Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.3%
1 yr return
15.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
Net Assets
$85.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.2%
Expense Ratio 1.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
$200
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|81.65%
|1 Yr
|15.8%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|62.84%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|31.36%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|27.84%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|38.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|HISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.1%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|24.36%
|2021
|3.1%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|25.54%
|2020
|6.4%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|47.58%
|2019
|5.4%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|71.79%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|31.87%
|Period
|HISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|80.50%
|1 Yr
|15.8%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|60.78%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|32.67%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|30.66%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|32.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|HISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.1%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|24.36%
|2021
|3.1%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|25.54%
|2020
|6.4%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|47.58%
|2019
|5.4%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|72.07%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|34.80%
|HISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HISIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|85.9 M
|167 K
|150 B
|84.17%
|Number of Holdings
|61
|5
|516
|60.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|34.6 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|84.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.16%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|28.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HISIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.55%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|68.66%
|Cash
|4.45%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|29.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|40.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|49.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|33.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|34.79%
|HISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.19%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|43.69%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|50.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|HISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|16.99%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|16.15%
|HISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HISIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.39%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|55.63%
|HISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HISIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.07%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|9.51%
|HISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.480
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2012
|$0.297
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2011
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.368
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 12, 2016
6.39
6.4%
Ferrill Roll, CFA, has been a portfolio manager with Harding Loevner since 2001 and an analyst since 1996. He is a Co-Lead Portfolio Manager for the International Equity Fund. and a Financials analyst. He joined the firm in 1996 and is a Partner. Ferrill has extensive experience, including serving as general partner of Cesar Montemayor Capital, LP, a global investment partnership investing in fixed income, currency, and equity markets. Ferrill began his career at JP Morgan. He graduated from Stanford University (1980) with a degree in Economics and is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Bryan Lloyd is a portfolio manager of the International Equity strategy and a Financials analyst. He is a Partner of the firm and has over 21 years of industry experience. He joined Harding Loevner in 2011 after seven years at Calamos Asset Management. While at Calamos, Bryan served as vice president/senior analyst of financial services and prior to that held the position of research analyst. From 1999–2003, he worked at Credit Suisse First Boston as an associate in equity research. Earlier in his career, he served as a credit analyst at ABN AMRO Bank and as a financial analyst at M&T Bank. He is a graduate of Lafayette College with a BA in Mathematics and Economics and is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Andrew West is the manager of research, a portfolio manager of the International Equity, International Equity Research, Global Equity Research, and Emerging Markets Research strategies, and a Consumer Discretionary and Industrials analyst. As manager of research, Andrew is responsible for monitoring and supporting the quality and consistency of analyst output. He is a Partner of the firm and has over 25 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Harding Loevner in 2006, Andrew worked at Standard & Poor’s Equity Research, Veitia & Associates, and International Assets Advisory Corp. Andrew holds a BS in Business Administration/Finance from the University of Central Florida and an MBA in Finance and International Business from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Patrick Todd is a portfolio manager of the International Equity strategy and a Health Care and Real Estate analyst. Patrick joined Harding Loevner in 2012 and has over 11 years of industry experience. He previously worked at Gabelli & Company as a research analyst, Ironbound Capital as a research analyst, and Merrill Lynch Investment Managers as a portfolio specialist. Patrick holds a BA in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard University and an MBA in Applied Value Investing from Columbia Business School. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2021
1.41
1.4%
Babatunde Ojo, CFA has been a portfolio manager since 2014 and an analyst since 2012. As an analyst, he focuses on frontier emerging markets companies. Mr. Ojo graduated from University of Lagos in 2002. He received an MBA in Finance and Management from University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School, in 2012 and joined Harding Loevner that same year. Mr. Ojo serves as a co-lead portfolio manager for the Frontier Emerging Markets Portfolio.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...