Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
-3.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$570 M
Holdings in Top 10
67.8%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 84.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HIPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-10.2%
|200.9%
|59.05%
|1 Yr
|-3.9%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|20.95%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-30.3%
|8.5%
|37.81%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-18.4%
|9.6%
|45.96%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-3.2%
|4.6%
|76.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|HIPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-20.7%
|200.9%
|55.24%
|1 Yr
|-3.9%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|22.38%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-30.3%
|8.5%
|38.81%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-18.4%
|9.6%
|23.59%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-3.2%
|4.6%
|40.77%
* Annualized
|HIPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIPRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|570 M
|6.3 M
|61.7 B
|66.82%
|Number of Holdings
|316
|6
|1306
|22.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|500 M
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|51.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|67.79%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|28.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIPRX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.90%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|45.02%
|Cash
|0.95%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|53.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.12%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|36.02%
|Other
|0.03%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|9.00%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|45.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|31.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIPRX % Rank
|Government
|85.73%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|60.66%
|Corporate
|4.38%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|29.86%
|Securitized
|3.88%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|41.23%
|Derivative
|3.20%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|17.06%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.81%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|54.50%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|45.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIPRX % Rank
|US
|95.05%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|47.39%
|Non US
|3.85%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|25.59%
|HIPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|14.90%
|Management Fee
|0.39%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|71.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.58%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|78.05%
|HIPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HIPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HIPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|84.00%
|0.00%
|246.00%
|76.62%
|HIPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIPRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.99%
|0.00%
|10.33%
|67.77%
|HIPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HIPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIPRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.75%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|76.44%
|HIPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.105
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.077
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.065
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.092
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.064
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.251
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.145
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.142
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.338
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.433
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2014
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 04, 2014
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2014
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2014
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2013
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 04, 2012
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2012
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2012
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 04, 2012
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2011
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 03, 2011
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 05, 2011
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2011
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2011
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 05, 2011
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2011
|$0.072
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2011
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 04, 2011
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2011
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2011
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2010
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2010
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2010
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2010
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2010
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 04, 2010
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2010
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2010
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 05, 2010
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2009
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 05, 2009
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2008
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 04, 2008
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2008
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2008
|$0.081
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 04, 2008
|$0.081
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2008
|$0.063
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 03, 2008
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2008
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2008
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 04, 2008
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 06, 2008
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2008
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 04, 2007
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2007
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2007
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2007
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2007
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 05, 2007
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 05, 2007
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2007
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 04, 2007
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 06, 2015
7.07
7.1%
Joseph F. Marvan, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2012. Mr. Marvan joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2003. Joe is a fixed income portfolio manager and serves as chair of the US Broad Market Team. As chair, Joe is responsible for setting aggregate risk levels and investment strategy in Core Bond Plus, Core Bond, Intermediate Bond, and Long Bond portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management, Joe was a senior portfolio manager and head of US Fixed Income at State Street Global Advisors, working on a wide range of fixed income portfolios, including those concentrating on total return, mortgage-backed securities, non-dollar bonds, and investment grade credit (1996 – 2003). Prior to that, he worked at both The Boston Company and Shearson Lehman Brothers in Fixed Income Portfolio Management and Trading (1988 – 1996). Joe earned his MBA, magna cum laude, from Babson College (Olin, 2001) and his BS in finance from Ithaca College (1987). Additionally, Joe holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Brij S. Khurana Managing Director and Portfolio Manager，Managed fund since 2020 Brij is a portfolio manager within Investment Boutiques. He manages global total return and unconstrained fixed income portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management Company LLP , Brij was a senior vice president and portfolio manager at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), where he managed core, unconstrained, and multi-credit fixed income portfolios. He started his professional career trading structured products at Goldman, Sachs & Co. Brij received his MBA from Harvard Business School (2011) and a BA in economics from Princeton University (2007), with honors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Mr. Forster, Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, joined the firm as an investment professional in 2011.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
