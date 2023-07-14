Home
HIPFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Inflation Plus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Marvan

Fund Description

The Fund seeks its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its net assets in inflation-protected debt securities that the Fund’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), considers to be attractive from a real yield perspective consistent with total return. The Fund normally invests in the following types of inflation-protected debt securities: inflation-protected debt securities issued by the U.S. Treasury, inflation-protected debt securities issued by U.S. Government agencies and instrumentalities, and inflation-protected debt securities issued by other entities, such as foreign governments. The Fund will also opportunistically invest up to 35% of its net assets in other asset classes, including, but not limited to, nominal treasury securities, currencies, corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, mortgage-related securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis, including securities acquired or sold in the TBA market.The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of “investment grade” quality. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers and non-dollar securities, including inflation-protected securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may use derivatives, including forward contracts, futures and options and swap agreements to manage risk or for other investment purposes. The Fund may trade securities actively. The portfolio manager may allocate a portion of the Fund’s assets to specialists within Wellington Management who implement the individual sector and security selection strategies.
Read More

HIPFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -10.2% 200.9% 45.24%
1 Yr -3.5% -19.6% 151.3% 15.24%
3 Yr -3.1%* -30.3% 8.5% 32.84%
5 Yr -1.1%* -18.4% 9.6% 37.37%
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 4.6% 80.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -52.3% -2.9% 30.92%
2021 1.1% -4.0% 3.8% 24.14%
2020 2.5% -11.0% 7.7% 55.00%
2019 1.2% 0.2% 4.1% 73.37%
2018 -1.0% -2.3% 0.1% 72.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -20.7% 200.9% 42.38%
1 Yr -3.5% -19.6% 151.3% 18.10%
3 Yr -3.1%* -30.3% 8.5% 33.83%
5 Yr -0.3%* -18.4% 9.6% 16.92%
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 4.6% 76.83%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -52.3% -2.9% 30.43%
2021 1.1% -4.0% 3.8% 24.14%
2020 2.5% -11.0% 7.7% 55.00%
2019 1.2% 0.2% 4.1% 73.37%
2018 -0.2% -1.9% 0.1% 15.79%

NAV & Total Return History

HIPFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HIPFX Category Low Category High HIPFX % Rank
Net Assets 570 M 6.3 M 61.7 B 65.88%
Number of Holdings 316 6 1306 21.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 500 M -122 M 35.7 B 50.24%
Weighting of Top 10 67.79% 9.2% 100.0% 27.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 29.16%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 29.16%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 29.16%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 29.16%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 29.16%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 29.16%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 29.16%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 29.16%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 29.16%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 29.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HIPFX % Rank
Bonds 		98.90% 59.62% 150.30% 44.08%
Cash 		0.95% -50.72% 30.48% 52.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.12% 0.00% 3.96% 35.07%
Other 		0.03% -1.41% 29.91% 8.06%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 44.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 30.81%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIPFX % Rank
Government 		85.73% 6.70% 112.97% 59.72%
Corporate 		4.38% 0.00% 50.64% 28.91%
Securitized 		3.88% 0.00% 58.03% 40.28%
Derivative 		3.20% -20.72% 17.98% 16.11%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.81% 0.00% 18.36% 53.55%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 44.55%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIPFX % Rank
US 		95.05% 13.82% 120.98% 46.45%
Non US 		3.85% -8.42% 54.30% 24.64%

HIPFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HIPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.03% 8.35% 63.94%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 0.99% 70.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

HIPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HIPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HIPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 84.00% 0.00% 246.00% 75.62%

HIPFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HIPFX Category Low Category High HIPFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.53% 0.00% 10.33% 60.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HIPFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HIPFX Category Low Category High HIPFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.40% -0.06% 6.71% 60.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HIPFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HIPFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Marvan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 06, 2015

7.07

7.1%

Joseph F. Marvan, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2012. Mr. Marvan joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2003. Joe is a fixed income portfolio manager and serves as chair of the US Broad Market Team. As chair, Joe is responsible for setting aggregate risk levels and investment strategy in Core Bond Plus, Core Bond, Intermediate Bond, and Long Bond portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management, Joe was a senior portfolio manager and head of US Fixed Income at State Street Global Advisors, working on a wide range of fixed income portfolios, including those concentrating on total return, mortgage-backed securities, non-dollar bonds, and investment grade credit (1996 – 2003). Prior to that, he worked at both The Boston Company and Shearson Lehman Brothers in Fixed Income Portfolio Management and Trading (1988 – 1996). Joe earned his MBA, magna cum laude, from Babson College (Olin, 2001) and his BS in finance from Ithaca College (1987). Additionally, Joe holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Brij Khurana

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Brij S. Khurana Managing Director and Portfolio Manager，Managed fund since 2020 Brij is a portfolio manager within Investment Boutiques. He manages global total return and unconstrained fixed income portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management Company LLP , Brij was a senior vice president and portfolio manager at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), where he managed core, unconstrained, and multi-credit fixed income portfolios. He started his professional career trading structured products at Goldman, Sachs & Co. Brij received his MBA from Harvard Business School (2011) and a BA in economics from Princeton University (2007), with honors.

Jeremy Forster

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Mr. Forster, Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, joined the firm as an investment professional in 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

