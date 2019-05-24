Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
Net Assets
$32 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.3%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies with small capitalizations. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks. The Fund considers small-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations of $75 million to $5 billion at the time of purchase.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in at least three countries and at least 40% of its assets will be invested in non-U.S. companies. For purposes of this policy, a company is considered to be a non-U.S. company if: (i) 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the United States; (ii) 50% of the company’s revenues are generated outside of the United States; or (iii) the company maintains its principal place of business outside of the United States.
In selecting securities to purchase for the Fund, GlobeFlex Capital LP (“GlobeFlex” or the “Sub-Adviser”) utilizes a fundamental, bottom-up process to seek to identify companies with strong growth prospects not recognized by the market, based on criteria such as improving business conditions, quality management, and attractive valuations. GlobeFlex continually monitors the Fund’s portfolio and will sell a security of a company that it believes has declining growth potential or is no longer undervalued. The Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization grows above the Fund’s small-capitalization range.
|Period
|HICCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|71.74%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|96.11%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|43.26%
|5 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HICCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-100.0%
|73.0%
|95.11%
|2021
|N/A
|-76.0%
|212.6%
|3.88%
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|97.61%
|2019
|1.2%
|-87.3%
|336.8%
|N/A
|2018
|-5.7%
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|Period
|HICCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|72.11%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|95.05%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|43.04%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HICCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-100.0%
|76.6%
|93.69%
|2021
|N/A
|-30.7%
|212.6%
|4.86%
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|98.17%
|2019
|1.2%
|-87.3%
|341.1%
|N/A
|2018
|-5.0%
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|HICCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HICCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|32 M
|10
|804 B
|83.65%
|Number of Holdings
|154
|1
|17333
|36.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.9 M
|-7.11 B
|145 B
|88.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.29%
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|82.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HICCX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.55%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|33.79%
|Cash
|3.22%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|34.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.23%
|-21.20%
|80.89%
|65.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|144.58%
|69.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|79.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|65.62%
|HICCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|-2.86%
|950.64%
|33.68%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.87%
|92.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.41%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|N/A
|HICCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|25.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|N/A
|HICCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HICCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|75.39%
|HICCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HICCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.51%
|40.03%
|HICCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HICCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HICCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-46.00%
|10.88%
|48.76%
|HICCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2015
3.92
3.9%
James Peterson is Director of our Portfolio Management & Research team, a leadership position under the guidance of CIO Bob Anslow. He joined GlobeFlex in 2008 with over a decade of converting traditional equity techniques into the more disciplined framework of quantitative stock selection. At GlobeFlex, he found the opportunity to work with an entire team of “like-minded” investment professionals and took on major research initiatives including integrating GlobeFlex Research India and development of the Emerging Market and Frontier strategies. He began his career straight out of college with FactSet Research Systems. He quickly rose to Senior Consultant, servicing a variety of clients, one of which was Duncan-Hurst Capital Management, where a two-year assignment customizing quantitative investment tools to their process was converted into an invitation to join the firm. His career at Duncan-Hurst spanned nine years, where he evolved from Quantitative Analyst to Portfolio Manager and Director of Quantitative Research. James was a key force in the development of International, U.S., and Hedge strategies and also had lead management responsibility for U.S. Large and Mid Cap equity portfolios. Prior to GlobeFlex, James was Mid Cap equity portfolio manager at NCM Capital Management, where he managed and client serviced over $500 million in assets. In 1996, James graduated from the University of Oregon, Lundquist College of Business, with a B.S. degree in Economics and Finance. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2001. On weekends, James races 12-meter sailboats with a team of globally competitive sailors. Focusing on southern California regattas, this highly focused team has had a streak of successes competing against professional sailors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2015
3.92
3.9%
Robert Anslow, Partner and Chief Investment Officer, is responsible for all portfolio management and research activities at GlobeFlex. Prior to co-founding GlobeFlex in 1994, Mr. Anslow was a Director of the Systematic and Global Portfolio Management/Research Group at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management from 1986 to 1994. Prior to Nicholas-Applegate, Mr. Anslow was responsible for systematic portfolio management and research processes at two major investment institutions: the California Public Employee’s Retirement System (“CalPERS”) and BayBanks Investment Management of Boston.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|33.52
|5.37
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...