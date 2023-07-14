Home
Hartford Total Return Bond HLS Fund

mutual fund
HIABX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.56 -0.04 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (HIABX) Primary Inst (HBNBX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Total Return Bond HLS Fund

HIABX | Fund

$9.56

$1.99 B

0.00%

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.1%

1 yr return

-3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$1.99 B

Holdings in Top 10

40.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HIABX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Total Return Bond HLS Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 1977
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Marvan

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds that the sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), considers to be attractive from a total return perspective along with current income. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade (also known as “junk bonds”).Bonds in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, (1) securities issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities; (2) non-convertible debt securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. corporations or other issuers (including foreign governments or corporations); (3) asset-backed and mortgage-related securities, including collateralized loan obligations; and (4) securities issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by a sovereign government or one of its agencies or political subdivisions, supranational entities such as development banks, non-U.S. corporations, banks or bank holding companies, or other foreign issuers.The Fund may use derivatives to manage portfolio risk or for other investment purposes. The derivatives in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, futures and options contracts, swap agreements and forward foreign currency contracts. Additionally, the Fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets in debt securities of foreign issuers, including from emerging markets, and up to 20% of its net assets in non-dollar securities. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis, including securities acquired or sold in the TBA market. The Fund may invest in “Rule 144A” securities, which are privately placed, restricted securities that may only be resold under certain circumstances to other qualified institutional buyers. The Fund may trade securities actively. Although the Fund may invest in securities and other instruments of any maturity or duration, the Fund normally invests in debt securities with a maturity of at least one year. There is no limit on the average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio.The investment team is organized with generalist portfolio managers leading sector, rates and risk positioning decisions. The portfolio managers may allocate a portion of the Fund’s assets to specialists within Wellington Management who drive individual sector and security selection strategies.
Read More

HIABX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -4.3% 4.5% 0.57%
1 Yr -3.5% -16.1% 162.7% 28.90%
3 Yr -7.8%* -12.4% 47.6% 89.92%
5 Yr -3.1%* -10.0% 55.5% 88.12%
10 Yr -1.9%* -7.4% 12.7% 90.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -34.7% 131.9% 88.26%
2021 -2.9% -6.0% 15.7% 95.71%
2020 1.5% -9.6% 118.7% 41.03%
2019 1.6% -0.4% 5.8% 24.64%
2018 -1.0% -2.2% 3.3% 91.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -15.5% 4.5% 0.57%
1 Yr -3.5% -16.1% 162.7% 25.26%
3 Yr -7.8%* -12.4% 47.6% 89.85%
5 Yr -3.1%* -10.0% 55.5% 88.58%
10 Yr -0.6%* -7.4% 13.5% 28.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -34.7% 131.9% 88.26%
2021 -2.9% -6.0% 15.7% 95.71%
2020 1.5% -9.6% 118.7% 41.03%
2019 1.6% -0.4% 5.8% 26.29%
2018 -1.0% -2.2% 3.3% 92.43%

NAV & Total Return History

HIABX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HIABX Category Low Category High HIABX % Rank
Net Assets 1.99 B 2.88 M 287 B 38.65%
Number of Holdings 1603 1 17234 23.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 495 M -106 M 27.6 B 38.57%
Weighting of Top 10 40.08% 3.7% 123.9% 25.46%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HIABX % Rank
Bonds 		103.36% 3.97% 268.18% 12.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.66% 0.00% 7.93% 75.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.07% 0.00% 77.13% 26.23%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 50.82%
Stocks 		-0.07% -0.55% 24.74% 98.85%
Cash 		-4.03% -181.13% 95.99% 86.98%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIABX % Rank
Securitized 		46.14% 0.00% 98.40% 15.14%
Government 		28.10% 0.00% 86.23% 42.62%
Corporate 		23.51% 0.00% 100.00% 76.95%
Derivative 		1.13% 0.00% 25.16% 16.01%
Municipal 		0.97% 0.00% 100.00% 29.03%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.16% 0.00% 95.99% 98.36%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIABX % Rank
US 		93.38% 3.63% 210.09% 17.84%
Non US 		9.98% -6.54% 58.09% 43.39%

HIABX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HIABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.01% 20.64% 72.55%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 1.76% 82.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 4.27%

Sales Fees

HIABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HIABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HIABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 2.00% 493.39% 24.26%

HIABX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HIABX Category Low Category High HIABX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.82% 98.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HIABX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HIABX Category Low Category High HIABX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.09% -1.28% 8.97% 25.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HIABX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HIABX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Marvan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2012

10.24

10.2%

Joseph F. Marvan, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2012. Mr. Marvan joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2003. Joe is a fixed income portfolio manager and serves as chair of the US Broad Market Team. As chair, Joe is responsible for setting aggregate risk levels and investment strategy in Core Bond Plus, Core Bond, Intermediate Bond, and Long Bond portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management, Joe was a senior portfolio manager and head of US Fixed Income at State Street Global Advisors, working on a wide range of fixed income portfolios, including those concentrating on total return, mortgage-backed securities, non-dollar bonds, and investment grade credit (1996 – 2003). Prior to that, he worked at both The Boston Company and Shearson Lehman Brothers in Fixed Income Portfolio Management and Trading (1988 – 1996). Joe earned his MBA, magna cum laude, from Babson College (Olin, 2001) and his BS in finance from Ithaca College (1987). Additionally, Joe holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Campe Goodman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2012

10.24

10.2%

Campe Goodman, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Campe is a fixed income portfolio manager on the US Broad Market Team. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2000, Campe spent four years at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology studying macroeconomics and finance in a doctoral program in economics. He received his AB in mathematics, magna cum laude, from Harvard College (1995). In addition, Campe holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Robert Burn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Robert D. Burn, CFA, Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has been involved in portfolio management for the Fund since 2016 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2012. Mr. Burn joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2007.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

