Neil is a seasoned asset manager with over four decades of financial services and investing experience. He started his career as a broker in 1979, started his first mutual fund in 1996, and today provides strategic economic and market direction for Hennessy Funds. As Chief Market Strategist, Neil analyzes the economy and financial markets to develop insights and direction to support our investment team. Embodying the Hennessy Funds' motto of "Investing, Uncompromised" Neil leads with high conviction, adhering to proven and repeatable strategies, and always in the best interest of shareholders, and he never strays from these core values. Neil began his career at Paine Webber and worked there and at Hambrecht & Quist until founding his own broker/dealer firm in 1989 and Hennessy Funds in 1996. Neil is a recognized and respected asset manager, and he is a frequent guest/contributor in national financial media. Neil received a BBA in Business Administration from the University of San Diego.