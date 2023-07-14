Home
Trending ETFs

Harbor International Fund

mutual fund
HIINX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$44.11 -0.34 -0.77%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (HAINX) Primary Other (HRINX) Inv (HIINX) Retirement (HNINX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harbor International Fund

HIINX | Fund

$44.11

$3.65 B

2.61%

$1.15

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

20.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.8%

Net Assets

$3.65 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$44.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HIINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Harbor International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Harbor
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Carter

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily (no less than 65% of its total assets under normal market conditions) in common and preferred stocks of foreign companies located principally in developed markets across Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific ex Japan.The Subadviser’s investment strategy focuses on identifying attractive long-term investment opportunities that can arise as a result of certain capital cycle, or supply-side, conditions. Capital cycle investing is based on the concept that the prospect of high returns will attract excessive capital and competition and the prospect of low returns will excessively depress new capital investments and discourage competition. The assessments of how management responds to the forces of the capital cycle through its capital allocation strategy and how it is incentivized are both critical to the investment outcome. While capital cycles are often observed at an industry level, particularly where the investment merits of an individual business are influenced by the rationality of actors within a given competitive ecosystem, they are first identified through bottom-up analysis at the company level. The Subadviser broadly characterizes investments within two opposite points of the capital cycle:High Return Phase: Investments in the top half of the capital cycle, where high rates of return within a business and/or industry are being attained, are often characterized as having intrinsic pricing power that allow them to fend off competition and excess capital that would otherwise be drawn to the prospects of high returns. These types of investments can also be characterized as having a consolidated industry market structure with high barriers to entry.Depressed Return Phase: Investments in the bottom half of the capital cycle, where rates of return have fallen to or below the cost of capital and where capital is being repelled as a result, are often characterized as contrarian, deep value investments where an improvement in the economic returns of a business are not accurately discounted by the broad market. A consolidating market structure, where supply and competition are removed, or a radical shift in management strategy, are often conditions leading to these types of investments.The Subadviser uses fundamental, bottom-up qualitative analysis to evaluate businesses and the industry within which they operate. Research meetings with company management represent a significant aspect of the analysis conducted by the Subadviser. Companies that the Subadviser finds attractive include those that:Deploy capital effectively and efficientlyHave high insider ownership and/or where company management are appropriately incentivized to focus on long-term resultsOperate in a monopolistic, oligopolistic or consolidating industryShow improving or high and sustainable returns on invested capitalGenerate attractive or improving free cash-flowGiven the contrarian and long-term nature of the capital cycle, the Subadviser’s investment strategy tends to result in a portfolio of investments that can differ significantly from the Fund’s benchmark index, with average holding periods of seven years or more for individual company investments. As part of its investment process with respect to each portfolio investment, the Subadviser considers environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors that it believes may have a material impact on an issuer and the value of its securities. As a result, the key ESG considerations may vary depending on the industry, sector, geographic region or other factors and the core business of each issuer.The Subadviser allocates responsibility for sourcing investment opportunities among its portfolio managers by regions of the world, with different portfolio managers responsible for each of Europe, Japan, and the Pacific Basin and emerging markets. The Subadviser maintains an aggregate portfolio that is broadly regionally neutral relative to the benchmark index. The portfolio also may have a modest exposure to emerging markets. All of the portfolio managers employ the capital cycle approach to investing across their respective regions in order to identify individual companies for investment. The investment ideas generated across each of the three regions are then combined into the Fund’s overall portfolio. This results in an inherently diversified portfolio that generally maintains investments in between 350 and 450 companies. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in, and/or receiving revenues in, foreign currencies.
Read More

HIINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% 2.1% 19.2% 49.79%
1 Yr 20.0% -20.6% 27.8% 24.26%
3 Yr 7.5%* -14.5% 25.3% 9.92%
5 Yr -7.8%* -9.9% 60.9% 98.38%
10 Yr -3.7%* -6.0% 9.9% 98.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -43.6% 71.3% 33.91%
2021 3.5% -15.4% 9.4% 34.76%
2020 3.2% -10.4% 121.9% 37.90%
2019 4.4% -0.5% 8.5% 55.16%
2018 -13.0% -13.0% -0.7% 99.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -16.4% 19.2% 49.65%
1 Yr 20.0% -27.2% 27.8% 22.84%
3 Yr 7.5%* -14.5% 25.3% 8.10%
5 Yr 1.8%* -9.9% 60.9% 33.22%
10 Yr 2.9%* -2.6% 10.2% 46.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -43.6% 71.3% 33.91%
2021 3.5% -15.4% 9.4% 34.76%
2020 3.2% -10.4% 121.9% 37.90%
2019 4.4% -0.5% 8.5% 55.16%
2018 -3.9% -13.0% -0.7% 62.59%

NAV & Total Return History

HIINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HIINX Category Low Category High HIINX % Rank
Net Assets 3.65 B 1.02 M 369 B 21.67%
Number of Holdings 362 1 10801 30.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 591 M 0 34.5 B 26.53%
Weighting of Top 10 14.36% 1.9% 101.9% 81.58%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HIINX % Rank
Stocks 		98.11% 0.00% 122.60% 50.43%
Cash 		1.88% -65.15% 100.00% 45.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 1.87% 9.56%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 93.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 89.73%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 90.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIINX % Rank
Industrials 		20.38% 5.17% 99.49% 9.61%
Financial Services 		19.47% 0.00% 47.75% 31.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.58% 0.00% 36.36% 23.14%
Healthcare 		11.18% 0.00% 21.01% 58.22%
Basic Materials 		8.88% 0.00% 23.86% 36.54%
Consumer Defense 		8.75% 0.00% 32.29% 62.01%
Communication Services 		8.46% 0.00% 21.69% 18.20%
Technology 		5.91% 0.00% 36.32% 91.27%
Energy 		4.68% 0.00% 16.89% 56.77%
Utilities 		0.49% 0.00% 13.68% 80.79%
Real Estate 		0.22% 0.00% 14.59% 73.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIINX % Rank
Non US 		96.69% 0.00% 124.02% 39.51%
US 		1.42% -7.71% 68.98% 58.77%

HIINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HIINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.02% 26.51% 31.58%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.60% 73.08%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 61.02%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

HIINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HIINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 47.73%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HIINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 2.00% 247.00% 26.22%

HIINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HIINX Category Low Category High HIINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.61% 0.00% 13.15% 9.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HIINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HIINX Category Low Category High HIINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.13% -0.93% 6.38% 69.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HIINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HIINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Carter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 22, 2018

3.78

3.8%

Charles manages European equities across Marathon's Global, International and European equity portfolios. He joined Marathon as a European equity analyst in 1998 and assumed portfolio management responsibilities of European equities in 2007. In 2018 Charles joined the firm's Board of Directors and was appointed Managing Director of the business in 2019. He is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. Prior to joining Marathon, Charles was part of Olivetti's internal M&A team in Italy involved in the disposal programme to restructure Olivetti's business. Prior to that, Charles worked for Lazard Brothers initially in the Corporate Strategy group and latterly in the Corporate Finance division. Charles holds an M.A. from Oxford University and an MBA from INSEAD.

Simon Somerville

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 22, 2018

3.78

3.8%

Simon manages Japanese equities across Marathon's Global, International and Japanese equity portfolios and is a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He joined Marathon in 2016 from Jupiter Asset Management where he was head of Japan equities and manager of the Jupiter Japan Income Fund. He began his investment career at Cazenove Fund Management, where he managed Japanese equities and was also a Director, Partner and Head of Global equities. Simon holds a B.A. from Durham University.

William Arah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 22, 2018

3.78

3.8%

William (Bill) is a co-founder of Marathon and has been a Portfolio Manager of Marathon's Japanese equities since 1987. Bill is a Director of the company and sits on the Board. He is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He has worked in the investment management industry since 1982. Bill holds an M.A. from Oxford University.

Neil Ostrer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 22, 2018

3.78

3.8%

Neil is a co-founder of Marathon and has been a Portfolio Manager of Marathon's European equities since inception of the firm in 1986. Neil is also a Director of Marathon and sits on the Board. He is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He has worked in the investment management industry since 1981 and holds an M.A. from Cambridge University.

Nick Longhurst

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 22, 2018

3.78

3.8%

"Nick manages European equities across Marathon's International and European equity portfolios and is a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He joined Marathon in 2003 as a European equity analyst and assumed portfolio management responsibilities of European equities in 2010. Nick has worked in the investment management industry since 1994. Previous roles included that of investment analyst at American Express Asset Management and Schroders. Nick holds an M.A. from Cambridge University."

Justin Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 04, 2021

1.4

1.4%

Justin joined Marathon in 2021 to manage Asia Pacific ex-Japan equities, and he is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. Justin started his career at Arthur Andersen as a tax specialist before moving into investment management in 1996 at Friends Ivory & Sime where he was responsible for UK Smaller Companies. In 2001 he moved to Pictet Asset Management where he covered Asian equities. Prior to joining Marathon he spent two years at BP Investment Management, covering Developed Asia. Justin holds an M.A. from Oxford University, is ASIP Qualified (CFA UK member) and holds the ACA Chartered Accountancy designation.

Alex Duffy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2021

0.94

0.9%

Alex joined Marathon in 2021 as an Emerging Markets equity Portfolio Manager. He is responsible for Global Emerging Markets investments within Global and International strategies as well as in standalone Emerging Markets funds and accounts. He is a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. Alex joined Marathon from Fidelity International, where he began his career in 2004 as an equity analyst before being appointed a Portfolio Manager in 2008, initially for Latin American equities and, from 2013 for Global Emerging Markets. Alex holds an M.A. from the University of Nottingham.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

