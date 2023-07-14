Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Pioneer MAP High Income Municipal Fund

mutual fund
HIMUX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.53 +0.01 +0.12%
primary theme
High Yield Municipal Bond
share class
Other (HIMUX) Primary
HIMUX (Mutual Fund)

Pioneer MAP High Income Municipal Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.53 +0.01 +0.12%
primary theme
High Yield Municipal Bond
share class
Other (HIMUX) Primary
HIMUX (Mutual Fund)

Pioneer MAP High Income Municipal Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.53 +0.01 +0.12%
primary theme
High Yield Municipal Bond
share class
Other (HIMUX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer MAP High Income Municipal Fund

HIMUX | Fund

$8.53

$9.79 K

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.8%

1 yr return

-5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9.79 K

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer MAP High Income Municipal Fund

HIMUX | Fund

$8.53

$9.79 K

0.00%

-

HIMUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pioneer MAP High Income Municipal Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Amundi US
  • Inception Date
    Dec 21, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Chirunga

Fund Description

Normally, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in debt securities and other obligations issued by or on behalf of states, counties, municipalities, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their authorities, political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, the interest on which is exempt from regular federal income tax (“municipal securities”). Derivative instruments that provide exposure to municipal securities or have similar economic characteristics may be used to satisfy the fund’s 80% policy.Municipal securities are generally issued to finance public works such as airports, bridges, highways, housing, hospitals, mass transportation projects, schools and water and sewer works. Municipal securities may be issued to repay outstanding obligations, to raise funds for general operating expenses, or to make loans to other institutions and facilities. They also may be issued by or on behalf of public authorities to finance various privately operated facilities which are expected to benefit the municipality and its residents, such as business, manufacturing, housing, sports and pollution control, as well as public facilities such as airports, mass transit systems, ports and parking.The fund may invest in municipal securities of any maturity. Municipal securities with longer maturities are generally more volatile than other fixed income securities with shorter maturities. The fund may invest 25% or more of its assets in issuers in any one or more states or in the same economic sector or similar project type (such as projects relating to health care, education, transportation, and utilities).The fund primarily invests in “high yield” municipal obligations. “High yield”municipal obligations are commonly referred to as “junk bonds” and are considered speculative. For this purpose, “high yield” municipal obligations are municipal obligations rated at the time of purchase Ba or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or BB or lower by Standard and Poor’s Ratings Group or unrated securities determined by the adviser to be of comparable credit quality. The fund may invest in securities in any rating category, including those in default, and in debtor-in-possession financings.Interest income from certain types of municipal obligations in which the fund may invest generally may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (the “AMT”). The fund may not be suitable for investors subject to the AMT. The rate of interest paid on municipal securities normally is lower than the rate of interest paid on taxable securities.The fund's investments may have fixed or variable principal payments and all types of interest rate payment and reset terms, including fixed and floating rates, inverse floating rate, zero coupon, contingent, deferred and payment in kind and auction rate features.The fund may, but is not required to, use derivatives, such as synthetic municipal securities, inverse floating rate obligations and credit default swaps. The fund may use derivatives for a variety of purposes, including: in an attempt to hedge against adverse changes in the market price of securities, interest rates or currency exchange rates; as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities; to attempt to increase the fund's return as a non-hedging strategy that may be considered speculative; to manage portfolio characteristics; and as a cash flow management technique. The fund may choose not to make use of derivatives for a variety of reasons, and any use may be limited by applicable law and regulations.The fund also may invest in subordinated securities, asset-backed securities of any rating, including collateralized debt obligations, and may hold cash or other short-term investments. The fund’s investments may include mortgage-backed instruments, the underlying assets of which allow for balloon payments (where a substantial portion of a mortgage loan balance is paid at maturity, which can shorten the average life of the mortgage-backed instrument) or negative amortization payments (where as a result of a payment cap, payments on a mortgage loan are less than the amount of principal and interest owed, with excess amounts added to the outstanding principal balance, which can extend the average life of the mortgage-backed instrument).The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in inverse floating rate obligations.The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in taxable investments, including securities of other investment companies (including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds), commercial paper, U.S. government securities, U.S. or foreign bank instruments and repurchase agreements.The adviser considers both broad economic factors and issuer specific factors in selecting investments. In assessing the appropriate maturity and rating weighting of the fund's portfolio, the adviser considers a variety of factors that are expected to influence economic activity and interest rates. The adviser selects individual securities to buy and sell based upon such factors as a security’s yield, liquidity and rating, an assessment of credit quality, and issuer diversification.
Read More

HIMUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.8% -4.8% 4.7% 96.35%
1 Yr -5.7% -10.3% 0.3% 88.58%
3 Yr N/A* -8.6% 0.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.3% 1.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -26.9% -3.5% 37.50%
2021 N/A -1.0% 3.7% N/A
2020 N/A -3.5% 1.4% N/A
2019 N/A -0.2% 2.5% N/A
2018 N/A -1.2% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.8% -11.1% 4.7% 94.52%
1 Yr -5.7% -10.3% 0.3% 87.21%
3 Yr N/A* -8.6% 1.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.9% 2.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -26.9% -3.5% 37.50%
2021 N/A -1.0% 3.7% N/A
2020 N/A -3.5% 1.4% N/A
2019 N/A -0.2% 2.5% N/A
2018 N/A -1.2% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HIMUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HIMUX Category Low Category High HIMUX % Rank
Net Assets 9.79 K 9.79 K 20.2 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 1 1 3950 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 0 -102 M 3.41 B 99.07%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 5.8% 97.0% 0.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pioneer Core Tr I 100.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HIMUX % Rank
Cash 		100.00% -3.16% 100.00% 0.46%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.80% 18.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -47.61% 0.32% 4.63%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 10.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.93%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 146.69% 100.00%

HIMUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HIMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.07% 3.44% N/A
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.41% 0.46%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.74%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

HIMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HIMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HIMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 2.00% 121.00% 7.92%

HIMUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HIMUX Category Low Category High HIMUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.50% 5.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HIMUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HIMUX Category Low Category High HIMUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.42% 1.11% 5.70% 6.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HIMUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HIMUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Chirunga

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2020

1.44

1.4%

Jonathan M. Chirunga, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, and member of the Municipals team, at Amundi Pioneer. He is a Portfolio Manager on open-end and closed-end national high yield municipal bond and national investment grade municipal bond strategies. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, Jonathan spent ten years at T. Rowe Price as a Municipal Credit Analyst covering municipal debt offerings for transportation, charter schools, tax allocation bonds, land-based real estate bonds, project finance bonds, including public-private partnerships, and tax-backed debt in the southeastern and central regions of the United States, providing buy, sell, and hold recommendations for a range of municipal bond funds. He also spent three years as a Municipal Credit Analyst at Standard & Poor’s, covering municipal debt offerings for Indian Gaming and other bond offerings backed by revenues related to Indian sovereignties, charter schools, tax allocation bonds, land-based real estate bonds, and tax-backed debt in the western region of the United States. Prior to Standard & Poor’s, Mr. Chirunga served as a Corporate Credit Analyst at Hewlett Packard Company, and was responsible for establishing credit for the company’s top 75 value-added resellers.

David Eurkus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2020

1.44

1.4%

David J. Eurkus is Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Director of Municipals at Amundi Pioneer. He is a Portfolio Manager on open-end and closed-end national high yield municipal bond and national investment grade municipal bond strategies. He also leads the Municipals team based in Boston. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, David was a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Brown Brothers Harriman, where he managed municipal bond portfolios. Previously, he served as a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Putnam Investments, where he managed several tax-exempt mutual funds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 21.43 7.27 2.52

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×