Nataliya is Managing Director and equity portfolio manager in Global Equity Portfolio Management and is a member of the Quality Equity team. She has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2017. She manages global equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. She also provides research to her team on the health care, industrial, insurance, semiconductor, and automotive sectors globally. She works in our Boston office. Prior to joining Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2006, Nataliya worked as a summer investment associate at Neuberger Berman, covering the medical device industry (2005). Before that, she served as an engineering team leader of the cross-functional powertrain design team at Ford Motor Company (1998 – 2004), responsible for product launch of Ford’s flagship F150 product. Nataliya started her career at Ford as engine design engineer, progressing through multiple global assignments in the engine and vehicle system design functions bringing products from concept to mass production. Nataliya earned her MBA from Harvard Business School (2006) and her MS (1997) and BS (1996), magna cum laude, in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan. She is fluent in Russian.