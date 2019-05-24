Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies with small capitalizations. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks. The Fund considers small-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations of $75 million to $5 billion at the time of purchase.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in at least three countries and at least 40% of its assets will be invested in non-U.S. companies. For purposes of this policy, a company is considered to be a non-U.S. company if: (i) 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the United States; (ii) 50% of the company’s revenues are generated outside of the United States; or (iii) the company maintains its principal place of business outside of the United States.

In selecting securities to purchase for the Fund, GlobeFlex Capital LP (“GlobeFlex” or the “Sub-Adviser”) utilizes a fundamental, bottom-up process to seek to identify companies with strong growth prospects not recognized by the market, based on criteria such as improving business conditions, quality management, and attractive valuations. GlobeFlex continually monitors the Fund’s portfolio and will sell a security of a company that it believes has declining growth potential or is no longer undervalued. The Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization grows above the Fund’s small-capitalization range.