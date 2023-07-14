Home
Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund

mutual fund
HIGYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.94 -0.07 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (HRCVX) Primary C (HIGCX) Inst (HIGJX) Retirement (HIGRX) Retirement (HIGSX) Retirement (HIGUX) Inst (HIGYX)
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (HRCVX) Primary C (HIGCX) Inst (HIGJX) Retirement (HIGRX) Retirement (HIGSX) Retirement (HIGUX) Inst (HIGYX)
Vitals

YTD Return

3.2%

1 yr return

0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$942 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HIGYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Carillon Family of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 20, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    6957
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Blount

Fund Description

During normal market conditions, the Growth & Income Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in domestic equity securities (predominantly common stocks) that the portfolio managers believe are high-quality, financially strong companies that pay above-market dividends, have cash resources (i.e. free cash flow) and a history of raising dividends. The portfolio managers select companies based in part upon their belief that those companies have the following characteristics: (1) yield or dividend growth at or above the S&P 500 Index; (2) potential for growth; and (3) stock price below its estimated intrinsic value. The fund generally sells securities when their price appreciations reach or exceed sustainable levels, a company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or a more attractive investment opportunity develops. Equity securities purchased by the fund typically include common stocks, convertible securities, preferred stocks, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). In addition, the fund generally invests in mid‑ and large-capitalization companies that are diversified across different industries and sectors. From time to time, the fund’s portfolio may include the stocks of fewer companies than other diversified funds.
The fund also may own a variety of other securities that, in the opinion of the fund’s portfolio managers, offer prospects for meeting the fund’s investment goals. These securities may include equity securities of companies economically tied to countries outside of the U.S.
The fund may lend its securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions to earn additional income.
Read More

HIGYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -13.6% 215.2% 60.61%
1 Yr 0.6% -58.6% 197.5% 74.13%
3 Yr 3.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 75.17%
5 Yr 0.8%* -15.3% 29.4% 47.50%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 55.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -65.1% 22.3% 80.84%
2021 7.7% -25.3% 25.5% 52.17%
2020 0.3% -8.4% 56.7% 39.63%
2019 3.9% -9.2% 10.4% 70.00%
2018 -2.3% -9.4% 3.1% 19.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -13.6% 215.2% 57.51%
1 Yr 0.6% -58.6% 197.5% 73.93%
3 Yr 3.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 75.53%
5 Yr 0.9%* -15.1% 32.0% 56.77%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 51.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -65.1% 22.3% 80.84%
2021 7.7% -25.3% 25.5% 52.26%
2020 0.3% -8.4% 56.7% 39.54%
2019 3.9% -9.2% 10.4% 70.46%
2018 -2.1% -8.9% 3.3% 43.54%

NAV & Total Return History

HIGYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HIGYX Category Low Category High HIGYX % Rank
Net Assets 942 M 1 M 151 B 48.63%
Number of Holdings 41 2 1727 86.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 352 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 42.10%
Weighting of Top 10 35.19% 5.0% 99.2% 22.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.44%
  2. Broadcom Inc 4.37%
  3. Chevron Corp 4.02%
  4. Target Corp 3.76%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.49%
  6. Texas Instruments Inc 3.44%
  7. Procter & Gamble Co 3.41%
  8. McDonald's Corp 3.35%
  9. PepsiCo Inc 3.35%
  10. The Home Depot Inc 3.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HIGYX % Rank
Stocks 		96.79% 28.02% 125.26% 76.59%
Cash 		3.21% -88.20% 71.98% 20.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 36.81%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 31.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 32.28%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 33.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIGYX % Rank
Technology 		17.85% 0.00% 54.02% 9.89%
Healthcare 		16.30% 0.00% 30.08% 62.51%
Industrials 		16.28% 0.00% 42.76% 7.40%
Financial Services 		13.20% 0.00% 58.05% 90.52%
Consumer Defense 		12.02% 0.00% 34.10% 18.37%
Utilities 		5.21% 0.00% 27.04% 39.73%
Real Estate 		5.20% 0.00% 90.54% 16.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.19% 0.00% 22.74% 63.01%
Energy 		4.15% 0.00% 54.00% 83.79%
Basic Materials 		2.58% 0.00% 21.69% 70.32%
Communication Services 		2.01% 0.00% 26.58% 91.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIGYX % Rank
US 		94.05% 24.51% 121.23% 46.15%
Non US 		2.74% 0.00% 41.42% 59.14%

HIGYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HIGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.04% 45.41% 44.75%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 1.50% 24.71%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 33.76%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.50% 47.06%

Sales Fees

HIGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HIGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HIGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 3.85%

HIGYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HIGYX Category Low Category High HIGYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.41% 0.00% 41.90% 43.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HIGYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HIGYX Category Low Category High HIGYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.35% -1.51% 4.28% 49.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HIGYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HIGYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Blount

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2011

11.01

11.0%

David has more than 32 years of investment experience and is responsible for portfolio management, as well as research in the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Prior to joining Eagle in 1993, David served as an Investment Analyst for Allstate. He earned a B.S. in Finance from the University of Florida in 1983. David is a CFA charterholder and a Certified Public Accountant.

Harald Hvideberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Harald has 20 years of investment experience and is responsible for portfolio management, as well as research in the technology, telecommunications, and utilities sectors. He joined Eagle in 2014. Prior to joining Eagle, he was a portfolio manager at Wood Asset Management. Harald earned a B.A. in Economics in 1992 and a B.S. in finance in 1993, both from the University of South Florida and an M.B.A. from the University of Florida in 1997. He is a CFA charterholder.

Brad Erwin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Brad has 22 years of investment experience as an analyst and portfolio manager and is responsible for providing coverage of securities in the industrials and materials sectors. He was previously with Eagle from 2000-2007 and rejoined the firm in 2015. Brad earned a B.S. in Finance from Miami (Ohio) University in 1992. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

