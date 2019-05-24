Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$78.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HHQCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long/Short Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jacob Hartl

Fund Description

The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by taking long and short positions in equity securities of publicly-traded companies in the United States. Using a quantitative model developed by Horizon Advisers (the “Adviser”) the Fund buys stocks “long” that the Adviser believes are undervalued relative to their peers, and sells stocks “short” that the Adviser believes are overvalued relative to their peers. The Fund primarily buys and sells U.S. publicly traded stocks with market capitalizations of at least $100 million.

The Fund typically maintains a net long exposure of approximately 45-115% and expects that, on average, 0-35% of the Fund’s assets will be sold “short.” With a long position, the Fund purchases a security outright; with a short position, the Fund sells a security that it has borrowed. When the Fund sells a security short, it borrows the security from a third party and sells it at the then current market price. The Fund is then obligated to buy the security on a later date so that it can return the security to the lender. Short positions may be used either to hedge long positions or may be used speculatively to seek positive returns in instances where the Adviser believes a security’s price will decline. The Fund will either realize a profit or incur a loss from a short position, depending on whether the value of the underlying stock decreases or increases, respectively, between the time it is sold and when the Fund replaces the borrowed security. The Fund may reinvest the proceeds of its short sales by taking additional long positions, thus allowing the Fund to maintain long positions in excess of 100% of its net assets.

The Fund may, but is not required to, use derivatives, such as futures, options, forward contracts, and swap agreements, as an alternative to selling a security short, to increase returns, or as part of a hedging strategy. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

In its investment decision making process, the Adviser first utilizes various quantitative screens based on valuation, earnings, and momentum factors. The information provided by the quantitative screens is then supplemented by fundamental and technical analysis. The Adviser continually monitors the Fund’s portfolio and may sell or cover a short position of a security when there is a fundamental change in the company’s prospects or better investment opportunities become available. The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently, which could result in a high portfolio turnover rate.

HHQCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HHQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -14.5% 26.1% 71.82%
1 Yr N/A -30.5% 11.0% 91.16%
3 Yr N/A* -27.5% 13.3% 71.27%
5 Yr -3.1%* -25.4% 11.8% 75.00%
10 Yr -2.0%* -13.0% 10.5% 55.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HHQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -24.8% 12.7% 71.27%
2021 N/A -46.3% 26.8% 64.09%
2020 N/A -20.0% 25.3% 54.24%
2019 0.6% -22.2% 14.0% 49.43%
2018 -3.0% -24.3% 60.7% 48.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HHQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -14.5% 26.1% 71.82%
1 Yr N/A -30.5% 11.0% 67.40%
3 Yr N/A* -9.2% 13.3% 56.91%
5 Yr -1.5%* -9.0% 15.7% 49.40%
10 Yr 1.7%* -7.0% 12.8% 34.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HHQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -24.8% 12.7% 35.91%
2021 N/A -12.7% 26.8% 70.17%
2020 N/A -15.5% 25.3% 59.89%
2019 0.6% -14.2% 22.6% 34.09%
2018 -1.3% -15.0% 64.3% 17.24%

NAV & Total Return History

HHQCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HHQCX Category Low Category High HHQCX % Rank
Net Assets 78.6 M 2.3 M 8.1 B 45.30%
Number of Holdings 134 3 2273 43.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 23.9 M -162 M 2.21 B 61.33%
Weighting of Top 10 30.43% 0.0% 98.8% 98.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Deckers Outdoor Corp 1.14%
  2. Visa Inc Class A 1.05%
  3. Progressive Corp 1.03%
  4. American Express Co 1.02%
  5. Texas Instruments Inc 0.95%
  6. AutoZone Inc 0.91%
  7. Generac Holdings Inc 0.91%
  8. Cadence Design Systems Inc 0.89%
  9. Air Products & Chemicals Inc 0.88%
  10. KLA-Tencor Corp 0.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HHQCX % Rank
Stocks 		69.77% -0.11% 122.42% 56.35%
Cash 		30.23% -16.33% 100.06% 32.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.64% 1.92% 40.33%
Other 		0.00% -4.18% 46.57% 54.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.01% 1.15% 45.86%
Bonds 		0.00% -9.42% 92.61% 55.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HHQCX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% -3.64% 12.16% 56.74%
Technology 		0.00% -4.90% 37.98% 32.58%
Real Estate 		0.00% -8.92% 50.29% 60.67%
Industrials 		0.00% -9.10% 21.99% 50.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% -2.86% 48.92% 70.79%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 69.83% 57.87%
Energy 		0.00% -0.08% 18.75% 71.35%
Communication Services 		0.00% -4.54% 12.55% 91.57%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% -4.04% 18.29% 67.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% -2.74% 27.34% 7.30%
Basic Materials 		0.00% -2.92% 16.51% 35.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HHQCX % Rank
US 		69.77% -0.11% 97.99% 49.17%
Non US 		0.00% -0.93% 93.74% 77.90%

HHQCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HHQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.42% 4.90% 46.96%
Management Fee N/A 0.25% 2.25% 17.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 71.20%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.55% 49.22%

Sales Fees

HHQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HHQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 60.38%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HHQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 5067.00% 39.78%

HHQCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HHQCX Category Low Category High HHQCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 62.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HHQCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HHQCX Category Low Category High HHQCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.95% 1.42% 64.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HHQCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HHQCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jacob Hartl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2008

10.59

10.6%

Jacob Hartl, CFA, serves a portfolio manager for the Adviser, takes part in the research and analysis for the Hancock Horizon Family of Funds and has co-managed the Quantitative Long/ Short Fund since its inception. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2008, Mr. Hartl served as a portfolio manager for SunTrust Bank in their Private Wealth Management Group. In addition to portfolio management responsibilities involving equities, bonds and alternative investments, he was a member of the investment group’s fixed income strategy committee. His experience also includes analytic and asset allocation responsibilities in Morgan Keegan’s Investment Management Consulting Group. Mr. Hartl has been working in the investment industry since 1999.

Paula Chastain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2008

10.59

10.6%

Paula Chastain serves as a portfolio manager for Horizon Advisers. Ms. Chastain began working for Horizon in 1996 and has been working in the investment industry since 1996.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
2.33 14.5 7.03 2.33

