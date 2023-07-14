Home
Trending ETFs

Harbor Strategic Growth Fund

mutual fund
HISWX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.48 -0.07 -0.3%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MVSGX) Primary Inv (HISWX) Retirement (HNGSX)
Vitals

YTD Return

16.2%

1 yr return

2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

Net Assets

$79.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HISWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Harbor Strategic Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Harbor
  • Inception Date
    Mar 06, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Massey

Fund Description

The Fund invests in equity securities that the Subadviser believes have strong growth characteristics and are undervalued in the marketplace. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily (at least 65% of its net assets) in equity securities, principally common and preferred stocks, of U.S. companies. The Fund tends to invest more significantly in equity securities of companies with larger market capitalizations, but may also invest in equity securities of companies with mid and small market capitalizations.In selecting securities, the Subadviser seeks to invest in businesses that it believes can grow excess returns on capital into the future and which the Subadviser believes trade at a discount to fair value of the companies. The Subadviser utilizes a bottom-up stock selection process to identify growth businesses with a sustainable competitive advantage.The Fund maintains a portfolio of approximately 30-50 stocks. However, the actual number of portfolio holdings may vary due to market conditions. Holdings are generally spread across a number of industries/sectors but may have a higher percentage in sectors that the Subadviser believes have greater investment opportunities.The Fund may purchase securities of companies engaged in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and may from time to time invest in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts.The Subadviser generally sells a stock when it believes the risk/reward characteristics turn negative, the fundamentals deteriorate, a more attractive investment is identified, or the stock achieves the Subadviser’s estimate of fair value.
Read More

HISWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HISWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -41.7% 64.0% 87.43%
1 Yr 2.2% -46.2% 77.9% 91.04%
3 Yr -0.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 58.30%
5 Yr 2.9%* -30.3% 23.8% 42.86%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 74.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HISWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.9% -85.9% 81.6% 41.89%
2021 5.9% -31.0% 26.7% 36.43%
2020 5.7% -13.0% 34.8% 75.35%
2019 6.7% -6.0% 10.6% 21.55%
2018 -1.6% -15.9% 2.0% 33.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HISWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -41.7% 64.0% 83.98%
1 Yr 2.2% -46.2% 77.9% 86.85%
3 Yr -0.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 57.94%
5 Yr 3.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 45.36%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 72.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HISWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.9% -85.9% 81.6% 41.97%
2021 5.9% -31.0% 26.7% 36.43%
2020 5.7% -13.0% 34.8% 75.35%
2019 6.7% -6.0% 10.6% 21.74%
2018 -1.1% -15.9% 3.1% 44.52%

NAV & Total Return History

HISWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HISWX Category Low Category High HISWX % Rank
Net Assets 79.9 M 189 K 222 B 86.69%
Number of Holdings 34 2 3509 87.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 36.1 M -1.37 M 104 B 88.62%
Weighting of Top 10 41.66% 11.4% 116.5% 72.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First Republic Bank 4.69%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.66%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 4.60%
  4. Intuit Inc 4.38%
  5. SAP SE ADR 4.36%
  6. Markel Corp 4.28%
  7. Microsoft Corp 4.24%
  8. Microchip Technology Inc 4.23%
  9. Adobe Inc 4.16%
  10. Amazon.com Inc 4.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HISWX % Rank
Stocks 		96.77% 50.26% 104.50% 75.52%
Cash 		3.23% -10.83% 49.73% 18.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 57.05%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 59.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 54.33%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 53.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HISWX % Rank
Technology 		30.13% 0.00% 65.70% 69.00%
Financial Services 		23.91% 0.00% 43.06% 2.64%
Industrials 		12.04% 0.00% 30.65% 8.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.97% 0.00% 62.57% 92.58%
Basic Materials 		7.58% 0.00% 18.91% 2.64%
Healthcare 		6.79% 0.00% 39.76% 92.99%
Communication Services 		5.95% 0.00% 66.40% 84.34%
Real Estate 		3.48% 0.00% 16.05% 12.12%
Consumer Defense 		2.15% 0.00% 25.50% 69.41%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 67.85%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 79.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HISWX % Rank
US 		92.91% 34.69% 100.00% 62.49%
Non US 		3.86% 0.00% 54.22% 42.70%

HISWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HISWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.01% 20.29% 33.33%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 43.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 43.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

HISWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HISWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HISWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 316.74% 7.37%

HISWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HISWX Category Low Category High HISWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 59.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HISWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HISWX Category Low Category High HISWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.27% -6.13% 1.75% 46.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HISWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HISWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Massey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2011

10.59

10.6%

Brian Massey, CFA, is a co-founder and President of Mar Vista Investment Partners and has 30 years of investment experience. He serves as a portfolio manager/analyst and is a member of the investment team. Prior to starting Mar Vista in 2007, Brian spent 10 years as both a portfolio manager and analyst, and was Director of Research at Roxbury Capital Management. Before coming to Roxbury, Brian was a management consultant in KPMG Peat Marwick’s Corporate Finance and Strategic Consulting group. He has a B.S. in economics from Johns Hopkins University and an M.B.A. from The Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Silas Myers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2011

10.59

10.6%

Silas Myers, CFA, is a co-founder and CEO of Mar Vista Investment Partners and has 31 years of investment experience. He serves as a portfolio manager/analyst and is a member of the investment team. Before starting Mar Vista in 2007, Silas spent seven years as a portfolio manager and analyst at Roxbury Capital Management. He was also an equity analyst and product specialist at Hotchkis and Wiley, where he performed in-depth industry and company analysis. He began his career as a vice president and portfolio manager at Utendahl Capital Management. He has a B.A. in psychology and an M.B.A., both from Harvard University. He is also a Robert A. Toigo Foundation Alumnus.

Jeffrey Prestine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Jeffrey Prestine is a partner and has 22 years of investment experience. He serves as a portfolio manager/analyst and is a member of the investment team. Before joining Mar Vista Investment Partners in January 2009, he was an analyst covering technology and energy stocks at Roxbury Capital Management. Jeff joined Roxbury from Seneca Capital Management, where he was a technology and energy analyst for more than five years. He began his career in finance at Prudential Securities as an associate analyst covering enterprise software companies. Prior to entering the investment industry in 1999, Jeff was a senior consultant with Arthur Anderson Business Consulting. Jeff earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder and has an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California.

Joshua Honeycutt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Joshua Honeycutt, CFA, is a partner and has 21 years of investment experience. He serves as a portfolio manager/analyst and is a member of the investment team. Before joining Mar Vista Investment Partners in January 2009, he spent seven years as an analyst at Roxbury Capital Management with a special emphasis in covering consumer discretionary and retail stocks. Josh was also an analyst with Harvey & Company, covering mergers and acquisitions and an associate in forensic accounting at Tucker Alan. He has a B.S. with distinction in management/finance from Purdue University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

