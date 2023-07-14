Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund invests in a non-diversified group of low-quality, high yield corporate bonds and convertible securities. The Fund may invest without limitation in non-investment grade corporate bonds rated Baa or lower by Moody’s or BBB or lower by S&P (also known as “junk” bonds). The Fund may also invest in corporate issues that have defaulted. Because of their low credit quality, these securities typically pay higher interest rates to compensate investors for the substantial credit risk they assume. While there are no restrictions on maturity, the bonds in the Fund’s portfolio generally have an average maturity of less than ten years. The Fund seeks capital appreciation from selling securities above the purchase price. Bonds may appreciate in value through an improvement in credit quality, among other reasons.
To select the securities in which to invest, SMH Capital Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s sub-advisor (“Sub-Advisor”), conducts fundamental credit research on each issuer. Securities may be sold when the Sub-Advisor believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
The Fund invests primarily in, and chooses its investments from, the following types of securities:
|·
|Corporate debt. Debt obligations (usually called bonds) are loans by an investor to a corporation. They usually have a set interest rate and term.
|·
|Preferred stocks. Preferred stock is corporate stock that pays set dividends to its holders. Preferred stock has a superior claim on the issuer’s income and assets relative to common stock but a lower claim on assets than corporate bondholders.
|·
|Convertible securities. Bonds or preferred stocks which are convertible into, or exchangeable for, common stocks.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer.
|Period
|HIIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.9%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|6.14%
|1 Yr
|4.5%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|7.31%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|22.80%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|53.45%
|10 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|98.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|HIIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|89.63%
|2021
|1.9%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|7.53%
|2020
|1.4%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|10.74%
|2019
|0.7%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|95.92%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|20.42%
|Period
|HIIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.9%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|5.26%
|1 Yr
|4.5%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|2.92%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|22.55%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|27.26%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|45.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|HIIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|88.15%
|2021
|1.9%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|7.68%
|2020
|1.4%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|10.74%
|2019
|0.9%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|91.84%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|6.23%
|HIIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIIFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.4 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|97.36%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|2
|2736
|98.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.57 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|86.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.70%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|5.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIIFX % Rank
|Bonds
|76.67%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|95.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|17.89%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|0.29%
|Stocks
|2.13%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|20.99%
|Cash
|1.87%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|70.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.45%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|8.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|36.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIIFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.32%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|32.01%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|30.95%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|20.90%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.30%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|20.11%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.04%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|52.38%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|42.06%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIIFX % Rank
|US
|2.13%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|21.08%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|37.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIIFX % Rank
|Corporate
|98.08%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|14.96%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.92%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|75.22%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|28.89%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|47.51%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|9.97%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|36.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIIFX % Rank
|US
|76.55%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|75.40%
|Non US
|0.12%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|99.27%
|HIIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.04%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|6.64%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|96.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.35%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|62.93%
|HIIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|4.63%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HIIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HIIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|51.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|29.76%
|HIIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.92%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|30.13%
|HIIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HIIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIIFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.27%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|56.12%
|HIIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 21, 2008
14.04
14.0%
Dwayne Moyers has been with the firm since the founding of SMHCA in 1996 and has been in the industry since 1991. Mr. Moyers is a member of the SMHCA Investment Committee and is responsible for portfolio design, allocation management and overseeing the day-to-day portfolio management of the firm’s strategies. As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Moyers oversees the Portfolio Management Team as they continually monitor the quantitative, qualitative, and risk control disciplines that are used to manage the investment strategies. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Moyers was a credit analyst with Tandy Corporation. Mr. Moyers holds a bachelor degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2012
9.59
9.6%
Daniel Rudnitsky joined SMH Capital Advisors in 2012 and serves as Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President. As Portfolio Manager and member of the Investment Committee, Mr. Rudnitsky’s responsibilities include research and credit analysis, day-to-day portfolio management and investment origination. Mr. Rudnitsky plays a role in financial analysis and modeling processes by building financial models and researching market trends. He also works on the development of new products and facilitates expansion into new markets. Prior to joining the SMHCA team, Mr. Rudnitsky served as Investment Product/Platform Manager of New York Life Insurance Company (November 2010 to July 2012); Vice President, Municipal Bond Sales of Rockfleet Financial Services, Inc. (January 2010 to September 2010); Fixed Income Client Portfolio Manager for Institutional and Fixed Income Portfolios of Bear Stearns Asset Management (January 2007 to November 2008); Global Fixed Income Product Manager for AllianceBernstein (2004 to 2006); and various position with The Dreyfus Corporation (2004-2006). Mr. Rudnitsky holds a bachelor degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Ramapo College of New Jersey.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
