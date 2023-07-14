Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fintrust Income and Opportunity Fund

HIOIX | Fund

$10.39

$18 M

0.00%

2.37%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.8%

1 yr return

12.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$18 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 395.29%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Fintrust Income and Opportunity Fund

HIOIX | Fund

$10.39

$18 M

0.00%

2.37%

HIOIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fintrust Income and Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    FinTrust
  • Inception Date
    Jan 21, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Allen Gillespie

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment objective is total return comprised of income and capital appreciation.  To meet its investment objective, the Fund will invest primarily in domestic equity securities that in the opinion of the manager have above average intellectual property portfolios and other characteristics, like strong earnings and dividend growth that are members of the S&P 1500 Composite, relative to their sector competitors. The S&P 1500 Composite combines the S&P 500, an index of large-capitalization issuers, the S&P Midcap 400, and the S&P Small Cap 600 to cover approximately 90% of the U.S. market capitalization. As of November 30, 2021, the capitalization of companies in the S&P 1500 Composite ranged from $225 million to $2.71 trillion with a mean of $6.3 billion and median of $5.0 billion. The Fund will seek to produce income through dividends paid on securities and options (e.g., premium income on the sale of an option), and total return through an options strategy.

The Fund will typically invest in issuers that have established markets and operations and generate excess cash flow. The Fund looks for stocks with attributes which suggest they will thrive in good markets and survive potential economic setbacks. The Fund employs detailed quantitative assessments to construct its equity portfolio.  Portfolio parameters include, but are not limited to, a quantitative valuation of the strength of the company’s intellectual property portfolio, steady growing earnings, dividend yield with a tendency to raise such yield and availability at reasonable price-earnings ratios.  The Fund seeks to invest in stocks that are undervalued by the market, but with strong business models, which may provide for lower levels of market volatility or non-correlated volatility, The Fund also prefers to invest in stocks that have options traded on them.  The Fund will rebalance and adjust its equity portfolio as the Adviser deems necessary and appropriate.

The Fund may also invest in companies that are experiencing a “special situation” that makes them undervalued relative to their long-term potential.  Developments creating special situations may include new intellectual property developments, intellectual property licensing deals, mergers, spin-offs, litigation resolutions, new products or management changes.  The Fund may also invest in convertible securities.

The Fund also seeks to generate income for shareholders by selling options against the risk taken by owning common stocks. For example, the Fund intends to sell covered call options on a portion of its stock holdings. This income is designed to, over time, add to portfolio stability and improve returns. The Fund also uses option strategies to limit market exposure and volatility. The extent of option selling will depend upon market conditions and the Adviser’s judgment as to the advantages of selling call options on the Fund’s equity investments.

Additionally, the Fund will enter into call spreads. A spread is an options position established by purchasing one option and selling another option of the same class, but of a different series. So, the exercise price of the call options sold will be above the current level of the index when sold, and the exercise price of the call options bought will be above the exercise price of the call options sold.

The Fund is non-diversified which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or any one issuer than a diversified fund can. The Fund may be appropriate for investors with long-term time horizons who are not sensitive to short-term losses and want to participate in the long-term growth of the financial markets. The Fund seeks to avoid or minimize the effects of inflation on the portfolio.

Read More

HIOIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -14.1% 30.8% 13.97%
1 Yr 12.2% -16.2% 40.2% 11.73%
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.9% 28.2% 57.32%
5 Yr -1.2%* -14.3% 15.5% 74.67%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.1% -54.0% 17.4% 42.20%
2021 -3.5% -22.5% 24.1% 88.02%
2020 1.5% -19.4% 24.1% 43.48%
2019 2.2% -5.5% 12.9% 47.37%
2018 -2.4% -14.0% 2.4% 65.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -33.0% 30.8% 12.85%
1 Yr 12.2% -52.8% 40.2% 11.17%
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.5% 28.2% 56.79%
5 Yr -1.2%* -14.1% 16.6% 77.40%
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.1% -54.0% 17.4% 42.20%
2021 -3.5% -22.5% 24.1% 87.43%
2020 1.5% -19.4% 24.1% 43.48%
2019 2.2% -5.5% 12.9% 47.37%
2018 -2.4% -14.0% 2.4% 68.71%

NAV & Total Return History

HIOIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HIOIX Category Low Category High HIOIX % Rank
Net Assets 18 M 818 K 5.18 B 88.27%
Number of Holdings 63 3 2670 60.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 -3.68 M -175 M 1.1 B 91.81%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.5% 100.0% 46.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 13.67%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 12.76%
  3. Tesla Inc 12.65%
  4. Federated Hermes Govt Obl IS 11.42%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 10.57%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 10.15%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 2.88% 8.79%
  8. AdvanSix Inc 8.40%
  9. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 7.62%
  10. Netflix Inc 4.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HIOIX % Rank
Stocks 		104.51% -2.90% 119.13% 2.33%
Cash 		13.05% -67.46% 106.99% 78.95%
Bonds 		10.57% -48.31% 85.44% 6.40%
Preferred Stocks 		7.08% 0.00% 7.08% 1.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 52.94%
Other 		-35.22% -35.22% 39.56% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIOIX % Rank
Communication Services 		16.31% 0.00% 32.32% 4.00%
Healthcare 		15.14% 0.00% 100.00% 46.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.97% 0.00% 88.83% 21.33%
Technology 		13.57% 0.00% 43.24% 79.33%
Financial Services 		11.89% 0.00% 83.83% 64.00%
Basic Materials 		10.30% 0.00% 28.58% 7.33%
Industrials 		9.18% 0.00% 31.93% 57.33%
Energy 		7.74% 0.00% 32.57% 24.67%
Consumer Defense 		1.78% 0.00% 33.38% 91.33%
Real Estate 		0.13% 0.00% 10.93% 72.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 21.71% 90.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIOIX % Rank
US 		81.04% -24.26% 116.70% 13.45%
Non US 		23.47% -43.01% 95.82% 11.70%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIOIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		42.51% 0.20% 100.00% 91.81%
Government 		34.42% 0.00% 88.51% 3.55%
Corporate 		23.07% 0.00% 99.80% 4.14%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 52.12% 58.48%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 13.59% 54.44%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 53.25%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIOIX % Rank
US 		10.57% -48.31% 63.44% 6.43%
Non US 		0.00% -0.33% 22.00% 53.22%

HIOIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HIOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.37% 0.44% 13.51% 39.66%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.50% 58.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

HIOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HIOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HIOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 395.29% 0.00% 479.00% 96.43%

HIOIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HIOIX Category Low Category High HIOIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 65.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HIOIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HIOIX Category Low Category High HIOIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.25% -3.33% 2.16% 67.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HIOIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HIOIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Allen Gillespie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2018

3.76

3.8%

Allen R. Gillespie, CFA, Managing Partner, Investments of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC, has over 20 years of investment management experience. Mr. Gillespie holds a B.A. in Economics from Washington & Lee University, cum laude, and earned his chartered financial analyst charter in 1999.

David Lewis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2018

3.76

3.8%

David E. Lewis, CFA, Chief Financial Officer of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC, has over 25 years of investment management experience. Mr. Lewis holds a B.S. in Accounting from the State University of New York at Oswego and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from the University of New Orleans; he also holds a chartered financial analyst charter.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

