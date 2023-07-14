Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
8.0%
1 yr return
7.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$401 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.9%
Expense Ratio 1.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HIMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|38.85%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|44.09%
|3 Yr
|14.7%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|21.24%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|46.11%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|25.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|HIMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|44.41%
|2021
|13.3%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|19.25%
|2020
|-2.0%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|90.19%
|2019
|4.5%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|69.66%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|65.52%
|Period
|HIMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|36.22%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|38.74%
|3 Yr
|14.7%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|18.60%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|39.03%
|10 Yr
|6.0%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|27.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|HIMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|44.41%
|2021
|13.3%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|19.25%
|2020
|-2.0%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|90.19%
|2019
|4.5%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|69.66%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|57.47%
|HIMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIMVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|401 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|65.18%
|Number of Holdings
|155
|9
|2354
|19.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|62.8 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|72.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.93%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|80.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIMVX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.14%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|2.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|85.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|85.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|85.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|85.04%
|Cash
|-0.14%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|97.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIMVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.96%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|23.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.64%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|6.82%
|Industrials
|11.72%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|71.13%
|Technology
|10.20%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|34.65%
|Consumer Defense
|8.90%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|15.22%
|Real Estate
|8.29%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|44.09%
|Healthcare
|7.29%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|66.67%
|Basic Materials
|5.89%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|45.93%
|Energy
|3.78%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|83.73%
|Communication Services
|3.09%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|42.78%
|Utilities
|2.25%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|85.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIMVX % Rank
|US
|98.91%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|10.24%
|Non US
|1.23%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|78.22%
|HIMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.25%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|30.29%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|78.53%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|59.31%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|HIMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HIMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HIMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|9.25%
|HIMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIMVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.26%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|90.08%
|HIMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|HIMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIMVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.36%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|17.15%
|HIMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.386
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.282
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2003
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2004
17.68
17.7%
Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2004
17.68
17.7%
Menno Vermeulen, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994. Vermeulen has more than 21 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Vermeulen has developed and written the software for our quantitative models and portfolio management system. He leads our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Vermeulen is also involved in the research process at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, he worked at ABP
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2006
16.26
16.3%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2015
7.25
7.3%
Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2015
7.25
7.3%
Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
