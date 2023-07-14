Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-0.8%
1 yr return
-5.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$9.79 K
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HIMUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.8%
|-4.8%
|4.7%
|96.35%
|1 Yr
|-5.7%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|88.58%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.6%
|0.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.3%
|1.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|HIMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIMUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.79 K
|9.79 K
|20.2 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|1
|1
|3950
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|0
|-102 M
|3.41 B
|99.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|5.8%
|97.0%
|0.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIMUX % Rank
|Cash
|100.00%
|-3.16%
|100.00%
|0.46%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.80%
|18.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-47.61%
|0.32%
|4.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|10.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|146.69%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HIMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIMUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.50%
|5.48%
|HIMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HIMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIMUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.42%
|1.11%
|5.70%
|6.39%
|HIMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 21, 2020
1.44
1.4%
Jonathan M. Chirunga, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, and member of the Municipals team, at Amundi Pioneer. He is a Portfolio Manager on open-end and closed-end national high yield municipal bond and national investment grade municipal bond strategies. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, Jonathan spent ten years at T. Rowe Price as a Municipal Credit Analyst covering municipal debt offerings for transportation, charter schools, tax allocation bonds, land-based real estate bonds, project finance bonds, including public-private partnerships, and tax-backed debt in the southeastern and central regions of the United States, providing buy, sell, and hold recommendations for a range of municipal bond funds. He also spent three years as a Municipal Credit Analyst at Standard & Poor’s, covering municipal debt offerings for Indian Gaming and other bond offerings backed by revenues related to Indian sovereignties, charter schools, tax allocation bonds, land-based real estate bonds, and tax-backed debt in the western region of the United States. Prior to Standard & Poor’s, Mr. Chirunga served as a Corporate Credit Analyst at Hewlett Packard Company, and was responsible for establishing credit for the company’s top 75 value-added resellers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 21, 2020
1.44
1.4%
David J. Eurkus is Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Director of Municipals at Amundi Pioneer. He is a Portfolio Manager on open-end and closed-end national high yield municipal bond and national investment grade municipal bond strategies. He also leads the Municipals team based in Boston. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, David was a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Brown Brothers Harriman, where he managed municipal bond portfolios. Previously, he served as a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Putnam Investments, where he managed several tax-exempt mutual funds.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|21.43
|7.27
|2.52
