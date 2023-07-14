Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund

mutual fund
HICGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.08 -0.31 -1.18%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (HFCGX) Primary Inst (HICGX)
HICGX (Mutual Fund)

Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.08 -0.31 -1.18%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (HFCGX) Primary Inst (HICGX)
HICGX (Mutual Fund)

Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.08 -0.31 -1.18%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (HFCGX) Primary Inst (HICGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund

HICGX | Fund

$26.08

$167 M

1.36%

$0.35

1.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.0%

1 yr return

16.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$167 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 98.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund

HICGX | Fund

$26.08

$167 M

1.36%

$0.35

1.01%

HICGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hennessy
  • Inception Date
    Mar 03, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    661827
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neil Hennessy

Fund Description

The Fund may invest in any company whose securities are listed on a U.S. national securities exchange, including through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers listed on U.S. national securities exchanges.  The Fund invests in growth-oriented common stocks by utilizing a quantitative formula known as the Cornerstone Growth Strategy (the “Growth Strategy”). From the investable common stocks of public companies in the S&P Capital IQ Database with market capitalizations exceeding $175 million, the Growth Strategy identifies the 50 common stocks with the highest one-year price appreciation as of the date of purchase that also meet the following criteria:
Price-to-sales ratio below 1.5
The Growth Strategy uses price-to-sales as its value criterion because sales figures are more difficult for a company to manipulate than earnings and frequently provide a clearer picture of a company’s potential value.
Annual earnings that are higher than the previous year
The Growth Strategy considers improved earnings to be a key indicator of a company’s financial strength.
Positive stock price appreciation over the past three-month and six-month periods
The Growth Strategy considers stock price appreciation because it is often associated with positive fundamentals, such as strong growth or improving profitability.
The Fund purchases these 50 stocks weighted equally by dollar amount, with 2% of the portfolio’s assets invested in each. Using the Growth Strategy, the universe of stocks is re-screened and the portfolio is rebalanced annually, generally in the winter. Stocks meeting the Growth Strategy’s criteria not currently in the portfolio are purchased, and stocks that no longer meet the criteria are sold. Holdings of all stocks in the Fund that continue to meet the criteria are appropriately increased or decreased to result in an equal 2% weighting.  Also, on a monthly basis, the
WWW.HENNESSYFUNDS.COM
Fund may elect to re-screen the universe of stocks and replace up to five of the lowest-performing stocks in the portfolio with new stocks as determined by the Growth Strategy.  If it does so, in addition to selling the lowest-performing stocks, the Fund will sell a portion of each remaining stock in its portfolio on a pro rata basis so that it can purchase each new stock to constitute 2% of its assets.
As of January 31, 2022, the average and median market capitalizations of the stocks held by the Fund were $2.5 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.
Read More

HICGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HICGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -14.5% 140.9% 59.04%
1 Yr 16.6% -34.7% 196.6% 4.95%
3 Yr 11.8%* -21.8% 37.4% 15.38%
5 Yr 1.0%* -23.7% 9.2% 20.63%
10 Yr 5.7%* -11.7% 15.3% 8.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HICGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -59.3% 118.2% 1.72%
2021 0.9% -17.3% 18.6% 74.69%
2020 5.7% -21.2% 28.2% 14.54%
2019 4.9% -17.9% 8.4% 50.74%
2018 -6.3% -20.0% 0.2% 80.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HICGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -17.6% 140.9% 55.97%
1 Yr 16.6% -34.7% 196.6% 4.44%
3 Yr 11.8%* -21.8% 37.4% 14.18%
5 Yr 1.0%* -23.7% 10.7% 25.86%
10 Yr 5.7%* -9.0% 15.3% 19.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HICGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -59.3% 118.2% 1.72%
2021 0.9% -17.3% 18.6% 74.69%
2020 5.7% -21.2% 28.2% 14.54%
2019 4.9% -17.9% 8.4% 50.74%
2018 -6.3% -19.9% 0.2% 87.43%

NAV & Total Return History

HICGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HICGX Category Low Category High HICGX % Rank
Net Assets 167 M 1.48 M 120 B 73.85%
Number of Holdings 53 2 2519 91.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 38.4 M 213 K 4.6 B 67.35%
Weighting of Top 10 24.12% 2.8% 101.7% 23.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc 4.69%
  2. Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd Adr 4.55%
  3. Carvana Co Class A 4.38%
  4. Danaos Corp 4.38%
  5. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc 4.24%
  6. BlueLinx Holdings Inc 3.94%
  7. Yellow Corp Ordinary Shares 3.77%
  8. Centrus Energy Corp 3.61%
  9. Signet Jewelers Ltd 3.20%
  10. United Natural Foods Inc 3.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HICGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.58% 25.32% 100.32% 64.63%
Cash 		2.42% -79.10% 74.68% 34.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 35.54%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 35.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 34.18%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 34.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HICGX % Rank
Energy 		37.72% 0.00% 37.72% 0.17%
Industrials 		16.82% 2.46% 37.42% 52.06%
Basic Materials 		14.20% 0.00% 18.66% 1.03%
Consumer Defense 		9.49% 0.00% 18.87% 1.89%
Financial Services 		8.78% 0.00% 35.52% 96.22%
Healthcare 		7.85% 0.00% 26.53% 85.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.42% 0.99% 47.79% 99.31%
Communication Services 		1.71% 0.00% 14.85% 74.23%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 93.99%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.70% 99.66%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 98.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HICGX % Rank
US 		85.44% 24.89% 100.00% 93.71%
Non US 		12.14% 0.00% 36.31% 2.55%

HICGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HICGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.01% 13.16% 55.17%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.50% 49.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 5.28%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 58.77%

Sales Fees

HICGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HICGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HICGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 98.00% 1.00% 314.00% 85.46%

HICGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HICGX Category Low Category High HICGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.36% 0.00% 37.98% 55.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HICGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HICGX Category Low Category High HICGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.17% -2.40% 2.49% 72.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HICGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HICGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Hennessy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2000

21.93

21.9%

Neil is a seasoned asset manager with over four decades of financial services and investing experience. He started his career as a broker in 1979, started his first mutual fund in 1996, and today provides strategic economic and market direction for Hennessy Funds. As Chief Market Strategist, Neil analyzes the economy and financial markets to develop insights and direction to support our investment team. Embodying the Hennessy Funds' motto of "Investing, Uncompromised" Neil leads with high conviction, adhering to proven and repeatable strategies, and always in the best interest of shareholders, and he never strays from these core values. Neil began his career at Paine Webber and worked there and at Hambrecht & Quist until founding his own broker/dealer firm in 1989 and Hennessy Funds in 1996. Neil is a recognized and respected asset manager, and he is a frequent guest/contributor in national financial media. Neil received a BBA in Business Administration from the University of San Diego.

Ryan Kelley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Kelley has been employed by Hennessy Advisors, Inc. since October 26, 2012. Prior to October 26 2012, Mr. Kelley was employed by FBR Fund Advisers, Inc. Prior to joining the FBR Advisers, Inc. in 2005, he held various positions at FBR, including senior equity analyst in the research department since 2002 and associate in corporate finance for five years prior to 2002. Kelley holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

L. Wein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Wein joined the Investment Manager in September 2018 until February 2019.Josh previously joined BB&T Asset Management in 2008 and Sterling Capital Management through merger in October 2010. He has investment experience since 1995. Josh is an investment analyst with Sterling's Advisory Solutions team with a focus on alternative investments. Prior to joining BB&T, he worked as a Managing Member of Bellator Capital Partners, a long/short equity fund focused primarily on small and mid-cap equities. He also worked as an Equity Research Associate covering enterprise software companies at First Union Securities. Josh is a graduate of Emory University where he received his BBA in Finance. He received his MBA from Vanderbilt University. He is a CAIA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×