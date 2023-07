Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including non-dollar securities and securities of emerging market issuers. The sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), uses fundamental analysis to screen for companies it believes represent attractive investments due to low price, low valuation and/or low market expectations. Wellington Management focuses on stocks that trade at a discount to market value that it believes are undervalued. Wellington Management also integrates the evaluation of financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics into its analysis through the use of its proprietary ESG research. Wellington Management believes the integration of financially material ESG characteristics into its investment process allows it to better evaluate if a company is mispriced. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contributes to its overall evaluation of a company’s risk and return potential. The Fund may invest among a number of different sectors and countries throughout the world with no limit on the amount of assets that may be invested in any one sector or country. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization, including small capitalization securities. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in issuers that conduct their principal business activities in emerging markets or whose securities are traded principally on exchanges in emerging markets. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal bottom-up stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market.