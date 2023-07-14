Home
Trending ETFs

Harbor International Growth Fund

mutual fund
HIIGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.14 -0.1 -0.62%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (HAIGX) Primary Inv (HIIGX) Other (HRIGX) Retirement (HNGFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harbor International Growth Fund

HIIGX | Fund

$16.14

$483 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.8%

1 yr return

15.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

Net Assets

$483 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HIIGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Harbor International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Harbor
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gerard Callahan

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily (no less than 65% of its total assets under normal market conditions) in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of foreign companies that the Subadviser believes will experience growth and benefit from sustainable competitive advantages in their markets. The Fund may invest in companies of any size located in, or economically tied to, any country or region outside of the United States, including developed foreign and emerging markets. The Fund normally invests in at least three different countries outside of the United States. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in, and/or receiving revenues in, foreign currencies.The Subadviser primarily uses proprietary, fundamental research to seek to identify companies for investment that can exhibit sustained, above-average growth with attractive financial characteristics, such as superior profit margins and returns on invested capital. The Subadviser normally evaluates these characteristics over a three- to five-year time horizon.When evaluating individual companies for investment, the Subadviser normally focuses on the following:Opportunity: The Subadviser looks for companies that have identifiable and sustainable competitive advantages, which will enable the company to achieve above average growth rates. These competitive advantages include the degree to which there are barriers to entry in the market, the uniqueness of the company’s product offerings, any enduring cost or technology advantages and the loyalty of the company’s customers.Execution: The Subadviser looks for companies that have management teams that are capable of capitalizing on the opportunities available to them. This analysis involves an assessment of the strength of the company’s financial position, including its ability to fund growth opportunities internally through sufficiently attractive profit margins, and an assessment of the management team’s actions, including how management chooses to put excess capital to work through reinvestment or acquisitions.Valuation: After assessing the growth opportunity and management team at each company being evaluated, the Subadviser then compares the current stock price with the Subadviser’s view of the value of the company’s future growth potential. The Subadviser seeks to invest in companies which appear to be undervalued on this basis.In addition to the investment considerations outlined above, the Subadviser considers governance matters and integrates social and environmental (collectively, “ESG”) factors into the decision-making process when the Subadviser believes they are material to the long-term sustainable growth prospects for a company. The Subadviser utilizes in-house ESG-related research to enhance its evaluation of individual companies. The extent to which ESG considerations are incorporated into the evaluation of individual companies is based on the materiality of any particular matter to the long-term sustainability of the company’s business, as determined by the Subadviser. As a result, the key ESG considerations may vary depending on the industry, sector, geographic region or other factors and the core business of each company.The Subadviser may, from time to time and at its discretion, seek to hedge the value of a portion of the Fund’s foreign currency exposure to attempt to preserve the value of the Fund’s investments in U.S. dollar terms. However, the Subadviser does not normally expect to hedge the Fund’s foreign currency exposure.The Subadviser may sell or reduce the Fund’s investment in a portfolio security if the Subadviser detects a material diminution to either the company’s growth opportunity or in the level of confidence the Subadviser has in company management’s ability to exploit that opportunity. The Subadviser also regularly considers the company’s valuation, and whether the current stock price has risen to a level that better reflects the Subadviser’s view of the company’s future growth potential. However, the Subadviser does not normally trade based upon short-term price movements, as it considers such moves to be poor predictors of long-term results.
Read More

HIIGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -15.6% 24.4% 67.43%
1 Yr 15.6% -15.2% 26.9% 64.45%
3 Yr -2.9%* -27.4% 9.5% 69.88%
5 Yr 0.4%* -10.0% 35.2% 52.27%
10 Yr 3.0%* -3.8% 9.4% 39.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.3% -49.5% -11.5% 78.89%
2021 -2.8% -11.8% 9.8% 74.46%
2020 9.4% -1.7% 22.8% 14.50%
2019 6.8% -1.0% 9.7% 21.51%
2018 -3.8% -7.5% 11.0% 50.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -35.3% 24.4% 66.74%
1 Yr 15.6% -46.8% 26.9% 62.39%
3 Yr -2.9%* -27.4% 13.1% 70.30%
5 Yr 0.5%* -10.0% 35.2% 51.58%
10 Yr 3.6%* -3.1% 9.9% 49.35%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.3% -49.5% -11.5% 78.89%
2021 -2.8% -11.8% 9.8% 74.46%
2020 9.4% -1.7% 22.8% 14.50%
2019 6.8% -1.0% 9.7% 21.51%
2018 -3.7% -7.5% 11.0% 54.97%

NAV & Total Return History

HIIGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HIIGX Category Low Category High HIIGX % Rank
Net Assets 483 M 167 K 150 B 60.32%
Number of Holdings 87 5 516 32.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 157 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 61.29%
Weighting of Top 10 24.98% 10.3% 99.1% 70.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 3.97%
  2. ASML Holding NV 3.37%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HIIGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.98% 88.72% 101.51% 15.90%
Cash 		1.01% -1.51% 11.28% 81.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 14.52%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 27.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 3.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 5.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIIGX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		22.09% 0.00% 46.28% 8.53%
Technology 		17.40% 1.51% 38.21% 53.23%
Industrials 		17.36% 0.68% 31.28% 32.72%
Healthcare 		12.17% 1.36% 29.58% 72.12%
Financial Services 		9.99% 0.00% 38.62% 76.04%
Communication Services 		9.88% 0.00% 41.13% 9.91%
Consumer Defense 		7.43% 0.00% 28.66% 54.15%
Basic Materials 		3.67% 0.00% 23.15% 82.03%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 46.77%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 49.31%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 64.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIIGX % Rank
Non US 		94.51% 70.50% 101.51% 21.43%
US 		4.47% 0.00% 25.68% 53.92%

HIIGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HIIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.26% 0.01% 37.19% 37.85%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 48.62%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 13.93%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

HIIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HIIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 9.15%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HIIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 7.00% 330.00% 11.72%

HIIGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HIIGX Category Low Category High HIIGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 32.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HIIGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HIIGX Category Low Category High HIIGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.49% -1.69% 3.16% 85.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HIIGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HIIGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gerard Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 21, 2013

9.03

9.0%

Gerard graduated BA in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University in 1991. He joined Baillie Gifford in the same year and became a Partner in 2000. Gerard became Head of our UK Equity Team in 2007 and Chairman since 2010. He has been the lead manager of our UK Alpha strategy since launch in 2000.

Joseph Faraday

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 21, 2013

9.03

9.0%

Joe Faraday, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2002. Mr. Faraday has worked as an investment manager on the European, North American, Developed Asia, and Emerging Markets Equity teams. He has been a member of the Portfolio Construction Group since 2007.

Iain Campbell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 21, 2013

9.03

9.0%

Iain graduated BA in Modern History from Oxford University in 2000. He worked for Goldman Sachs and travelled in Asia, before joining Baillie Gifford in 2004. Most of Iain’s investment career has been focused on Emerging and Developed Asian markets and Iain is member of the Japanese specialist team. Iain is responsible for managing various specialist Developed Asia including Japan portfolios and is also a member of the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group.

Sophie Earnshaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2014

7.5

7.5%

Sophie Earnshaw, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2010 and is an Investment Manager in the Emerging Markets Equity Team. Ms. Earnshaw joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Sophie graduated MA in English Literature from the University of Edinburgh in 2008 and an MPhil in Eighteenth Century and Romantic Literature from Cambridge University in 2009.

Moritz Sitte

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2014

7.5

7.5%

Moritz Sitte, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2010 and is an Investment Manager in the European Equity Team. Mr. Sitte joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Moritz graduated BSc in Business Administration from the University of Regensburg (Germany) in 2009 where he took part in the Honours Elite Degree Programme. He then went on to complete an MSc in Finance and Investment from the University of Edinburgh in 2010.

Milena Mileva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Milena joined Baillie Gifford in 2009 and is a Portfolio Manager. Milena has been part of the UK Equity Team since 2012, managing UK Focus portfolios since 2019. Milena graduated BA in Social & Political Science from the University of Cambridge in 2007 and MPhil in Politics from the University of Oxford in 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

