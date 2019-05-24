The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by taking long and short positions in equity securities of publicly-traded companies in the United States. Using a quantitative model developed by Horizon Advisers (the “Adviser”) the Fund buys stocks “long” that the Adviser believes are undervalued relative to their peers, and sells stocks “short” that the Adviser believes are overvalued relative to their peers. The Fund primarily buys and sells U.S. publicly traded stocks with market capitalizations of at least $100 million.

The Fund typically maintains a net long exposure of approximately 45-115% and expects that, on average, 0-35% of the Fund’s assets will be sold “short.” With a long position, the Fund purchases a security outright; with a short position, the Fund sells a security that it has borrowed. When the Fund sells a security short, it borrows the security from a third party and sells it at the then current market price. The Fund is then obligated to buy the security on a later date so that it can return the security to the lender. Short positions may be used either to hedge long positions or may be used speculatively to seek positive returns in instances where the Adviser believes a security’s price will decline. The Fund will either realize a profit or incur a loss from a short position, depending on whether the value of the underlying stock decreases or increases, respectively, between the time it is sold and when the Fund replaces the borrowed security. The Fund may reinvest the proceeds of its short sales by taking additional long positions, thus allowing the Fund to maintain long positions in excess of 100% of its net assets.

The Fund may, but is not required to, use derivatives, such as futures, options, forward contracts, and swap agreements, as an alternative to selling a security short, to increase returns, or as part of a hedging strategy. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

In its investment decision making process, the Adviser first utilizes various quantitative screens based on valuation, earnings, and momentum factors. The information provided by the quantitative screens is then supplemented by fundamental and technical analysis. The Adviser continually monitors the Fund’s portfolio and may sell or cover a short position of a security when there is a fundamental change in the company’s prospects or better investment opportunities become available. The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently, which could result in a high portfolio turnover rate.