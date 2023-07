Attwood is a Vice President of Huntington Asset Advisors. He joined Huntington in 2002 and is a Vice President of the Advisor. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Attwood was a Senior Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager with Haberer Investment Advisor, a division of Huntington Private Financial Group. He has over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. Mr. Attwood received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.