Trending ETFs

Hancock Horizon International Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
HICCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.01 +0.17 +1.23%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(HICCX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hancock Horizon International Small Cap Fund

HICCX | Fund

$14.01

$32 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

Net Assets

$32 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HICCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hancock Horizon International Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    May 29, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    James D. Peterson

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies with small capitalizations. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks. The Fund considers small-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations of $75 million to $5 billion at the time of purchase.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in at least three countries and at least 40% of its assets will be invested in non-U.S. companies. For purposes of this policy, a company is considered to be a non-U.S. company if: (i) 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the United States; (ii) 50% of the company’s revenues are generated outside of the United States; or (iii) the company maintains its principal place of business outside of the United States.

In selecting securities to purchase for the Fund, GlobeFlex Capital LP (“GlobeFlex” or the “Sub-Adviser”) utilizes a fundamental, bottom-up process to seek to identify companies with strong growth prospects not recognized by the market, based on criteria such as improving business conditions, quality management, and attractive valuations. GlobeFlex continually monitors the Fund’s portfolio and will sell a security of a company that it believes has declining growth potential or is no longer undervalued. The Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization grows above the Fund’s small-capitalization range.

Read More

HICCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HICCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% 71.74%
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% 96.11%
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% 43.26%
5 Yr -3.7%* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HICCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 73.0% 95.11%
2021 N/A -76.0% 212.6% 3.88%
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% 97.61%
2019 1.2% -87.3% 336.8% N/A
2018 -5.7% -60.1% 304.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HICCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% 72.11%
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% 95.05%
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% 43.04%
5 Yr -3.0%* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HICCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 76.6% 93.69%
2021 N/A -30.7% 212.6% 4.86%
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% 98.17%
2019 1.2% -87.3% 341.1% N/A
2018 -5.0% -60.1% 304.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HICCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HICCX Category Low Category High HICCX % Rank
Net Assets 32 M 10 804 B 83.65%
Number of Holdings 154 1 17333 36.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.9 M -7.11 B 145 B 88.78%
Weighting of Top 10 15.29% 0.0% 20474.3% 82.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mapletree Industrial Trust 2.35%
  2. Charter Hall Group 2.22%
  3. Games Workshop Group PLC 1.96%
  4. BlueScope Steel Ltd 1.79%
  5. Yanlord Land Group Ltd 1.58%
  6. AF Gruppen ASA A 1.48%
  7. Safestore Holdings PLC 1.41%
  8. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG 1.32%
  9. Redrow PLC 1.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HICCX % Rank
Stocks 		95.55% -142.98% 259.25% 33.79%
Cash 		3.22% -2458.20% 7388.76% 34.25%
Preferred Stocks 		1.23% -21.20% 80.89% 65.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.37% 144.58% 69.18%
Bonds 		0.00% -955.59% 2458.15% 79.53%
Other 		0.00% -7288.76% 493.15% 65.62%

HICCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HICCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A -2.86% 950.64% 33.68%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 2.87% 92.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 84.41%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 52000.00% N/A

Sales Fees

HICCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 25.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

HICCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HICCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 5067.00% 75.39%

HICCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HICCX Category Low Category High HICCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 84.51% 40.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HICCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HICCX Category Low Category High HICCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -46.00% 10.88% 48.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HICCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HICCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James D. Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

3.92

3.9%

James Peterson is Director of our Portfolio Management & Research team, a leadership position under the guidance of CIO Bob Anslow. He joined GlobeFlex in 2008 with over a decade of converting traditional equity techniques into the more disciplined framework of quantitative stock selection. At GlobeFlex, he found the opportunity to work with an entire team of “like-minded” investment professionals and took on major research initiatives including integrating GlobeFlex Research India and development of the Emerging Market and Frontier strategies. He began his career straight out of college with FactSet Research Systems. He quickly rose to Senior Consultant, servicing a variety of clients, one of which was Duncan-Hurst Capital Management, where a two-year assignment customizing quantitative investment tools to their process was converted into an invitation to join the firm. His career at Duncan-Hurst spanned nine years, where he evolved from Quantitative Analyst to Portfolio Manager and Director of Quantitative Research. James was a key force in the development of International, U.S., and Hedge strategies and also had lead management responsibility for U.S. Large and Mid Cap equity portfolios. Prior to GlobeFlex, James was Mid Cap equity portfolio manager at NCM Capital Management, where he managed and client serviced over $500 million in assets. In 1996, James graduated from the University of Oregon, Lundquist College of Business, with a B.S. degree in Economics and Finance. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2001. On weekends, James races 12-meter sailboats with a team of globally competitive sailors. Focusing on southern California regattas, this highly focused team has had a streak of successes competing against professional sailors.

Robert J. Anslow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

3.92

3.9%

Robert Anslow, Partner and Chief Investment Officer, is responsible for all portfolio management and research activities at GlobeFlex. Prior to co-founding GlobeFlex in 1994, Mr. Anslow was a Director of the Systematic and Global Portfolio Management/Research Group at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management from 1986 to 1994. Prior to Nicholas-Applegate, Mr. Anslow was responsible for systematic portfolio management and research processes at two major investment institutions: the California Public Employee’s Retirement System (“CalPERS”) and BayBanks Investment Management of Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 33.52 5.37 3.25

