The Fund may invest in any company whose securities are listed on a U.S. national securities exchange, but not through American Depositary Receipts, which are U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers listed on U.S. national securities exchanges. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in mid-cap growth-oriented common stocks by utilizing a quantitative formula known as the Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Formula (the “Mid Cap 30 Formula”). From the investable common stocks of public companies in the S&P Capital IQ Database with market capitalizations between $1 billion and $10 billion, the Mid Cap 30 Formula identifies the 30 common stocks with the highest one-year price appreciation as of the date of purchase that also meet the following criteria:

• Price-to-sales ratio below 1.5 The Mid Cap 30 Formula uses price-to-sales as its value criterion because sales figures are more difficult for a company to manipulate than earnings and frequently provide a clearer picture of a company's potential value. • Annual earnings that are higher than the previous year The Mid Cap 30 Formula considers improved earnings to be a key indicator of a company's financial strength. • Positive stock price appreciation over the past three-month and six-month periods The Mid Cap 30 Formula considers stock price appreciation because it is often associated with positive fundamentals, such as strong growth or improving profitability. The Fund purchases these 30 stocks weighted equally by dollar amount, with 3.33% of the portfolio's assets invested in each. Using the Mid Cap 30 Formula, the universe of stocks is re-screened and the portfolio is rebalanced annually, generally in the fall. Stocks meeting the Mid Cap 30 Formula's criteria not currently in the portfolio are purchased, and stocks that no longer meet the criteria are sold. Holdings of all stocks in the Fund that continue to meet the criteria are appropriately increased or decreased to result in an equal 3.33% weighting. Also, on a monthly basis, the Fund may elect to re-screen the universe of stocks and replace up to three of the lowest-performing stocks in the portfolio with new stocks as determined by the Mid Cap 30 Formula. If it does so, in addition to selling the lowest-performing stocks, the Fund will sell a portion of each remaining stock in its portfolio on a pro rata basis so that it can purchase each new stock to constitute 3.33% of its assets.