Trending ETFs

HITIX (Mutual Fund)

HITIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

-1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$90.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 71.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HITIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Schroders Securitized Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michelle Russell-Dowe

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in U.S. and foreign fixed and floating rate securitized credit instruments. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in such securitized credit instruments. Securitized credit instruments include commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), asset-backed securities (“ABS”), agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”), collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), and uniform mortgage-backed securities (“UMBS”). Agency MBS and Agency CMBS are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises, including the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”), or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”). The Fund’s investments may include exposure to both senior and subordinated tranches of each of these types of securitized credit instruments.Although the Fund may invest in securities of any maturity or duration, the Fund expects to maintain a dollar weighted average duration of 3 years or less under normal market conditions. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a fixed income security’s price to changes in interest rates. The Fund’s average duration measure will incorporate a bond’s yield, coupon, final maturity, and the effect of derivatives that may be used to manage the Fund’s interest rate risk.The Fund may invest in mortgage-related high-yield instruments rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in non-U.S. securities, which may include non-U.S. dollar denominated foreign mortgage-related securities. Generally, a security is considered to be a U.S. or non-U.S. security based on the issuer’s “country of risk,” as determined by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA” or the “Sub-Adviser”), based on information provided by one or more third-party service providers. The Fund may invest in certain restricted securities, such as securities that are only eligible for resale pursuant to Rule 144A, and certain securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that are issued pursuant to Regulation S. The Fund may invest in mortgage dollar rolls. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) market. The Fund may use forward currency contracts to hedge currency risk and may engage in repurchase agreement transactions.The Sub-Adviser uses a research oriented, value-driven approach to investment and seeks to diversify credit risk and access sectors with the strongest fundamentals over the course of a credit cycle. The Sub-Adviser seeks to add value at different points in the credit cycle by capitalizing on inefficiencies within and among the financing markets for assets, including cyclical opportunities, and opportunities driven by regulation. In general, the Fund seeks to benefit from various risk premiums found within the securitized debt markets, capturing value through security selection, sector rotation and issue specific selection. In addition, the Sub-Adviser integrates financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics into its investment process. The Sub-Adviser evaluates the impact and risk around issues such as climate change, environmental performance, labor standards and corporate governance, which it views as important in its assessment of a company’s risk and potential for profitability.
Read More

HITIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HITIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -6.3% 3.8% 4.51%
1 Yr -1.5% -11.5% 2.9% 65.28%
3 Yr -1.9%* -6.1% 1.3% 17.46%
5 Yr N/A* -10.7% 3.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HITIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -17.7% -2.5% 79.93%
2021 -0.1% -2.0% 2.2% 7.59%
2020 -0.5% -2.8% 4.6% 96.46%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HITIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -6.3% 3.8% 4.51%
1 Yr -1.5% -11.5% 1.9% 60.97%
3 Yr -1.9%* -6.1% 4.5% 17.93%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HITIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -17.7% -2.5% 79.93%
2021 -0.1% -2.0% 2.2% 7.59%
2020 -0.5% -2.8% 4.6% 96.65%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HITIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HITIX Category Low Category High HITIX % Rank
Net Assets 90.2 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 88.62%
Number of Holdings 113 4 4919 88.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 46.9 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 77.20%
Weighting of Top 10 38.71% 1.7% 100.0% 20.70%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HITIX % Rank
Bonds 		93.46% 49.71% 194.71% 43.70%
Cash 		5.57% -102.46% 39.20% 30.92%
Stocks 		0.97% -0.66% 11.31% 5.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 44.04%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 28.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 27.71% 95.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HITIX % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 1.52%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 81.48% 56.06%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 24.45% 51.52%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 59.09%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 23.11% 51.52%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 65.15%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 83.33%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 65.64% 65.15%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 21.37% 50.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.75% 51.52%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 54.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HITIX % Rank
US 		0.97% -0.54% 9.00% 5.53%
Non US 		0.00% -0.66% 2.31% 26.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HITIX % Rank
Securitized 		64.37% 0.00% 97.27% 3.28%
Government 		26.86% 0.00% 73.63% 34.37%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.62% 0.00% 44.09% 38.86%
Corporate 		3.15% 0.00% 100.00% 98.62%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 38.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 66.49%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HITIX % Rank
US 		84.69% 0.00% 165.96% 29.53%
Non US 		8.77% 0.00% 72.71% 74.27%

HITIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HITIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.01% 19.98% 24.64%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.19% 74.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

HITIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HITIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HITIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 71.00% 2.00% 500.00% 44.36%

HITIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HITIX Category Low Category High HITIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.01% 10.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HITIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HITIX Category Low Category High HITIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.73% -1.27% 4.98% 18.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HITIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HITIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michelle Russell-Dowe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Michelle Russell-Dowe is the Head of Securitized Credit at Schroders, she is responsible for managing the Securitized Credit Team and the Securitized Credit Portfolio Strategies. She joined Schroders in 2016 and is based in New York. Michelle was the Head of Securitized Products at Brookfield Investment Management (previously Hyperion Capital Management) from 1999 to 2016, she was responsible for managing the Securitized Products Investment Team. She was the Lead Portfolio Manager responsible for the Securitized Investment Strategies. She was a Vice President at Duff & Phelps Credit Rating Co from 1994 to 1999, where she was responsible for rating securities including residential mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. Previously, Ms. Russell-Dowe has been a Co-Head of the Investor Committee of the American Securitization Forum (ASF) Qualifications: MBA in Finance (Valedictorian) from Columbia Graduate School of Business; BA in economics from Princeton University.

Anthony Breaks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Anthony Breaks,Portfolio Manager on Schroders Securitized Credit Team. Mr. Breaks joined Schroders in 2016. Mr. Breaks is a Portfolio Manager on the Securitized Products Investments team. Mr. Breaks is maintains responsibility for portfolio management with a focus on high grade strategies. As well, Mr. breaks focusses on security evaluation of RMBS and esoteric ABS and CLO assets.. Mr. Breaks has experience in managing securitized product vehicles, such as SIV, ABCP, CDOs, CLOs and TRUPPS as well as insurance company asset management experience. Mr. Breaks earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.13 2.41

