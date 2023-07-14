The fund also may own a variety of other securities that, in the opinion of the fund’s portfolio managers, offer prospects for meeting the fund’s investment goals. These securities may include equity securities of companies economically tied to countries outside of the U.S.

The fund may lend its securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions to earn additional income.

During normal market conditions, the Growth & Income Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in domestic equity securities (predominantly common stocks) that the portfolio managers believe are high-quality, financially strong companies that pay above-market dividends, have cash resources (i.e. free cash flow) and a history of raising dividends. The portfolio managers select companies based in part upon their belief that those companies have the following characteristics: (1) yield or dividend growth at or above the S&P 500 Index; (2) potential for growth; and (3) stock price below its estimated intrinsic value. The fund generally sells securities when their price appreciations reach or exceed sustainable levels, a company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or a more attractive investment opportunity develops. Equity securities purchased by the fund typically include common stocks, convertible securities, preferred stocks, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). In addition, the fund generally invests in mid‑ and large-capitalization companies that are diversified across different industries and sectors. From time to time, the fund’s portfolio may include the stocks of fewer companies than other diversified funds.