|Period
|HIGYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|60.61%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|74.13%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|75.17%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|47.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|55.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|HIGYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|80.84%
|2021
|7.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|52.17%
|2020
|0.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|39.63%
|2019
|3.9%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|70.00%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|19.76%
|HIGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIGYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|942 M
|1 M
|151 B
|48.63%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|2
|1727
|86.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|352 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|42.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.19%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|22.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIGYX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.79%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|76.59%
|Cash
|3.21%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|20.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|36.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|31.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|32.28%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|33.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIGYX % Rank
|Technology
|17.85%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|9.89%
|Healthcare
|16.30%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|62.51%
|Industrials
|16.28%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|7.40%
|Financial Services
|13.20%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|90.52%
|Consumer Defense
|12.02%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|18.37%
|Utilities
|5.21%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|39.73%
|Real Estate
|5.20%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|16.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.19%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|63.01%
|Energy
|4.15%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|83.79%
|Basic Materials
|2.58%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|70.32%
|Communication Services
|2.01%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|91.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HIGYX % Rank
|US
|94.05%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|46.15%
|Non US
|2.74%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|59.14%
|HIGYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|44.75%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|24.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|33.76%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|47.06%
|HIGYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HIGYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HIGYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|3.85%
|HIGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIGYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.41%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|43.69%
|HIGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HIGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HIGYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.35%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|49.02%
|HIGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 04, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2020
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2019
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2011
11.01
11.0%
David has more than 32 years of investment experience and is responsible for portfolio management, as well as research in the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Prior to joining Eagle in 1993, David served as an Investment Analyst for Allstate. He earned a B.S. in Finance from the University of Florida in 1983. David is a CFA charterholder and a Certified Public Accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2014
7.84
7.8%
Harald has 20 years of investment experience and is responsible for portfolio management, as well as research in the technology, telecommunications, and utilities sectors. He joined Eagle in 2014. Prior to joining Eagle, he was a portfolio manager at Wood Asset Management. Harald earned a B.A. in Economics in 1992 and a B.S. in finance in 1993, both from the University of South Florida and an M.B.A. from the University of Florida in 1997. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Brad has 22 years of investment experience as an analyst and portfolio manager and is responsible for providing coverage of securities in the industrials and materials sectors. He was previously with Eagle from 2000-2007 and rejoined the firm in 2015. Brad earned a B.S. in Finance from Miami (Ohio) University in 1992. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
