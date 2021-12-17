The Active Dividend Fund’s investment adviser, Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon”), seeks to achieve the Active Dividend Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in the equity securities of U.S. and foreign dividend paying companies. Equity securities include common and preferred stock, convertible debt securities, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Active Dividend Fund employs a fundamental bottom-up process to identify companies that the Manager believes have one or more of the following characteristics:

● Dividend-paying

● Favorable long-term fundamental characteristics

● Priced below what Horizon believes to be the Company’s intrinsic value

● Projected ability to grow intrinsic value per share over the long-term

The intrinsic value of a security is the value that Horizon believes an informed buyer would pay for the security. Horizon’s calculation of a company’s intrinsic value may consider the company’s growth prospects, historic and projected return on capital, tangible and intangible asset values or projections of the company’s future cash flows and may also compare the current market valuation of the company to its own historical valuation or to the current market valuation of other similar companies.

The Active Dividend Fund may invest in companies of any size capitalization, although it expects to generally invest in large capitalization companies. The Fund considers a large market capitalization company to be a company with a market capitalization greater than

$10 billion at the time of purchase. In addition, the Active Dividend Fund may buy or write options on puts or calls for investment purposes, to hedge other investments or to generate option premiums for the Active Dividend Fund, and may implement such investments through option combinations such as spreads, straddles, strangles and collars.

Under normal circumstances, the Active Dividend Fund will invest not less than 80% of the value of its net assets in “dividend paying securities”, which the Adviser defines as equity securities (i) that have paid a dividend in the prior 12 calendar months or (ii) that the Adviser believes are reasonably likely to pay a dividend in the 12 calendar months following the Active Dividend Fund’s acquisition of the security.

The Active Dividend Fund’s option strategies may involve options combinations, such as spreads or collars. In “spread” transactions, the Active Dividend Fund buys and writes a put or buys and writes a call on the same underlying instrument with the options having different exercise prices, expiration dates, or both. When the Active Dividend Fund engages in spread transactions, it seeks to profit from differences in the option premiums paid and received and in the market prices of the related options positions when they are closed out or sold. A “collar” position combines a put option purchased by the Active Dividend Fund (the right of the Active Dividend Fund to sell a specific security within a specified period) with a call option that is written by the Active Dividend Fund (the right of the counterparty to buy the same security) in a single instrument, and the Active Dividend Fund’s right to sell the security is typically set at a price that is below the counterparty’s right to buy the security. Thus, the combined position “collars” the performance of the underlying security, providing protection from depreciation below the price specified in the put option, and allowing for participation in any appreciation up to the price specified by the call option. In each case, the premium received for writing an option offsets, in part, the premium paid to purchase the corresponding option; however, downside protection may be limited as compared to just owning a single option. There is no limit on the number or size of the options transactions in which the Active Dividend Fund may engage; however, the Active Dividend Fund will not use options for the purpose of increasing the Active Dividend Fund’s leverage with respect to any portfolio investment.

The Active Dividend Fund will typically sell portfolio securities to seek to secure gains or limit potential losses, when Horizon believes that other more favorable opportunities exist or when Horizon otherwise believes it is in the best interest of the Active Dividend Fund.