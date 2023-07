Principal Investment Strategies

The fund seeks current income with an emphasis on maintaining low volatility and overall short duration (within a range of 1-3 years) by investing primarily in higher quality, more liquid securities across 14 fixed income sectors. Duration represents the interest rate sensitivity of a fixed income fund. The fund seeks to achieve its objective by applying a time-tested approach of active sector rotation, extensive credit research and disciplined risk management designed to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued areas of the fixed income markets.

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed income debt obligations of various types of issuers, to include some or all of the following: