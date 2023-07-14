Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
HIMVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.25 -0.29 -1.18%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HAMVX) Primary Inv (HIMVX) Other (HRMVX) Retirement (HNMVX)
HIMVX (Mutual Fund)

Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.25 -0.29 -1.18%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HAMVX) Primary Inv (HIMVX) Other (HRMVX) Retirement (HNMVX)
HIMVX (Mutual Fund)

Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.25 -0.29 -1.18%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HAMVX) Primary Inv (HIMVX) Other (HRMVX) Retirement (HNMVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund

HIMVX | Fund

$24.25

$401 M

1.26%

$0.30

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

7.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$401 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund

HIMVX | Fund

$24.25

$401 M

1.26%

$0.30

1.25%

HIMVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Harbor
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Josef Lakonishok

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of mid cap companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of mid cap companies.The Fund defines mid cap companies as those with market capitalizations that fall within the range of the Russell Midcap®Index, provided that if the upper end of the capitalization range of that Index falls below $15 billion, the Fund will continue to define those companies with market capitalizations between the upper end of the range of the Index and $15 billion as mid cap companies. As of December 31, 2021, the range of the Index was $435 million to $73.6 billion, but it is expected to change frequently.The Subadviser looks to identify companies that it believes are out of favor and thus undervalued in the marketplace at the time of purchase and have the potential for appreciation. The Subadviser’s active investment strategy uses a quantitative investment model to evaluate and recommend investment decisions for the Fund in a bottom-up, contrarian value approach. The primary components of the quantitative model are:Indicators of fundamental undervaluation, such as low price-to-cash flow or low price-to-earnings ratiosIndicators of past negative market sentiment, such as poor past stock price performanceIndicators of recent momentum, such as high recent stock price performanceControl of incremental risk relative to the benchmark indexAll such indicators are measured relative to the overall universe of mid cap companies.The Subadviser utilizes its proprietary quantitative model to make its assessments and, except in very limited circumstances, follows the output of those models when making buy and sell decisions for the Fund’s portfolio.
Read More

HIMVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -10.8% 26.2% 38.85%
1 Yr 7.4% -29.4% 26.4% 44.09%
3 Yr 14.7%* -14.4% 93.1% 21.24%
5 Yr 0.8%* -14.9% 42.0% 46.11%
10 Yr 4.1%* -8.0% 20.5% 25.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -41.6% 42.6% 44.41%
2021 13.3% -23.5% 23.2% 19.25%
2020 -2.0% -8.6% 93.7% 90.19%
2019 4.5% -2.6% 7.5% 69.66%
2018 -5.3% -8.8% 3.8% 65.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -19.1% 22.1% 36.22%
1 Yr 7.4% -29.4% 36.6% 38.74%
3 Yr 14.7%* -14.4% 93.1% 18.60%
5 Yr 2.2%* -13.5% 42.0% 39.03%
10 Yr 6.0%* -3.7% 21.6% 27.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -41.6% 42.6% 44.41%
2021 13.3% -23.5% 23.2% 19.25%
2020 -2.0% -8.6% 93.7% 90.19%
2019 4.5% -2.6% 7.5% 69.66%
2018 -3.9% -7.6% 3.8% 57.47%

NAV & Total Return History

HIMVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HIMVX Category Low Category High HIMVX % Rank
Net Assets 401 M 504 K 30.4 B 65.18%
Number of Holdings 155 9 2354 19.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 62.8 M 129 K 9.16 B 72.18%
Weighting of Top 10 14.93% 5.3% 99.9% 80.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. McKesson Corp 1.80%
  2. The Kroger Co 1.72%
  3. HP Inc 1.71%
  4. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC 1.67%
  5. Ameriprise Financial Inc 1.54%
  6. Fifth Third Bancorp 1.50%
  7. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc 1.46%
  8. Tyson Foods Inc Class A 1.45%
  9. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc 1.45%
  10. Whirlpool Corp 1.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HIMVX % Rank
Stocks 		100.14% 85.69% 100.65% 2.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 85.04%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 85.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 85.04%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 85.04%
Cash 		-0.14% -0.65% 14.30% 97.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIMVX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.96% 0.00% 60.11% 23.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.64% 0.00% 29.62% 6.82%
Industrials 		11.72% 0.00% 29.02% 71.13%
Technology 		10.20% 0.00% 30.07% 34.65%
Consumer Defense 		8.90% 0.00% 33.79% 15.22%
Real Estate 		8.29% 0.00% 40.74% 44.09%
Healthcare 		7.29% 0.00% 32.47% 66.67%
Basic Materials 		5.89% 0.00% 23.88% 45.93%
Energy 		3.78% 0.00% 29.17% 83.73%
Communication Services 		3.09% 0.00% 19.80% 42.78%
Utilities 		2.25% 0.00% 24.69% 85.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIMVX % Rank
US 		98.91% 55.79% 100.30% 10.24%
Non US 		1.23% 0.00% 36.04% 78.22%

HIMVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HIMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.01% 16.27% 30.29%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.20% 78.53%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 59.31%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

HIMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HIMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HIMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 227.00% 9.25%

HIMVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HIMVX Category Low Category High HIMVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.26% 0.00% 8.88% 90.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HIMVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HIMVX Category Low Category High HIMVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.36% -1.84% 4.73% 17.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HIMVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HIMVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Josef Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2004

17.68

17.7%

Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.

Menno Vermeulen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2004

17.68

17.7%

Menno Vermeulen, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994. Vermeulen has more than 21 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Vermeulen has developed and written the software for our quantitative models and portfolio management system. He leads our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Vermeulen is also involved in the research process at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, he worked at ABP

Puneet Mansharamani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2006

16.26

16.3%

Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo

Guy Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2015

7.25

7.3%

Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with

Greg Sleight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2015

7.25

7.3%

Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×